Around 330,000 Nevadans are saddled with more than $11 billion in student debt. After President Joe Biden announced Wednesday he will cancel up to $20,000 in federal student debt for Pell Grant borrowers and up to $10,000 for individuals earning less than $125,000 a year, or $250,000 as a household, some who have dealt with unpaid debts are feeling a little relieved.

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO