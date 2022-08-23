Read full article on original website
Two injured after shooting on Kanis Road in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two individuals were injured Thursday evening after a shooting on Kanis Road in Little Rock, police said in a tweet. The Little Rock Police Department said the shooting occurred between 12th Street and John Barrow Road. Police said the two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The...
