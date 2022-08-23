ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Albert Pujols sitting Thursday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman/designated hitter Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. What It Means:. Lars Nootbaar will shift into the DH role in place of Pujols while Paul Goldschmidt returns to play first base...
Cubs Honor Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina Before Final Game at Wrigley

Prior to Thursday afternoon's game, the Chicago Cubs honored St. Louis Cardinals' greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, for their final game at Wrigley Field. Pujols and Molina have both said 2022 will be their final Major League season. The pair of Cardinals' multi-all-stars were each given a number from the Wrigley Field manual scoreboard; the Cubs made generous contributions to each player's nonprofit charity.
Should the St Louis Cardinals give Jordan Montgomery an extension?

Should the St Louis Cardinals be thinking about a long-term deal with Jordan Montgomery?. When the trade deadline came and went for the 2022 season, the St. Louis Cardinals had added some much-needed pitching help, including two starting pitchers. Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery have both been huge additions to the Cardinals’ starting rotation.
Paul Goldschmidt riding pine Wednesday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luke Farrell and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Goldschmidt a rare day off Wednesday. Brendan Donovan will cover first base while Nolan Arenado starts on the hot corner and bats third. Albert Pujols will start as the designated hitter and No. 7 batter.
St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt making a serious run at Triple Crown

Paul Goldschmidt is making a legitimate run at one baseball’s most hallowed prizes: The Triple Crown. The question is: Can he do it?. Paul Goldschmidt is in the midst of putting together a historic season. It is truly becoming one of the stunning offensive performances I have every seen by a St Louis Cardinals player since I became a fan in 1967. A National League MVP is certainly within his grip.
Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs after 4-hit outing

St. Louis Cardinals (71-52, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-70, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (10-9, 3.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Cubs: Luke Farrell (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -224, Cubs +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St....
Yadier Molina idle for Cardinals' matinee Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. Molina will grab a seat for the second time in three games. Andrew Knizner will catch for Dakota Hudson and hit ninth. Knizner has a...

