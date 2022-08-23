ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

17-year-old shot during robbery spree in Greenspoint

HOUSTON - A 17-year-old was shot in Greenspoint during a robbery spree overnight and the shooter is still on the run. Police say it happened about 12:30 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Benmar Dr. HPD investigators say a man robbed two victims within minutes...
KWTX

Murder suspect killed by Harris County deputies

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A murder suspect was shot by the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force Tuesday morning after an attempt to flee from custody. Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force members at around 11:35 a.m. Aug. 23 attempted to arrest Jose Velasquez,25, at the Texan Inn in the12221 block on Veterans Memorial Drive.
KWTX

Houston Police investigating murder-suicide

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is investigating an apparent muder-suicide Monday morning. Officers were called at 8:05 a.m. Aug. 23 in the 12600 block of Alief Clodine Road where witnesses reported a woman exited her car while stopped at a red light and got into a verbal altercation with a man in his vehicle.
mocomotive.com

HOUSTON POLICE FIRE OVER 40 ROUNDS KILLING KIDNAPPING SUSPECT

A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday w…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/houston-police-fire-over-40-rounds-killing-kidnapping-suspect/
HOUSTON, TX

