ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 0

Related
blackheartgoldpants.com

The Pants Predicts: The Iowa Hawkeyes in 2022

College football is back! Well, almost back. And with the Hawkeyes set to take the field in just over a week for their season opener in Kinnick against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, it’s time for our staff to do as we’ve asked all of you to do over the last week and put our own predictions on paper to be laughed at come season’s end.
IOWA CITY, IA
Radio Iowa

Drake’s Kriceri prepares for final season

The Covid-19 pandemic cut many seasons and careers short but others have taken advantage to extend their playing days. Drake linebacker Ryan Kriceri is entering his sixth and final season with the Bulldogs and when he is done he will leave with three degrees. “You know this is obviously all...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Dragoons latest pro basketball team in Iowa

PBA, the Pro Basketball Association, has awarded Des Moines and CK Management Group a PBA D-League franchise. New General Manager Michael Riddle says it will be called the Des Moines Dragoons. Riddle says the Dragoons will focus on giving Iowa talent another shot at a pro career. PBA Commissioner Chris Terrell equates the level of […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
Ames, IA
Sports
Ames, IA
Football
Local
Iowa College Sports
Ames, IA
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Tire Review

Leeds West Groups Acquires Three Big O Tires Locations in Iowa

Leeds West Groups (LWG) has acquired three Big O Tires locations in Altoona, Ankeny and Urbandale, Iowa. LWG is purchasing the locations from Willis Automotive based in Clive, Iowa. These will be LWG’s first Big O Tires locations in the state of Iowa. LWG is the largest owner of Big O Tires locations across the country.
ALTOONA, IA
KCCI.com

New documentary highlights life of Hawkeye legend Nile Kinnick

WAUKEE, Iowa — A central Iowa man is finishing up work on a documentary about a University of Iowa football legend. "Kinnick: The Documentary" premieres Wednesday night at The Palms Theatres and Imax in Waukee, just miles away from where Nile grew up in Adel. "I thank God I...
IOWA CITY, IA
WBUR

Iowa offers big incentive for teachers to push off retirement

Classes are starting up in K-12 schools across the country before many districts have managed to fill significant teacher shortages. In Des Moines, Iowa, the state's largest school district is offering a big incentive: Experienced teachers who put off retirement for one more year can make an extra $50,000 or more.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#Cheez It Bowl#American Football#College Football#Iowa State Football
beeherald.com

Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests

The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
K92.3

Intriguing Aircraft Lures Eyes to the Sky in Central Iowa

All eyes were focused on low-flying "mysterious" aircraft in Des Moines this week that turned out to be nothing but a routine training exercise. It may happen more frequently than we know, but it's an awesome sight when it's right from your own backyard. According to KCCI, many residents did see it Tuesday and curiously wondered what was going on.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Republicans dominate Iowa State Fair straw poll

DES MOINES, Iowa — Republican candidates won all six races in Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s State Fair straw poll. About 2,600 people cast votes. U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R) was the top choice in the senate race, garnering 59% of the votes cast. Michael Franken (D) picked up 34% of the votes.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Radio Iowa

Officials in several Iowa cities discuss panhandling ordinances

The city council in Atlantic has given initial approval to an ordinance to make aggressive panhandling illegal within city limits. It’s modeled after a new ordinance in Manchester, where city officials have moved to prohibit what they define as aggressive panhandling at gas stations as well as on sidewalks, streets, parking lots, and other places open to the general public.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Blank IMAX will not return to Des Moines

The Science Center of Iowa will not reopen the Blank IMAX Dome Theater after water damage caused severe damage to the theater and film projector in 2018, Curt Simmons, president of SCI, told Axios Wednesday.Yes, but: That 6,000 square-foot space isn't going to sit empty — SCI is undergoing a $20 million capital campaign to redevelop the space.Details are sparse at the moment, but expect a major renovation that could include adding multiple levels and "substantially increase" public programming space, Simmons says.Flashback: Heavy rains in June 2018 flooded hundreds of homes and businesses in central Iowa, including the IMAX theater, which was the first of its kind in Des Moines when it opened in 2005.Flooding damaged the roof, specialized movie screen, projector, audio system and film collection. But SCI struggled to get reimbursed for the damage from their insurance company, filing a lawsuit in 2020 that accused Philadelphia Insurance Company of underpaying claims for damaged equipment.It ended in a settlement this year for an undisclosed amount of money.What's next: SCI is still fundraising for its capital campaign and plan on sharing more detailed plans with the public soon.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Fire destroys building at Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department were called out to the Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday morning after a warehouse caught fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the structure at the fairgrounds off of Dean Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after a report of smoke in the area was called in, Ahman […]
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’

A former therapist has been sanctioned by the state for allegedly using a minor to sell illegal drugs in a central Iowa high school. According to state records, Joni Hunley, 50, of Des Moines, worked for Woodward Community Based Services, a counseling service owned by the company Sequel Care since 2017. While working for WCBS, […] The post Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa teen dies in rollover crash after losing control on gravel road

LIVERMORE, Iowa — An Iowa teenager died in a single-vehicle crash on a gravel road Monday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. Troopers say 19-year-old Desiman Stone Jr., of Livermore, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Ohio Avenue in Humboldt County.
LIVERMORE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy