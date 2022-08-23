Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Related
Father speaks out after daughter hit by truck while boarding bus in Centerton
A Centerton man speaks out after his daughter was hit by a truck on August 23.
Bentonville police, fire departments respond to fatal shooting
At approximately 11:43 a.m. on August 25, the Bentonville police and fire departments responded to the 300 block of Rose Garden Lane regarding a call of shots fired.
KHBS
Bentonville neighborhood scene of shooting death
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A man was shot and killed in Bentonville at the Town Square Apartments on Thursday morning. Cpl. Adam McInnis with the Bentonville Police told 40/29 News police went to an address on Rose Garden Ln. after they got a call shortly before noon. There, officers found...
Asphalt spill on I-49 cleared after causing traffic delay
Traffic on Interstate 49 northbound is currently delayed after a dump truck accidentally lost a load of asphalt on Thursday, Aug. 25.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHBS
New surveillance video provides more insight into violent arrest in Mulberry, Arkansas
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — Surveillance video from the Kountry Xpress gas station in Mulberry does not last very long and the view of Sunday’s arrest is somewhat obstructed, but opinions vary on exactly what it shows. Crawford County Sheriff Jim Damante told 40/29 News that Randal Worcester, 27,...
Bentonville police investigating shooting that left one man dead
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Thursday, Aug. 25. The Bentonville Police Department (BPD) and the Bentonville Fire Department (BFD) responded to a call on Rose Garden Lane where shots had been reportedly fired. Police say the caller told them that another male had shot a man.
Bentonville to hold city-wide ‘Clean the Streets Day’
The City of Bentonville is participating in Keep America Beautiful’s Great Arkansas Cleanup by organizing a city-wide “Clean the Streets Day” on Saturday, September 10 from 9:00 a.m. to noon.
5newsonline.com
Beaver Lakes' proposed glamping site causing concern for residents
ROGERS, Ark. — Plans for a glamping campground on Beaver Lake cause concern for people who live nearby. The project is called “Contentment at Beaver Lake." The proposal went in front of the Benton County Planning Board earlier this month but was tabled. It's now on the agenda for September’s meeting. Among the concerns from neighbors are the possibility of environmental issues and the amount of traffic it could bring to what they describe as a quiet area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHBS
Human remains found floating in Beaver Lake under Highway 412 bridge
SONORA, Ark. — Someone found human remains in Beaver Lake earlier this week, prompting an investigation by Washington County, according to a news release sent by Tim Helder, the county sheriff. At about 1:45 p.m. Monday, a caller told the sheriff's office they had found something suspicious under the...
KHBS
Crawford County, Arkansas deputy subject of additional claims of excessive force
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — Two people said they were previously mistreated by one of the deputiescaptured on video making a violent arrest near Mulberry, Arkansas. Deputy Levi White works with the Crawford County Sheriff's Department. He was placed on paid leave after the arrest of Randall Worcester on Sunday.
swark.today
Chris Jones Statement on Recent Police Arrest Incident in Crawford County
LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS — Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for governor or Arkansas, issues the statement in regards to the recent police arrest incident in Crawford County, Arkansas. Jones supports law enforcement as a vital part of safe and healthy communities, while also calling for reform of the criminal justice system and an end to police brutality.
AOL Corp
Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman found dead off Highway 186; man faces first-degree murder charge
A Fort Smith man is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a woman found dead off Highway 186 in Franklin County.
Arkansas State Police identify Franklin County body
State police have released info about a body found in west Arkansas.
Dentist becomes Springdale 1st grade teacher
Former dentist Lila Hernandez Rivas relocated from Venezuela to Springdale and discovered a new calling in education.
KHBS
What use-of-force training does Arkansas law enforcement get?
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The violent arrest of a suspect in Crawford County, Arkansas, has raised questions about what sort of training law enforcement officers in the area receive when it comes to the use of force. Sheriff Answers Questions. Each of the three law enforcement officers had years...
Rape reported at Walton Hall at University of Arkansas
The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating an acquaintance rape at Walton Hall that was reported on August 23.
Cities in Northwest Arkansas to host large waste cleanup events
ARKANSAS, USA — Cities Bella Vista and Fayetteville are hosting a bulky waste removal event to help residents dispose of large household items like major appliances in a sustainable and easy way. Bella Vista Appliance Pickup. Bella Vista announced that Republic Services will offer appliance pickup for residents with...
Cassville School District returning “corporal punishment” for students
CASSVILLE, Mo.– An old-school discipline method is making its way back to school in one local school district. We have learned that the Cassville School District is bringing back corporal punishment for students. Under the new policy, students could be punished with a paddle. Administrators say it would be the last resort for parents and […]
Comments / 0