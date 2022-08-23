Driver nowhere to be found after deadly crash in Athens-Clarke County, police say

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead.

ACCPD said at 9 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a crash at the intersection of US 29 Hwy N and Harve Mathis Road.

The initial investigation shows that a Ford Expedition was going west on Harve Mathis Road and tried to cross US 29 Hwy N. As that was happening, a Ford F-150 was traveling north on US 29 Hwy N and collided with the Ford Expedition.

The driver of the Ford Expedition, a 52-year-old man, died as a result of the crash.

Police said the Ford F-150 was unoccupied when officers got to the scene.

ACCPD said they are still working to confirm the identity of the driver and/or passenger(s) of the Ford F-150.

Anybody with information about the accident is asked to contact Sergeant Wood at 762-400-7087, or via email at michael.wood@accgov.com.

