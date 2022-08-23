Read full article on original website
Pills, powders laced with fentanyl cause increased deaths by overdose among Southern Nevada youth
Authentic oxycodone M30 tablets (top) vs. counterfeit oxycodone M30 tablets containing fentanyl (bottom). (U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency; Arek Socha from Pixabay) Overdose deaths from people under 25 years old doubled from 2019 to 2020 in Clark County. Those numbers continue to climb in 2021, according to preliminary data from Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).
Oregon groups get $11 million boost from feds to protect threatened species, support reforestation
The greater sage grouse lives in 11 western states, and has experienced an 80% population decline during the last 50 years. (Harney County Soil and Water Conservation District) Oregon’s threatened fish, sage grouse and forests recovering from wildfires are among the beneficiaries of millions in federal dollars from the U.S....
Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal
A Florida panther that had been hit by a car is released back into the wild with a collar attached to track it. Credit: Brandon Basino, FWC. August is usually the worst month to be in Florida. We’re wilting from the heat and humidity and watching the National Weather Service bulletins because it’s peak hurricane season.
County clerks in Colorado field uptick in 2020 election records requests
Mike Lindell addresses a crowd gathered on the steps of the Colorado Capitol for the Colorado Election Truth Rally, organized by activists who question the results of the 2020 presidential election, in Denver, April 5, 2022. (Kevin Mohatt for Colorado Newsline) County clerks offices across Colorado saw an influx of...
Medical professionals speak out against proposed vaccine rule for childcare centers
A person receives a dose of the monkeypox vaccine at a pop-up vaccination clinic opened today by Los Angeles County Department of Public Health at the West Hollywood Library on Aug. 3, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Aug. 1 over the monkeypox outbreak which continues to grow globally. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Iowa COVID hospitalizations rise despite declining cases
COVID-19 cases reported by state officials slightly declined this past week. (Image by Fotograzia/Getty Images) The state’s COVID-19 infection rate declined for the fourth straight week, according to newly released public health data, but hospitalizations increased. Those who are infected by the coronavirus and receiving inpatient treatment at Iowa...
NC Policy Watch collects multiple NC Press Association awards for news and commentary
The North Carolina Press Association handed out its annual editorial and advertising awards last night at a banquet in Raleigh and, as has been the case for the last several years, NC Policy Watch earned recognition in multiple categories, including:. Environmental Investigative Reporter Lisa Sorg was recognized as the first...
There’s a housing crisis in northeast Minnesota, too; here’s what to do about it
The home mortgage tax exemption has been the great engine of middle class prosperity for the past 70 years, but we’re facing a housing shortage that is hurting economic growth and keeping families from enjoying that same prosperity. Here are some initiatives for increasing the housing stock in regions...
Michigan’s student count day falls on Jewish holiday, prompting concerns and call for change
State education officials say they are aware of concerns about the annual student count day taking place on the same day as an important Jewish holiday and that procedures are in place to address the issue. In Michigan, schools are funded by the state on a per-pupil basis for K-12...
Nearly $17.5 million in grants awarded for affordable housing projects in Nebraska
LINCOLN — Forty affordable housing projects across the state, from Auburn to Bertrand and Ewing to Omaha, will share in nearly $17.5 million in state housing grants, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development announced Wednesday. The grants, which are annual awards from the 26-year-old Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund,...
New Jersey’s sales tax holiday starts tomorrow. Experts aren’t thrilled
New Jersey Democrats' 10-day sales tax holiday, which starts Aug. 27, is pitched as a way to help consumers struggling with rising prices. (Photo by New Jersey Monitor) New Jersey’s 10-day sales tax holiday begins Saturday, but tax policy experts aren’t celebrating. They say the state’s decision to...
Trial for trio of voting laws concludes with testimony from Secretary of State’s Office
Austin James, the Chief Legal counsel for the Montana Secretary of State's Office testifies at a trial in Yellowstone County District Court on Aug. 25, 2022 (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Even though the Montana Secretary of State’s Office knew that more than 3,000 voters may be...
Ideology behind Jan. 6 insurrection had deep roots in Kansas, but extremism can be resisted
Police clash with supporters of President Donald Trump during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. (Alex Kent/Tennessee Lookout) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jim Leiker is professor of history at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park.
‘Starvation diet’ creates low interest in Louisiana teaching profession
In this file photo from July 22, teachers in East Baton Rouge protest their system's planned reopening of schools — an example of one of the many factors experts say have driven the current teacher shortage in Louisiana and across the country. (Photo by JC Canicosa / Louisiana Illuminator)
Oregon joins states offering free and reduced college tuition for Native Americans this year
Southern Oregon University in Ashland announced Aug. 22 that students from 574 federally recognized tribes could receive in-state tuition at the school. (Al Case/Flickr) Members of Oregon’s nine federally recognized tribes can attend the state’s public universities and community colleges practically free this school year, and members of federally recognized tribes from around the country will be eligible for in-state tuition at the school’s two largest universities.
WIC outage planned for this weekend
Hoosiers using the supplemental nutrition program WIC won't be able to use their benefits this weekend. (Getty Images) Hoosiers who use supplemental food benefits under the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program will be unable to go grocery shopping this weekend and lose any benefits due to expire during that time.
Missouri Dems expect boost from marijuana campaign, but split on whether it’s good policy
In 2018, 66% of Missouri voters signed off on putting a medical marijuana program into the state’s Constitution (Getty Images). Nearly every day, Crystal Quade is somewhere in Missouri knocking on doors. As Democratic leader in the Missouri House, Quade is hoping to help her party put a dent...
Democrats sound the alarm over anti-abortion GOP candidates
Brittany Fonteno, the CEO and President of Planned Parenthood Arizona, discusses reproductive rights at the state Capitol on Aug. 24, 2022. Planned Parenthood paused abortion services in Arizona in June after the high court struck down Roe v. Wade, citing legal uncertainty in the state because of conflicting laws and bans – one of which mandates a 2 to 5 year prison sentence for abortion providers. Photo by Gloria Rebecca Gomez | Arizona Mirror.
Scott Jensen’s proposal to eliminate income tax would benefit Minnesota’s wealthiest
Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen speaks as supporters cheer behind him at an Apple Valley rally in May. Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer. Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen wants to eliminate the state income tax, which would create a $15 billion hole in the state budget every year. The...
John Cole’s Tennessee: Throwing the book at ’em
On Tuesday, former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada and his ex-aide Cade Cothren were arrested by the FBI and indicted on 20-counts involving bribery, theft from programs receiving federal funds, kickbacks, conspiracy to commit money laundering and other charges. The indictments follow that of former Rep. Robin Smith, who was indicted in March and resigned from the legislature.
