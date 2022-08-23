ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police chief appeals to ‘criminal fraternity’ to help identify girl’s killer

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tKknW_0hS4UXzw00

Merseyside Police have urged criminals to turn in the killer of a nine-year-old girl in Liverpool, saying her shooting “crosses every single boundary”.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel died in hospital on Monday after a gunman forced his way into her home on Kingsheath Avenue and fired at a man he had been pursuing.

The attack came exactly 15 years after 11-year-old Rhys Jones was shot dead in the city, in nearby Croxteth.

Speaking at a press conference, Chief Constable Serena Kennedy appealed to “members of the criminal fraternity” to “examine their consciences” and identify Olivia’s killer.

“They will have vital information that can help us,” she said.

“The killing of a nine-year-old child is an absolute tragedy and crosses every single boundary, and I would urge them to do the right thing so we can put this person behind bars.”

Ms Kennedy also warned against a “no-grass” culture taking hold in the community, pledging to protect those who spoke to the police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ayikp_0hS4UXzw00
Flowers are left near the scene in Kingsheath Avenue (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

“If people are frightened to come forward, we can have those conversations in confidence,” she said.

“Please come forward and let us work with you, so that you can feel confident to give us that information and not feel frightened around the reprisals.”

Investigators believe the attacker chased a 35-year-old man into the house, who had tried to escape through the open front door.

Olivia’s mother, Cheryl, attempted to block the gunman from getting in, prompting him to fire into the property.

One bullet hit Cheryl in the wrist and Olivia, who was standing directly behind her, in the chest.

We've had great support already and I would just urge people not to rest. Don't think that because of the excellent response we've already had, that people don't need to do their bit as well. We need everybody to come forward

The nine-year-old was rushed to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital by police officers, where she died of her injuries. Her mother is recovering at a separate hospital.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen urged the attacker to “recognise the pain and anguish that this has caused to her family” and hand himself in.

He added that local residents were “rightly and understandably frightened” but were cooperating with the police.

“We’ve had great support already and I would just urge people not to rest,” he continued.

“Don’t think that because of the excellent response we’ve already had, that people don’t need to do their bit as well. We need everybody to come forward.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ex-mayor arrested on charges of discrediting Russian army

The former mayor of Russia’s fourth-largest city was arrested on Wednesday on charges of discrediting the country’s military, part of a crackdown on critics of Moscow’s military action in Ukraine. Police detained Yevgeny Roizman, who served as the mayor of Yekaterinburg from 2013-2018, following searches at his...
POLITICS
newschain

9 key signs of leukaemia, as awareness is called ‘non-existent’

Although most people have heard of leukaemia, “extremely worrying” new research has found awareness of the blood cancer’s symptoms is “non-existent”. A joint poll by the charities Leukaemia UK (leukaemiauk.org.uk) and Leukaemia Care (leukaemiacare.org.uk) found only 1% of people could identify the four most widely reported symptoms of leukaemia.
CANCER
The Independent

Police watchdog clears officers of wrongdoing after Black man dies begging for help after arrest

The police watchdog has cleared seven officers of wrongdoing following the death of an asthmatic Black man who pleaded for help while struggling to breathe after his arrest.Ian Taylor, 54, died on 29 June 2019 after suffering a cardiac arrest while being detained by Metropolitan Police officers in Coldharbour Lane in Brixton, south London.Despite repeatedly telling the officers that he could not breathe and saying he believed he was going to die, Mr Taylor was left handcuffed and lying on the street on one of the hottest days of the year, without an inhaler, water, shade or medical assistance. However,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fraternity#Merseyside Police#The Killer#Violent Crime
The Independent

Liverpool shooting: Man chased by gunman who shot dead Olivia Pratt-Korbel arrested and recalled to prison

Detectives investigating the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel on Monday night have arrested a 35-year-old man believed to be the target of the shooting.Merseyside Police said the man has been detained in hospital on a prison recall after breaching the terms of his licence. He will be recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his licence. He will be further questioned in connection with the murder and remains in a stable condition.Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said: “Our enquiries continue into the shocking murder of Olivia, and supporting her family as they try to come to terms with this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Sneaky way gangsters hid more than 200 kilograms of meth to get it into Australia - before police managed to intercept the shipment and stop the criminals' $25.8million payday

More than 200 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine worth more than $25 million imported from overseas by an international crime syndicate have been seized in a major drug bust. Australian Federal Police officers, in partnership with the National Anti-Gangs Squad (NAGS) found the drugs hidden in a shipment of olive oil on a truck in Fairfield in Sydney's southwest on July 30.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Female police officer, 41, is cleared of sharing offensive WhatsApp messages mocking George Floyd after judge found prosecutors failed to bring charges in time

A female West Mercia police officer has been cleared of sending offensive messages mocking George Floyd after a judge found prosecutors failed to bring charges in time. Pc Joann Jinks, 41, was facing trial at Westminster Magistrates' Court today but Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram formally found her not guilty of three charges of sending a grossly offensive message by a public communication network following the administrative blunder and subsequent legal argument.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Mississippi Man Arrested After 15 Bricks Of Cocaine Discovered Across City Of Biloxi

15 bricks of cocaine that were discovered in Biloxi, Mississippi this past weekend have led to the arrest of a 37-year-old local, WLOX reports. Joey Ware has been charged with aggravated drug trafficking after police conducted a consensual search and found narcotics divided up for sale in his possession, noting that the cocaine he was preparing to sell seemingly came from the larger collection that had begun popping up around the city over the past few days.
BILOXI, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy