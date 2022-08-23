ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, GA

Driver nowhere to be found after deadly crash in Athens-Clarke County, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FhNgi_0hS4Tpeh00

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead.

ACCPD said at 9 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a crash at the intersection of US 29 Hwy N and Harve Mathis Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The initial investigation shows that a Ford Expedition was going west on Harve Mathis Road and tried to cross US 29 Hwy N. As that was happening, a Ford F-150 was traveling north on US 29 Hwy N and collided with the Ford Expedition.

The driver of the Ford Expedition, a 52-year-old man, died as a result of the crash.

Police said the Ford F-150 was unoccupied when officers got to the scene.

ACCPD said they are still working to confirm the identity of the driver and/or passenger(s) of the Ford F-150.

Anybody with information about the accident is asked to contact Sergeant Wood at 762-400-7087, or via email at michael.wood@accgov.com.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Eleanor Gemmell
2d ago

whom ever the truck is registered to knows who had their truck. This isn't rocket science for crying out loud

Reply(1)
3
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 shot at Henry County warehouse, police say

MCDONOUGH — Three people were shot at a warehouse in Henry County Thursday afternoon, police said. Henry County Police said that they responded to reports of multiple people shot at a business on Declaration Drive in McDonough around 12:20 p.m. Officers arriving at the scene found three people shot....
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Man dies in car accident on US Route 29

A 52-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a car accident at around 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. 29 Highway North and Harve Mathis Road, the release said. Initial investigation...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest made in deadly hit and run in Winder this past weekend

WINDER, Ga. - Deputies in Barrow County say they have made an arrest in connection to a deadly hit and run over the weekend. Demetric Monique Jones, 36, of Monroe, was arrested at her home on Wednesday. She was charged with hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death.
WINDER, GA
CBS 46

Suspected shooter at warehouse in Henry County taken into custody

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) - A Henry County Government PIO tells CBS46 News that “a suspect has been taken into custody in connection to a triple shooting that happened at a warehouse in Henry County” on Thursday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement officers responded to reports of a shooting at...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Clarke County, GA
Clarke County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
accesswdun.com

Toccoa police seek information in Wednesday night armed robbery

The owner of King Beverage on Big A Road in Toccoa suffered minor injuries Wednesday night during an armed robbery at the store. Toccoa Police Chief Jimmy Mize said officers were called to the store at 7:41 p.m., where the owner reported a man had come into the store wearing a motorcycle helmet, black shirt, and black pants.
TOCCOA, GA
WGAU

ACCPD makes arrest in deadly hit-and-run wreck, victim identified

Athens-Clarke County Police make an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run wreck: police say a Madison County man, 36 year-old Antonio Reyes-Velasquez of Hull, abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene of a Monday night at Highway 29 North and Harve Mathis Road in Athens. A 52 year-old man identified as Marvin Morton of Kings Circle in Athens was killed in the two-vehicle collision. Valesquez was arrested Tuesday and faces charges that include vehicular homicide and hit-and-run.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Tractor-trailer driver cited after rear-end collision injures 3 people in Baldwin

Three people were hurt Wednesday morning when a tractor-trailer rear-ended their vehicles on Ga. 365 south of Duncan Bridge Road in Baldwin. The Georgia State Patrol has charged 54-year-old Robert Steve Armstead of Sheffield, Ala., with following too closely after the 2005 International tractor-trailer he was driving struck the rear of a Ford pickup truck, pushing it into the back of a Mazda CX5.
BALDWIN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Police Sergeant#Hwy N#Ford Expedition#Sergeant Wood#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
nowhabersham.com

Teen brothers charged with robbing tax driver at gunpoint

Two Gainesville teenagers have been charged as adults after allegedly robbing a taxi driver at gunpoint. Authorities on August 24 arrested brothers Emmanuel Mendoza, 14, and Ismael Mendoza, 16. The Mendozas are suspects in an armed holdup last week on Floyd Road, east of Gainesville. According to the preliminary investigation,...
GAINESVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Public Safety
accesswdun.com

Two Gainesville teens arrested for two armed robberies

Two Gainesville teens have been charged in connection with two armed robberies in Hall County. The Gainesville Police Department confirmed that Emmanuel Mendoza, 14, and Ismael Mendoza, 16, were responsible for a string of taxi service robberies in the county, including one incident on Friday and another on Wednesday. The...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WRBL News 3

Ten years later: Georgia teen’s homicide case remains active

GEORGIA (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) continues to search for answers in a 10-year-running homicide case that left one 16-year-old deceased behind an apartment complex near Lake Lanier in Gainesville, Georgia. The GBI says on Aug. 23, 2012, Hannah Truelove was reported missing. At 12:00 p.m. the next day, officials discovered Truelove’s […]
GAINESVILLE, GA
wrwh.com

Cleveland Man Charged With Assaulting His Mother

(Cleveland)- A Cleveland man has been arrested after assaulting his mother. On Wednesday at 6:50 pm, the White County Sheriff’s Office responded to 23 Bear Lovers Court in reference to a domestic incident, between the victim and her adult son. Captain Clay Hammond with the White County Sheriff’s Office...
CLEVELAND, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
178K+
Followers
124K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy