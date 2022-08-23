Read full article on original website
St. Mary Parish corrections deputy charged with simple battery, malfeasance in office
A St. Mary Parish corrections deputy has been dismissed and criminally charged
SNAP Schedule: Louisiana Purchase Card EBT Payments Distribute Based on Social Security Number in September 2022
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are distributed once...
St. Landry Parish jail is currently over max capacity
The St. Landry Parish jail is currently over capacity, which is 242, according to the fire marshal.
Recreational Fishing in Louisiana Under Attack, Attorney General Jeff Landry Fights Back
Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit attempting to stifle recreational fishing in Louisiana. The lawsuit filed by commercial fishermen challenges a National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) rule that reallocates the Gulf red grouper quota from 24%/76% rec/commercial to 40.7%/59.3% rec/commercial. Attorney General Landry has requested to intervene to defend the rule.
KEDM
7 states and federal government lack direction on cutbacks from the Colorado River
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — As the Colorado River shrinks, the seven states in the western United States that rely on it for water and power need to cut their use dramatically to keep the biggest reservoirs from getting critically low, according to federal analysts. But a recent deadline for...
Louisiana deputies arrest alleged quartet of fentanyl pill dealers
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A lengthy investigation conducted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office ended with four people in handcuffs. Zavier Triplett, 23, of Lockport, Jeremy Arceneaux, 32, of Lockport, Kerry Wheaton, 21, of Lockport and Laquindin Randle, 25, of Houma were all arrested within the last week. The investigation centered around the distribution […]
Suspect vehicle in Bogalusa shooting located in Western Louisiana
BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department provided an update on the whereabouts of the vehicle suspected in the drive-by shooting death of 50-year-old Veronique Allen. Police say the vehicle, which was caught on surveillance, is registered to someone in Western Louisiana. The vehicle was reported as stolen earlier on Tuesday prior to the shooting.
Stimulus cash available to renters and homeowners in Louisiana
man holding moneyPictures of Money (Creative Commons) Are you feeling more financial stress as prices continue to rise in Louisiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home. Best of all, these programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. You just have to know where to find them and see if you qualify for the money.
Northshore woman fatally shoots man involved in a fight on her front yard
BUSH, La. — Authorities say a man is dead following a shooting early Friday morning near Bush, La., in St. Tammany Parish. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a home in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue in Bush around 2:30 a.m. after receiving calls of a shooting. Deputies arriving at the scene found a man dead in the front yard with apparent gunshot wounds.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Suspected Porch Pirates Caught on Camera
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Suspected Porch Pirates Caught on Camera. Prairieville, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are working to identify two subjects who were recorded in the image above and the video below taking packages from a residence in Prairieville, Louisiana.
Mississippi police seek help in identifying two suspects caught on video cashing counterfeit payroll checks
Mississippi law enforcement is seeking the public’s help in identifying two men who are suspected of cashing counterfeit checks. Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi posted on its Facebook page that the Pontotoc Police Department needs help in identifying the males in the attached images. On Aug. 11th, 2022, the...
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating stolen vehicle
Police are looking for a four-door blue 2011 Toyota Rav4 stolen from the 100 block of Crestview Loop in the Eunice area.
20-year-old arrested in Mandeville-area shooting
A local man has been arrested following a shooting incident which occurred Tuesday (August 23) evening at a Mandeville-area residence. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Meade Court in reference to a shooting. STPSO detectives learned Logan Maxted, 20,...
Hazardous Weather Outlook and Flood Watch Issued for Southwest Louisiana August 24
Hazardous Weather Outlook and Flood Watch Issued for Southwest Louisiana August 24. Lake Charles, Louisiana – According to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, widespread showers and thunderstorms can be expected daily through the end of the week. Storms will be capable of frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and gusty winds. In addition, locally heavy rainfall and high rain rates could lead to flash flooding.
Louisiana officials seek suspects who stole over $9k worth of cigarettes from gas station
*Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TANGIPAHOA, La (BRPROUD) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in identifying two suspects who burglarized a gas station on Aug. 6. TPSO says the two masked suspects forced entry into the Big Boss gas station, filled laundry baskets with $9600 worth of cigarettes […]
Police search for 3 suspects accused of stealing thousands in cash from gas station in La.
According to police, on August 12, three males of an unknown age allegedly took about $6,000 dollars from the Sportsman's Paradise in Robert Louisiana
