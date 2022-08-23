Former Ohio State football player Chase Young moved to Reserve/PUP list for Washington Commanders

Read full article on original website
Urban Meyer Reveals If He Thinks Notre Dame Can Hang With Ohio State
College football fans are eagerly awaiting a marquee matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Notre Dame to kick off the 2022 season. While the Buckeyes can begin their championship pursuit with a noteworthy home win, the Fighting Irish can make a major statement with a road upset.
Why I’m almost ready to trust the Ohio State football team’s defense
In 2021, the Ohio State football team was ridiculously good on offense. If they were going to lose a game, it wasn’t because the offense didn’t put up enough yards or points. It was going to be because the defense couldn’t make critical stops at important times.
Look: Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Ryan Day
Urban Meyer brought Ryan Day to Ohio State as his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017. Day later succeeded him as the Buckeyes' head coach following the 2018 season. Since then, while he hasn't matched Meyer's national title, Day has kept Ohio State among the elite in college football.
Look: Notre Dame Player's Quote About Ohio Stadium Going Viral
We're less than two weeks away from the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game at Ohio Stadium. The Horseshoe should be rocking for the night game between the Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish. One Notre Dame player doesn't seem too concerned for the raucous crowd, though. “I don’t think it’s...
Look: Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Desmond Howard
During a segment for ESPN College Football this week, Desmond Howard made an interesting comment about Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Howard revealed that he doesn't get why Stroud has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season. "First I would like to say that I don’t think...
Former Ohio State Football Player Arrested On Disturbing Charges
Former Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson was arrested last week. The charges he's facing are quite disturbing. Williamson has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of tampering with or fabricating evidence. Per a report from 10TV, a woman told...
Ohio State Football: Game-By-Game Predictions for 2022
Ohio State went 11-2 in 2021, with a comeback Rose Bowl win over Pac-12 champion Utah. And in Columbus, the feeling was one of disappointment. For the first time in Ryan Day's tenure as head coach, Ohio State did not win the Big Ten or qualify for the College Football Playoff. The most bitter feeling of all was losing on the road at Michigan, "That Team Up North," for the first time since 2011.
Urban Meyer shares early thoughts on Ohio State-Notre Dame top-5 showdown in Week 1
Urban Meyer expects a great game in Columbus in Week 1. In a wide-ranging interview with Dan Dakich on Don’t At Me, Meyer was asked to share his thoughts on No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State. Dakich asked Meyer if he thinks the Irish can hang with the defending Rose Bowl champions.
Penn State football all-time roster: Defensive starters and backups
Penn State may be known as Linebacker U, but the Nittany Lions have a pretty strong legacy on the defensive line playing in its favor as well. Coming up with an all-time roster for the defense was a pretty easy task for the most part, but there just was not enough space to include some very worthy and memorable names. For example, Sean Lee is one of the best linebackers in school history and recently brought a close to a stellar NFL career. Yet, he couldn’t quite make the cut on this all-time roster. That should give you an idea of...
Former Ohio State OC, Texas coach joining broadcast booth for 2022
One former Ohio State assistant is heading from the sidelines to the broadcast booth for the 2022 season. On Tuesday, CBS Sports announced its roster of talent for CBS Sports Network during the 2022 season. That group includes Tom Herman joining the network as an analyst. Robert Turbin – former...
Jim Knowles has 'no concerns' about state of Ohio State defense
Last year, Ohio State fans expressed their concerns about their team’s defense. The Buckeyes allowed 22.8 points per game and allowed at least 35 points three times, including losses to Oregon and Michigan. This year, Jim Knowles doesn’t sound worried at all. Knowles is taking over for Kerry...
Urban Meyer: 'No loyalty' in USC, UCLA's move from Pac-12 to the B1G
Urban Meyer addressed how loyalty in college football seems to be out the window. Just ask former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer. Meyer responded to a question on conference realignment involving USC and UCLA, who are expected to join the B1G after years in the Pac-12 conference (Via On3 Sports).
Hear From Brian Hartline, Ohio State's WRs Following 17th Practice Of Fall Camp
Despite the loss of two first-round picks, Zone 6 might be deeper than it's ever been.
Ohio State football reveals team-focused Columbus NIL Club initiative
We have an NIL deal out of Columbus. The Buckeyes recently released the details of their Columbus NIL Club agreement. Similar statements have been made by other programs. Fans can commit any money to the Buckeye program through the initiative. The initiative will support 75+ members of the team. With expectations high at Ohio State, supporters might have extra incentive to contribute.
St. Ignatius-Mentor take big stage at FirstEnergy Stadium: Week 2 football preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The first game of Chuck Kyle’s last year as coach at St. Ignatius will now be on the big stage of FirstEnergy Stadium, when his Wildcats play Mentor on Friday at the home of the Browns. The matchup, one of three Top 25 games, leads...
Urban Meyer discusses 'big year' for Ryan Day, Buckeyes entering 2022
Urban Meyer loves what Ryan Day brings to Ohio State. Meyer also sees 2022 as “a big year” for Day and a loaded Buckeyes squad. During a radio appearance on Don’t At Me with Dan Dakich, Meyer called his former OC “elite” and believes Day did a great job continuing the infrastructure Mayer brought to Columbus (Via 247 Sports):
Practice Report: Buckeyes secondary takes center stage as regular season nears
COLUMBUS — The Ohio State cornerbacks and safeties took their turns speaking to the media Tuesday evening. The Buckeyes are beginning to buckle down inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and prepare for the regular season. And Lettermen Row’s Spencer Holbrook and Tim May are back with a Practice...
Ohio State Football Star Reveals There's Only 1 Main Goal
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has lofty standards for his team entering the 2022 season. The Buckeyes capped off an 11-2 campaign with a thrilling Rose Bowl victory over Utah, but Smith-Njigba wants more in his junior year. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, via Adam King of 10TV, Smith-Njigba set...
