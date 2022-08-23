ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KATV

Two injured after shooting on Kanis Road in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two individuals were injured Thursday evening after a shooting on Kanis Road in Little Rock, police said in a tweet. The Little Rock Police Department said the shooting occurred between 12th Street and John Barrow Road. Police said the two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The...
THV11

Little Rock police search for missing woman last seen months ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is requesting the help of the public in locating a missing woman. 26-year-old Amberly Lemus was last seen in Little Rock in April 2022. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, Detective...
THV11

Pine Bluff police investigating fatal shooting on S. Virginia Street

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to authorities, the incident happened on the 3100 block of S. Virginia Street, with officers arriving to the scene and finding a vehicle in the driveway that was damaged by gunfire.
KATV

LRPD investigating 2 shootings on Fourche Dam; both reportedly connected

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock Police were on the scene of an area near the Port Authority exit investigating two shooting incidents at the same location Thursday morning. Just after 10 a.m., officials received a call about two shootings at Fourche Dam Pike and Heather Lane that were determined by authorities to be connected.
