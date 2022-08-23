ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Pills, powders laced with fentanyl cause increased deaths by overdose among Southern Nevada youth

Authentic oxycodone M30 tablets (top) vs. counterfeit oxycodone M30 tablets containing fentanyl (bottom). (U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency; Arek Socha from Pixabay) Overdose deaths from people under 25 years old doubled from 2019 to 2020 in Clark County. Those numbers continue to climb in 2021, according to preliminary data from Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).
LAS VEGAS, NV
newsfromthestates.com

Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal

A Florida panther that had been hit by a car is released back into the wild with a collar attached to track it. Credit: Brandon Basino, FWC. August is usually the worst month to be in Florida. We’re wilting from the heat and humidity and watching the National Weather Service bulletins because it’s peak hurricane season.
FLORIDA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

County clerks in Colorado field uptick in 2020 election records requests

Mike Lindell addresses a crowd gathered on the steps of the Colorado Capitol for the Colorado Election Truth Rally, organized by activists who question the results of the 2020 presidential election, in Denver, April 5, 2022. (Kevin Mohatt for Colorado Newsline) County clerks offices across Colorado saw an influx of...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
newsfromthestates.com

Medical professionals speak out against proposed vaccine rule for childcare centers

A person receives a dose of the monkeypox vaccine at a pop-up vaccination clinic opened today by Los Angeles County Department of Public Health at the West Hollywood Library on Aug. 3, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Aug. 1 over the monkeypox outbreak which continues to grow globally. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
CALIFORNIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Iowa COVID hospitalizations rise despite declining cases

COVID-19 cases reported by state officials slightly declined this past week. (Image by Fotograzia/Getty Images) The state’s COVID-19 infection rate declined for the fourth straight week, according to newly released public health data, but hospitalizations increased. Those who are infected by the coronavirus and receiving inpatient treatment at Iowa...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Containment
newsfromthestates.com

Nearly $17.5 million in grants awarded for affordable housing projects in Nebraska

LINCOLN — Forty affordable housing projects across the state, from Auburn to Bertrand and Ewing to Omaha, will share in nearly $17.5 million in state housing grants, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development announced Wednesday. The grants, which are annual awards from the 26-year-old Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund,...
NEBRASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

New Jersey’s sales tax holiday starts tomorrow. Experts aren’t thrilled

New Jersey Democrats' 10-day sales tax holiday, which starts Aug. 27, is pitched as a way to help consumers struggling with rising prices. (Photo by New Jersey Monitor) New Jersey’s 10-day sales tax holiday begins Saturday, but tax policy experts aren’t celebrating. They say the state’s decision to...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
newsfromthestates.com

Ideology behind Jan. 6 insurrection had deep roots in Kansas, but extremism can be resisted

Police clash with supporters of President Donald Trump during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. (Alex Kent/Tennessee Lookout) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jim Leiker is professor of history at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park.
KANSAS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Oregon joins states offering free and reduced college tuition for Native Americans this year

Southern Oregon University in Ashland announced Aug. 22 that students from 574 federally recognized tribes could receive in-state tuition at the school. (Al Case/Flickr) Members of Oregon’s nine federally recognized tribes can attend the state’s public universities and community colleges practically free this school year, and members of federally recognized tribes from around the country will be eligible for in-state tuition at the school’s two largest universities.
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

WIC outage planned for this weekend

Hoosiers using the supplemental nutrition program WIC won't be able to use their benefits this weekend. (Getty Images) Hoosiers who use supplemental food benefits under the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program will be unable to go grocery shopping this weekend and lose any benefits due to expire during that time.
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Democrats sound the alarm over anti-abortion GOP candidates

Brittany Fonteno, the CEO and President of Planned Parenthood Arizona, discusses reproductive rights at the state Capitol on Aug. 24, 2022. Planned Parenthood paused abortion services in Arizona in June after the high court struck down Roe v. Wade, citing legal uncertainty in the state because of conflicting laws and bans – one of which mandates a 2 to 5 year prison sentence for abortion providers. Photo by Gloria Rebecca Gomez | Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

John Cole’s Tennessee: Throwing the book at ’em

On Tuesday, former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada and his ex-aide Cade Cothren were arrested by the FBI and indicted on 20-counts involving bribery, theft from programs receiving federal funds, kickbacks, conspiracy to commit money laundering and other charges. The indictments follow that of former Rep. Robin Smith, who was indicted in March and resigned from the legislature.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy