koxe.com
Doran Lemke, 78, of Early
Funeral services for Doran Lemke, age 78, of Early, are pending with Heartland Funeral Home. Mr. Lemke passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, surrounded by his family.
koxe.com
Bob Burleson, 68, of Brownwood
Funeral services for Bob Burleson, age 68, of Brownwood, will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 27, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Cleveland Cemetery in Coleman County. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, August 26, 2022, from...
koxe.com
David Wayne McGuire, 69, of Brownwood
David Wayne McGuire, age 69, of Brownwood passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Temple. Funeral Services for David will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Hall officiating; private interment will be held at a later date.
koxe.com
Randy Turner Joins Brownwood Football Broadcasts on KOXE as ‘Voice of the Lions’
Randy Turner will be the new voice of Brownwood Lions football this season, joining analyst Scott McDaniel, sideline reporter Michael Richardson and statistician Derrick Stuckly as the 2022 KOXE broadcast crew. Turner is a native of Coleman, and previously broadcast Coleman Bluecats football for the KOXE internet station. His radio...
brownwoodnews.com
Happy 80th Birthday, Dallas Huston!
Happy 80th birthday today, August 24th, to Hall of Fame radio announcer and “Voice of the Brownwood Lions” for 58 seasons, Dallas Huston. Earlier this month, Dallas also celebrated the 20th anniversary of his Men’s Bible Study, which takes place Monday evenings at Fort Lemons. Happy Birthday Dallas!
Drought uncovers new dinosaur tracks in Glen Rose
GLEN ROSE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — New dinosaur tracks were discovered in Glen Rose after the severe drought brought the Paluxy River to historic lows."The river was bone-dry for the first time in many years," said Glen Kuban, who lives in Ohio but has been working on the tracks at Dinosaur Valley State Park for more than 40 years. "This trail here is almost never dry. There's always big pools of mud and water."The recently uncovered tracks at the park date back 113 million years, and the majority of them belong to two species: a theropod called Acrocanthosaurus and a sauropod called...
koxe.com
TexasBank announces two graduates from Southern Methodist University’s SW Graduate School of Banking at Cox
The SW Graduate School of Banking, Southern Methodist University (SWGSB-SMU), held its 2022 commencement on June 9th for Class 62, the 62nd class to fulfill the requirements of this graduate program renowned for its dynamic faculty, challenging curriculum, and exceptional student body from throughout the world. Daniel Hutson and Topher...
koxe.com
Eleven Sentenced in District Court
According to District Attorney, Micheal Murray, the following felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court with Judge Mike Smith presiding. Tiffany Ann Peel pled guilty to the felony offenses of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver was sentenced to Twelve (12) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
koxe.com
Weekly Brown County COVID Report
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 122 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 122 positives this week, 17 were PCR, and 105 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 38 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and...
brownwoodnews.com
Transfer student from Mullin to Richland Springs ruled ineligible for football
According to a story written by Amy McDaniel of the San Angelo Standard-Times, a Richland Springs football player has been ruled ineligible to play during the 2022 season due to accusations of illegal recruiting by the coaching staff. The story states the UIL District Executive Committee for District 16-A Division...
POSTPONED: I-20 overpass in Eastland County to be removed
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Due to weather, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is rescheduling the removal of an Eastland County I-20 overpass. The I-20 overpass at CR 235 (Desdemona Boulevard) was scheduled to be removed on Tuesday, August 23, as was announced two weeks earlier. Due to recent rain and more in the […]
koxe.com
Brownwood City Council in Session This Morning
The Brownwood City Council will meet at 9:00 am this morning (Tuesday) at City Hall. The agenda is below. Any citizen who desires to address the City Council on a matter not included on the agenda may do so at this time. The City Council may not deliberate on items presented under this agenda item. To comply with the provisions of the Open Meetings Act, the Council respectfully requests that prior to addressing Council that each person submit a citizen presentation form that is located at the entryway to the Council Chambers, stating your name, address, and topic of presentation. All presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit.
brownwoodnews.com
Recent arrests in Early include two for possession of dangerous drug
The Early Police Department posted the following information on its Facebook page Tuesday morning:. On Friday, August 19 at approximately 8:40 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. A passenger was located laying down in the back seat when officers approached the vehicle. A computer check on the occupants showed the passenger Kayla Nicole Bagley had outstanding warrants from Coleman County. The drivers, John Mark Moore Jr.’s license was suspended.
koxe.com
Ex-Juvenile Supervision Officer convicted of 2019 crimes
The Office of Inspector General for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department issued the following press release Friday afternoon:. On August 11, 2022, former Juvenile Supervision Officer (JSO) Cailey Laughard, 25, was convicted on two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child and Improper Relationship with a Person in Custody in Brown County. These offenses are 2nd degree felonies in the Texas Penal Code.
KWTX
‘Why am I being charged for it?:’ Gatesville residents find more hidden costs with expensive bills
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The search continues for Gatesville residents on why they’re paying upwards of over $1,000 on their electric bills. Now they’re finding even more costs. Last week, we brought you the story of residents finding a $200 Texas New Mexico Power (TNMP) delivery charge on...
brownwoodnews.com
Requesting proposals for Downtown Comprehensive Plan approved by City Council
During Tuesday morning’s meeting, the Brownwood City Council by unanimous vote authorized City Manager Emily Crawford to solicit request for proposals for a Downtown Comprehensive Plan. The City of Brownwood is seeking a qualified planning firm or team of firms to provide professional services for the development of the...
