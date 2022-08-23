ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

houmatimes.com

Recreational Fishing in Louisiana Under Attack, Attorney General Jeff Landry Fights Back

Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit attempting to stifle recreational fishing in Louisiana. The lawsuit filed by commercial fishermen challenges a National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) rule that reallocates the Gulf red grouper quota from 24%/76% rec/commercial to 40.7%/59.3% rec/commercial. Attorney General Landry has requested to intervene to defend the rule.
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana deputies arrest alleged quartet of fentanyl pill dealers

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A lengthy investigation conducted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office ended with four people in handcuffs. Zavier Triplett, 23, of Lockport, Jeremy Arceneaux, 32, of Lockport, Kerry Wheaton, 21, of Lockport and Laquindin Randle, 25, of Houma were all arrested within the last week. The investigation centered around the distribution […]
LOCKPORT, LA
WWL

Suspect vehicle in Bogalusa shooting located in Western Louisiana

BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department provided an update on the whereabouts of the vehicle suspected in the drive-by shooting death of 50-year-old Veronique Allen. Police say the vehicle, which was caught on surveillance, is registered to someone in Western Louisiana. The vehicle was reported as stolen earlier on Tuesday prior to the shooting.
BOGALUSA, LA
Jake Wells

Stimulus cash available to renters and homeowners in Louisiana

man holding moneyPictures of Money (Creative Commons) Are you feeling more financial stress as prices continue to rise in Louisiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home. Best of all, these programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. You just have to know where to find them and see if you qualify for the money.
LOUISIANA STATE
#Prison
WWL

Northshore woman fatally shoots man involved in a fight on her front yard

BUSH, La. — Authorities say a man is dead following a shooting early Friday morning near Bush, La., in St. Tammany Parish. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a home in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue in Bush around 2:30 a.m. after receiving calls of a shooting. Deputies arriving at the scene found a man dead in the front yard with apparent gunshot wounds.
BUSH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Suspected Porch Pirates Caught on Camera

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Suspected Porch Pirates Caught on Camera. Prairieville, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are working to identify two subjects who were recorded in the image above and the video below taking packages from a residence in Prairieville, Louisiana.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
an17.com

20-year-old arrested in Mandeville-area shooting

A local man has been arrested following a shooting incident which occurred Tuesday (August 23) evening at a Mandeville-area residence. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Meade Court in reference to a shooting. STPSO detectives learned Logan Maxted, 20,...
MANDEVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Hazardous Weather Outlook and Flood Watch Issued for Southwest Louisiana August 24

Hazardous Weather Outlook and Flood Watch Issued for Southwest Louisiana August 24. Lake Charles, Louisiana – According to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, widespread showers and thunderstorms can be expected daily through the end of the week. Storms will be capable of frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and gusty winds. In addition, locally heavy rainfall and high rain rates could lead to flash flooding.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

