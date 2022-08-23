There was a fatal traffic crash in Union County, IL yesterday that killed one person. 35-year-old Hussein Digale, of Columbus, OH, was disabled and partially stopped in the right lane on Interstate 57 northbound at milepost 32, near Anna. 42-year-old Mohamud Dacar, of Minneapolis, MN, was traveling north at the same location and hit the trailer of Digale’s vehicle with the passenger side of his vehicle. Both drivers reported no injuries on scene. The passenger in Dacar’s vehicle, a 36-year-old male from Minneapolis, MN, was pronounced dead on scene by the Union County Coroner. Interstate 57 northbound lanes were reopened at about 2:20 p.m. This is an on-going investigation and no other information is available at this time.

UNION COUNTY, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO