Indiana State

Accessibility is missing in today’s election battles

Mitch Daniels' campaign RV is now housed by the Indiana State Museum for possible future exhibits. (Niki Kelly/Indiana Capital Chronicle) When a new Frugal Hoosiers political action committee was recently formed, it brought back a flood of memories covering Mitch Daniels’ first campaign in 2003 and 2004. And with it came the realization that candidate accessibility is long gone.
INDIANA STATE
Democrats nominate Steury for Walorski vacancy

Paul Steury was nominated to be the Democrat nominee in the special election for Indiana's second congressional district. (Getty Images) In a Tuesday caucus closed to the press, the Indiana Democratic Party nominated Paul Steury as its candidate to finish Rep. Jackie Walorski’s term after she died in a car accident earlier this month.
INDIANA STATE
Report shows evolving anti-democratic threats, election subversion in Wisconsin, nationwide

Right-wing protesters gather outside the Maricopa County Elections Department on Nov. 4, 2020, demanding that all ballots for Donald Trump be counted. Inside the building, election workers were busy counting hundreds of thousands of ballots. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. A report released Wednesday warns that legislative action,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Democrats sound the alarm over anti-abortion GOP candidates

Brittany Fonteno, the CEO and President of Planned Parenthood Arizona, discusses reproductive rights at the state Capitol on Aug. 24, 2022. Planned Parenthood paused abortion services in Arizona in June after the high court struck down Roe v. Wade, citing legal uncertainty in the state because of conflicting laws and bans – one of which mandates a 2 to 5 year prison sentence for abortion providers. Photo by Gloria Rebecca Gomez | Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
State lawmakers weigh cutting agency rulemaking powers

A summer study committee met Wednesday to discuss emergency rulemaking. (Leslie Bonilla Muñiz/Indiana Capital Chronicle) A Republican-led summer study committee on Tuesday laid the groundwork for legislative recommendations proponents say will further oversight — though opponents believe the push will strip power from Indiana’s executive branch. “We’re...
INDIANA STATE
Women’s (In)Equality Day: The fight for the ballot, our bodies, and democracy

About 30 people rallied for abortion rights on June 29, 2022, outside the Statehouse in Trenton. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) On August 26, 1920, activists and suffragists across the country celebrated the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which granted some women the right to vote.
ADVOCACY
Tennessee AG Herbert Slatery joins lawsuit defending Idaho no-exceptions abortion ban

Dr. Amy Gordon Bono speaking at a Aug. 24 press conference about Tennessee's abortion ban. (Photo: John Partipilo) Herbert Slatery III joined 16 other states’ attorneys general in defending Idaho’s abortion ban against a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Justice Department, which claimed the measure violates federal rules that require hospitals receiving Medicare funding to provide lifesaving care, including abortions.
IDAHO STATE
County clerks in Colorado field uptick in 2020 election records requests

Mike Lindell addresses a crowd gathered on the steps of the Colorado Capitol for the Colorado Election Truth Rally, organized by activists who question the results of the 2020 presidential election, in Denver, April 5, 2022. (Kevin Mohatt for Colorado Newsline) County clerks offices across Colorado saw an influx of...
COLORADO STATE
Nevadans react to Biden’s student loan forgiveness

Around 330,000 Nevadans are saddled with more than $11 billion in student debt. After President Joe Biden announced Wednesday he will cancel up to $20,000 in federal student debt for Pell Grant borrowers and up to $10,000 for individuals earning less than $125,000 a year, or $250,000 as a household, some who have dealt with unpaid debts are feeling a little relieved.
NEVADA STATE
Experts say student debt measures positive, but Ohio’s higher ed system needs work

Higher education experts in Ohio say the student debt changes announced by President Joe Biden are targeted in the right direction, and should be a guidepost for the future. “Higher education is a public good and what benefits lower income people is going to benefit everybody,” said Piet van Lier, a senior researcher with Policy Matters.
OHIO STATE
Abortion providers make plea for more resources and protections as Colorado sees influx of patients

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow of Aurora speaks at an event to celebrate the opening of Colorado Democrats' Aurora field office on June 28, 2022. (Faith Miller/Colorado Newsline) Sitting in a room with a group of abortion providers and advocates Wednesday at the University of Colorado’s Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, U.S. Rep. Jason Crow took diligent notes as the subject experts told him what they need to improve abortion access in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Missouri’s new voter ID law faces lawsuit claiming it’s unconstitutional

Voters lined up outside the Boone County Government Center to cast absentee ballots in November 2020 (photo by Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent). Voting-rights advocates filed a lawsuit Tuesday arguing that a new law requiring Missourians to present a government-issued photo ID to vote is unconstitutional. While lawmakers have approved voter ID...
MISSOURI STATE

