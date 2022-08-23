Paul Goldschmidt is making a legitimate run at one baseball’s most hallowed prizes: The Triple Crown. The question is: Can he do it?. Paul Goldschmidt is in the midst of putting together a historic season. It is truly becoming one of the stunning offensive performances I have every seen by a St Louis Cardinals player since I became a fan in 1967. A National League MVP is certainly within his grip.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO