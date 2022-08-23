Read full article on original website
Nonprofit seeks to improve accessibility at Acadia with electric-assist tricycles
BAR HARBOR, Maine — A nonprofit on Mount Desert Island wants Acadia National Park to be more accessible to elderly visitors and people with disabilities. Starting next summer, MDI Wheelers will launch an electric-assist tricycle program at the park. It will help visitors with mobility challenges explore Acadia's scenic carriage roads.
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
Maine Forest Service unveils new Bell 407 helicopter in Old Town
OLD TOWN, Maine — The Maine Forest Service invited Maine Game Wardens, state troopers, and members of public office to its Air Operations Hanger in Old Town, to unveil its new Bell 407 helicopter. Gov. Janet Mills, D-Maine, attended the event, having proposed the budget that led to updating...
Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?
Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
Are You Paying Attention as You Drive Between Ellsworth and Brewer?
If you're like me, you travel on Route 1A between Ellsworth and Brewer too many times a week to count! And with the start of the high school sport's season my trips seem to get much more frequent! I admit I get a little immune to the beauty and the sites along the side of the road as I'm listening to the music, thinking about other things and trying to figure out what that person with the Massachusetts license plate is going to do next!
Skowhegan looks to revitalize its waterfront
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Skowhegan is looking to spruce up its riverfront and is inviting community members to share ideas and give feedback on designs. The goal is to make an area that's available for walking and biking along the river and river access between 39 Water St. and 225 Water St. in downtown Skowhegan.
Friends of Sears Island hosts butterfly tagging class
SEARSPORT, Maine — To discover more about their migration paths, a group on Sears Island learned how to tag and track monarch butterflies Thursday morning. Hosted by Friends of Sears Island, attendees took the role of citizen scientists and headed into the milkweed. Leading the search is Serena Cole,...
Where in Maine hunters shot the most bears last year
Bear season begins in earnest on Monday, Aug. 29, and it is likely to be another productive year for hunters. That prediction is based on the reported decreased abundance or quality of natural food sources for bears, which should be out searching for food and thus more susceptible to harvest by bait hunters. Dry conditions in much of Maine have led to smaller crops of beech nuts, acorns and berries.
Dover-Foxcroft farm expands with meat market-cafe in Dexter
DEXTER — A husband and wife team that runs a cattle farm and day care in Dover-Foxcroft is investing in downtown Dexter with their new business — a combined meat market and cafe. Benjamin and Ashley Cookson, who own Shaw Road Farm and Little Organics Early Learning Center,...
Candy colored fentanyl reported in Maine, part of national trend
At least two police departments in Maine have recovered candy colored fentanyl and methamphetamine, part of a national trend of making the deadly drugs more appealing to a younger generation of users. Police in Bangor and Farmington reported the seizures to Maine’s Information and Analysis Center, an intelligence gathering service...
Bangor may soon allow people experiencing homelessness to set up public campsites
A similar measure has been passed in Portland. Camping on public property is currently illegal in Bangor. Bangor's city manager is spearheading the proposal.
Amish Community Market in Unity Sets Tentative Opening Date
Seven months after a fire destroyed the building, the Amish Community Market hopes to reopen next month. The Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity may open in September. According to the market's Facebook page a tentative opening date has been set. The announcement cautions that this is not a definite date, but the hope is the store will reopen around September 23. The post reads: "Target reopening date for the Community Market is around September 23rd. This is tentative, but a great target. So keep in mind this is a tentative date, not a definite date."
NY clean energy developer to invest $21M in Millinocket community solar project
Courtesy / Greenbacker Renewable Energy Co. Greenbacker’s 2.8-megawatt solar project in Lawrence Brook, Vt., includes pollinator-friendly habitat planted beneath the panels. A New York City investment firm plans to spend $21 million on the development of a community solar-power farm at One North, a 1,400-acre, mixed-use industrial site in Millinocket, formerly the site of the Great Northern Paper mill.
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the country
Treworgy Family Orchards Corn Maze 2022Treworgy Orchards. For the fifth year in a row, Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine has been nominated for a spot on the USA Today 10 Best Corn Mazes in the USA. Every year the competition is tough, and last year, in 2021, the orchard took second place with its maze based on the children's book “Charlotte's Web.” To make the maze, it takes over four acres of land with 60,000 corn plants that grow to ten feet tall. Treworgy Family Orchards started their adventures in corn maze-making back in 2001 when they designed a maze to look like a giant piece of popcorn. This year's theme for the maze is “Winnie the Pooh.” Treworgy makes the maze even more fun with the stations they put inside the maze. Maze visitors then use a map to figure out the riddles as they visit the stations inside the maze. You are then rewarded with a free ice cream cone at the cafe once you complete the puzzle and bring your ticket to the cafe. Talk about a literal “sweet reward”!
Camden Condo on the Market Might Have the Greatest Location Ever
If living in Camden wasn't attractive enough, just imagine if this was your home. Sitting right on the point of Camden Harbor and the Megunticook River, is this incredible condominium complex. One of those condos just hit the market and it just so happens to be on right corner of the building. This gives it quite possibly the best views in all of Camden. Just clear sightlines of both the harbor and the beautiful Penobscot Bay.
A Maine diver has been rammed by a shark and bitten by a seal this summer
BAR HARBOR (BDN) -- Eddie Monat, a commercial diver from Bar Harbor who operates a nature tour boat in the summer, has had a few encounters with sharks over the years. Earlier this month, he was rammed twice by what he thinks was a porbeagle shark while he was using an underwater camera to show his customers on his boat what kind of marine life dwells at the bottom of Frenchman Bay. He was struck first in his side and then on his leg.
Golf tournament hosted by Bangor firefighters helps raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association
ORRINGTON, Maine — It’s time to take out your clubs and hit the course this weekend for a good cause. This Saturday is the fourth annual Adam MacDonald Memorial MDA Open. Bangor Professional Firefighters host the golf tournament to raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Northern New England.
Maine Cornfield Maze In The Running For Best In United States
While Maine lags far behind the Midwest states when it comes to the amount of corn grown in the state, we do have a fair number of cornfield mazes here in Maine. In fact, we have some of the best cornfield mazes in the country!. According to News Center Maine,...
26-Year-Old Maine Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash, Speed & Alcohol Likely Factors
In a year when Maine traffic fatalities are tracking towards a new state single-year record, we're saddened to have to report on another one this Monday morning. According to News Center Maine, a 26-year-old has died as a result of a single-vehicle crash that happened on Saturday. The News Station...
Treworgy Family Orchards corn maze in the running for best in the country
LEVANT, Maine — Treworgy Family Orchards is in the running for having one of the best corn mazes in the country with this year's Winnie-the-Pooh design. The Levant family farm is nominated on the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Top 20 list for the fifth year in a row.
