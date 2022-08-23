Read full article on original website
Accessibility is missing in today’s election battles
Mitch Daniels' campaign RV is now housed by the Indiana State Museum for possible future exhibits. (Niki Kelly/Indiana Capital Chronicle) When a new Frugal Hoosiers political action committee was recently formed, it brought back a flood of memories covering Mitch Daniels’ first campaign in 2003 and 2004. And with it came the realization that candidate accessibility is long gone.
GOP candidate Amanda Adkins’ congressional campaign not anchored in alleged voter fraud
DE SOTO — Republican congressional candidate Amanda Adkins neither questions integrity of the state’s voting system nor devotes precious campaign energy to former President Donald Trump’s drumbeat criticism of the 2020 election process. The idea Trump was cheated in his loss to President Joe Biden — unsupported...
Democrats nominate Steury for Walorski vacancy
Paul Steury was nominated to be the Democrat nominee in the special election for Indiana's second congressional district. (Getty Images) In a Tuesday caucus closed to the press, the Indiana Democratic Party nominated Paul Steury as its candidate to finish Rep. Jackie Walorski’s term after she died in a car accident earlier this month.
Report shows evolving anti-democratic threats, election subversion in Wisconsin, nationwide
Right-wing protesters gather outside the Maricopa County Elections Department on Nov. 4, 2020, demanding that all ballots for Donald Trump be counted. Inside the building, election workers were busy counting hundreds of thousands of ballots. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. A report released Wednesday warns that legislative action,...
New Herbster-backed ‘Nebraska First’ PAC aims to bolster state, local conservatives
OMAHA — Nebraska Republican Charles Herbster, after finishing second in the GOP governor’s primary race, is trying to reclaim his former role as a conservative kingmaker and mega-donor. He and his team announced a new political action committee Thursday aimed at pushing state and local GOP officeholders and...
Democrats sound the alarm over anti-abortion GOP candidates
Brittany Fonteno, the CEO and President of Planned Parenthood Arizona, discusses reproductive rights at the state Capitol on Aug. 24, 2022. Planned Parenthood paused abortion services in Arizona in June after the high court struck down Roe v. Wade, citing legal uncertainty in the state because of conflicting laws and bans – one of which mandates a 2 to 5 year prison sentence for abortion providers. Photo by Gloria Rebecca Gomez | Arizona Mirror.
State lawmakers weigh cutting agency rulemaking powers
A summer study committee met Wednesday to discuss emergency rulemaking. (Leslie Bonilla Muñiz/Indiana Capital Chronicle) A Republican-led summer study committee on Tuesday laid the groundwork for legislative recommendations proponents say will further oversight — though opponents believe the push will strip power from Indiana’s executive branch. “We’re...
Women’s (In)Equality Day: The fight for the ballot, our bodies, and democracy
About 30 people rallied for abortion rights on June 29, 2022, outside the Statehouse in Trenton. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) On August 26, 1920, activists and suffragists across the country celebrated the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which granted some women the right to vote.
Tennessee AG Herbert Slatery joins lawsuit defending Idaho no-exceptions abortion ban
Dr. Amy Gordon Bono speaking at a Aug. 24 press conference about Tennessee's abortion ban. (Photo: John Partipilo) Herbert Slatery III joined 16 other states’ attorneys general in defending Idaho’s abortion ban against a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Justice Department, which claimed the measure violates federal rules that require hospitals receiving Medicare funding to provide lifesaving care, including abortions.
Trial for trio of voting laws concludes with testimony from Secretary of State’s Office
Austin James, the Chief Legal counsel for the Montana Secretary of State's Office testifies at a trial in Yellowstone County District Court on Aug. 25, 2022 (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Even though the Montana Secretary of State’s Office knew that more than 3,000 voters may be...
Dunleavy transition-firings lawsuit, begun in 2019, won’t end before 2023
A photo of Gov. Mike Dunleavy hangs alongside the portraits of former Alaska governors in the Alaska State Capitol's Hall of Governors on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (James Brooks / Alaska Beacon) A legal dispute that began when Gov. Mike Dunleavy took office in 2018 will not be resolved before...
Scott Jensen’s proposal to eliminate income tax would benefit Minnesota’s wealthiest
Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen speaks as supporters cheer behind him at an Apple Valley rally in May. Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer. Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen wants to eliminate the state income tax, which would create a $15 billion hole in the state budget every year. The...
Missouri Dems expect boost from marijuana campaign, but split on whether it’s good policy
In 2018, 66% of Missouri voters signed off on putting a medical marijuana program into the state’s Constitution (Getty Images). Nearly every day, Crystal Quade is somewhere in Missouri knocking on doors. As Democratic leader in the Missouri House, Quade is hoping to help her party put a dent...
Missouri governor calls tax cut plan a defense against ‘pet project’ spending by lawmakers
COLUMBIA — To pass a $700 million tax cut plan in a short special session, an important consideration is to “keep it simple,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday morning. That’s why Parson’s proposal accelerates income tax cuts already set to be phased in over several years...
County clerks in Colorado field uptick in 2020 election records requests
Mike Lindell addresses a crowd gathered on the steps of the Colorado Capitol for the Colorado Election Truth Rally, organized by activists who question the results of the 2020 presidential election, in Denver, April 5, 2022. (Kevin Mohatt for Colorado Newsline) County clerks offices across Colorado saw an influx of...
Nevadans react to Biden’s student loan forgiveness
Around 330,000 Nevadans are saddled with more than $11 billion in student debt. After President Joe Biden announced Wednesday he will cancel up to $20,000 in federal student debt for Pell Grant borrowers and up to $10,000 for individuals earning less than $125,000 a year, or $250,000 as a household, some who have dealt with unpaid debts are feeling a little relieved.
Experts say student debt measures positive, but Ohio’s higher ed system needs work
Higher education experts in Ohio say the student debt changes announced by President Joe Biden are targeted in the right direction, and should be a guidepost for the future. “Higher education is a public good and what benefits lower income people is going to benefit everybody,” said Piet van Lier, a senior researcher with Policy Matters.
Abortion providers make plea for more resources and protections as Colorado sees influx of patients
U.S. Rep. Jason Crow of Aurora speaks at an event to celebrate the opening of Colorado Democrats' Aurora field office on June 28, 2022. (Faith Miller/Colorado Newsline) Sitting in a room with a group of abortion providers and advocates Wednesday at the University of Colorado’s Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, U.S. Rep. Jason Crow took diligent notes as the subject experts told him what they need to improve abortion access in Colorado.
Missouri’s new voter ID law faces lawsuit claiming it’s unconstitutional
Voters lined up outside the Boone County Government Center to cast absentee ballots in November 2020 (photo by Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent). Voting-rights advocates filed a lawsuit Tuesday arguing that a new law requiring Missourians to present a government-issued photo ID to vote is unconstitutional. While lawmakers have approved voter ID...
NC Policy Watch collects multiple NC Press Association awards for news and commentary
The North Carolina Press Association handed out its annual editorial and advertising awards last night at a banquet in Raleigh and, as has been the case for the last several years, NC Policy Watch earned recognition in multiple categories, including:. Environmental Investigative Reporter Lisa Sorg was recognized as the first...
