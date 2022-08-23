Read full article on original website
blackheartgoldpants.com
The Pants Predicts: The Iowa Hawkeyes in 2022
College football is back! Well, almost back. And with the Hawkeyes set to take the field in just over a week for their season opener in Kinnick against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, it’s time for our staff to do as we’ve asked all of you to do over the last week and put our own predictions on paper to be laughed at come season’s end.
Radio Iowa
Drake’s Kriceri prepares for final season
The Covid-19 pandemic cut many seasons and careers short but others have taken advantage to extend their playing days. Drake linebacker Ryan Kriceri is entering his sixth and final season with the Bulldogs and when he is done he will leave with three degrees. “You know this is obviously all...
Dragoons latest pro basketball team in Iowa
PBA, the Pro Basketball Association, has awarded Des Moines and CK Management Group a PBA D-League franchise. New General Manager Michael Riddle says it will be called the Des Moines Dragoons. Riddle says the Dragoons will focus on giving Iowa talent another shot at a pro career. PBA Commissioner Chris Terrell equates the level of […]
cbs2iowa.com
Two-a-Days: Cedar Falls faces challenging schedule with small senior class
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Cedar Falls football team opens its season on Friday night, facing off against Johnston. The Dragons are one of six teams on the Tigers' schedule who played in the playoffs last season. Cedar Falls has only 20 seniors on their roster as they prepare...
Tire Review
Leeds West Groups Acquires Three Big O Tires Locations in Iowa
Leeds West Groups (LWG) has acquired three Big O Tires locations in Altoona, Ankeny and Urbandale, Iowa. LWG is purchasing the locations from Willis Automotive based in Clive, Iowa. These will be LWG’s first Big O Tires locations in the state of Iowa. LWG is the largest owner of Big O Tires locations across the country.
KCCI.com
New documentary highlights life of Hawkeye legend Nile Kinnick
WAUKEE, Iowa — A central Iowa man is finishing up work on a documentary about a University of Iowa football legend. "Kinnick: The Documentary" premieres Wednesday night at The Palms Theatres and Imax in Waukee, just miles away from where Nile grew up in Adel. "I thank God I...
WBUR
Iowa offers big incentive for teachers to push off retirement
Classes are starting up in K-12 schools across the country before many districts have managed to fill significant teacher shortages. In Des Moines, Iowa, the state's largest school district is offering a big incentive: Experienced teachers who put off retirement for one more year can make an extra $50,000 or more.
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
beeherald.com
Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests
The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
iowa.media
GLBT Youth In Iowa Schools Task Force presents at Dallas Center-Grimes, but district says no records of training exist
The Iowa Standard filed an open records request with the Dallas Center-Grimes School District after GLBT Youth in Iowa Schools Task Force (Iowa Safe Schools) held professional development training. GLBT Youth in Iowa Schools Task Force has been a controversial organization. It also misused thousands of taxpayer dollars. Earlier this...
Intriguing Aircraft Lures Eyes to the Sky in Central Iowa
All eyes were focused on low-flying "mysterious" aircraft in Des Moines this week that turned out to be nothing but a routine training exercise. It may happen more frequently than we know, but it's an awesome sight when it's right from your own backyard. According to KCCI, many residents did see it Tuesday and curiously wondered what was going on.
KCCI.com
Republicans dominate Iowa State Fair straw poll
DES MOINES, Iowa — Republican candidates won all six races in Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s State Fair straw poll. About 2,600 people cast votes. U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R) was the top choice in the senate race, garnering 59% of the votes cast. Michael Franken (D) picked up 34% of the votes.
Radio Iowa
Officials in several Iowa cities discuss panhandling ordinances
The city council in Atlantic has given initial approval to an ordinance to make aggressive panhandling illegal within city limits. It’s modeled after a new ordinance in Manchester, where city officials have moved to prohibit what they define as aggressive panhandling at gas stations as well as on sidewalks, streets, parking lots, and other places open to the general public.
KCCI.com
Drivers on rural roads in Iowa asked to pay attention at uncontrolled crossings
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office shared images from a two-vehicle accident between a truck and a livestock trailer Tuesday on Facebook. The sheriff's office said in the post that the crash occurred at an uncontrolled intersection in a rural area south of Zearing. No one...
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
Blank IMAX will not return to Des Moines
The Science Center of Iowa will not reopen the Blank IMAX Dome Theater after water damage caused severe damage to the theater and film projector in 2018, Curt Simmons, president of SCI, told Axios Wednesday.Yes, but: That 6,000 square-foot space isn't going to sit empty — SCI is undergoing a $20 million capital campaign to redevelop the space.Details are sparse at the moment, but expect a major renovation that could include adding multiple levels and "substantially increase" public programming space, Simmons says.Flashback: Heavy rains in June 2018 flooded hundreds of homes and businesses in central Iowa, including the IMAX theater, which was the first of its kind in Des Moines when it opened in 2005.Flooding damaged the roof, specialized movie screen, projector, audio system and film collection. But SCI struggled to get reimbursed for the damage from their insurance company, filing a lawsuit in 2020 that accused Philadelphia Insurance Company of underpaying claims for damaged equipment.It ended in a settlement this year for an undisclosed amount of money.What's next: SCI is still fundraising for its capital campaign and plan on sharing more detailed plans with the public soon.
National Weather Service meteorologist explains Friday's hailstorm
DES MOINES, Iowa — "We were highlighting the potential for hail for several days ahead of Friday," Chad Hahn, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Des Moines told Local 5 on Monday. Unfortunately, it's hard to pin down where a 3 inch diameter hailstone could...
Fire destroys building at Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department were called out to the Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday morning after a warehouse caught fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the structure at the fairgrounds off of Dean Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after a report of smoke in the area was called in, Ahman […]
Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’
A former therapist has been sanctioned by the state for allegedly using a minor to sell illegal drugs in a central Iowa high school. According to state records, Joni Hunley, 50, of Des Moines, worked for Woodward Community Based Services, a counseling service owned by the company Sequel Care since 2017. While working for WCBS, […] The post Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Iowa teen dies in rollover crash after losing control on gravel road
LIVERMORE, Iowa — An Iowa teenager died in a single-vehicle crash on a gravel road Monday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. Troopers say 19-year-old Desiman Stone Jr., of Livermore, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Ohio Avenue in Humboldt County.
