kbsi23.com
Sikeston DPS looking for 2 men after robbery
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Sikeston Department of Public Safety asks for the public’s help finding two men after a robbery. Tayshaun Antwan Price-Lane, 19, has gold teeth, short twisted dreadlocks, stands about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. His last known address is in Sikeston.
KFVS12
Sikeston DPS searching for man considered armed & dangerous
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking the public for help in finding a man they consider armed and dangerous. Sikeston DPS is searching for 20-year-old Dominic W. Metzger, of East Prairie. The public is urged not to approach or confront Metzger, but to...
wjpf.com
Police investigating Murphysboro bank robbery
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WJPF) — A Murphysboro bank was robbed Thursday. Police say at about 10:30 a.m., a white man wearing a hat and sunglasses entered the Regions Bank on Walnut Street, demanded money from a teller, and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens said no weapons were involved.
wjpf.com
Williamson County authorities investigate Route 13 shooting
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – Authorities in Williamson County are investigating a report of gunfire on Route 13. The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday west of Greenbrier Road, near Carterville. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says the occupant of one vehicle opened fire on another vehicle. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
KFVS12
2nd person charged in connection with Bollinger Co. fentanyl death
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person has been charged in connection with a man’s fentanyl death in January. Dana L. Cureton was charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $500,000 cash only. According to a Facebook post from the...
KFVS12
Two facing charges in Bollinger Co. overdose death
A police chase in Butler County ended with the arrest of one man. A grocery store in Scott City will soon be closing its doors for the last time. People in the Heartland are providing support for Ukraine. Ill. Legislative Summit held in Du Quoin.
kbsi23.com
2 arrested after more than $170K worth of cocaine, meth found
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men from McCracken County face drug charges after a drug investigation Wednesday night. Clarence Hubbard, 54, of Harris Road in McCracken County faces charges of trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense, trafficking in cocaine 2nd or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man arrested after theft caught on camera
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man faces charges after a theft was captured on a surveillance camera. Shane H. Pfister, 58, faces a theft charge. Carbondale police responded to the 300 block of South Glenview Street on Aug. 12 around 11:37 a.m. in reference to a report of a theft that was captured on a surveillance camera. Two suspects came onto the yard of a home in the 300 block of Glenview. Police say one suspect stole property from the porch and left with the other suspect heading eastbound across South Glenview Drive.
kzimksim.com
Poplar Bluff man arrested in Cape County
A Poplar Bluff man was taken into custody in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday for an alleged felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 41-year-old Andrew Haddock was arrested for alleged felony driving without a valid license and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident. He was taken to the Cape Girardeau County Jail and released.
kzimksim.com
Shots-fired incident in Cape Girardeau results in no arrests
The Southeast Missourian reports that a shots-fired call resulted in no arrests early Sunday morning, though police located damage to a vehicle and a building. Officers responded to the call shortly after 2 a.m. in the area of Park Avenue and Independence Street, and found a large crowd dispersing. Police could not identify a suspect at the scene. No injuries were reported and police are investigating the incident.
KFVS12
Downtown Cape Girardeau parking lot to close overnight this weekend
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A downtown parking lot will be closed overnight on Friday and Saturday, August, 27-28. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the Boardman Pavilion parking lot, located at Independence and Main, will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day. They said cars...
kzimksim.com
Fatal traffic crash in Union County, IL
There was a fatal traffic crash in Union County, IL yesterday that killed one person. 35-year-old Hussein Digale, of Columbus, OH, was disabled and partially stopped in the right lane on Interstate 57 northbound at milepost 32, near Anna. 42-year-old Mohamud Dacar, of Minneapolis, MN, was traveling north at the same location and hit the trailer of Digale’s vehicle with the passenger side of his vehicle. Both drivers reported no injuries on scene. The passenger in Dacar’s vehicle, a 36-year-old male from Minneapolis, MN, was pronounced dead on scene by the Union County Coroner. Interstate 57 northbound lanes were reopened at about 2:20 p.m. This is an on-going investigation and no other information is available at this time.
KFVS12
Police chase through 2 counties leads to arrest
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Benton, Kentucky man, accused of leading McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase, was arrested on several charges. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to pull over 42-year-old Clinton S. Borders for traffic violations in the area of Yarbro Lane in Paducah at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23.
KFVS12
Sunday night shots fired under investigation in Cape Girardeau
A family traveling from Texas on I-55 was taken to the hospital because of carbon monoxide poisoning. Police in Carbodale look for a suspect in connection with a theft at a local business. Cairo bridge reduced to one lane.
kzimksim.com
Sikeston man killed in motorcycle accident
The Standard Democrat reports that a Sikeston man was killed in a one-vehicle motorcycle accident Monday night. 37-year-old Bilal Shabazz was driving his motorcycle north on North Ingram near Campanella, just south of the Sikeston Jaycee Rodeo Grounds around 8:50 p.m. Monday. The motorcycle left the roadway to the right and continued north on the grass before Shabazz lost control and fell while the motorcycle continued north until it came to a stop in the grass. When officers arrived Shabazz was unresponsive at the scene and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
westkentuckystar.com
Pursuit leads to Melber drug arrest; driver still at large
An attempt to get a search warrant for a home in Graves County ended with a pursuit and a drug arrest. Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff's Office and the Kentucky State Police were at a home in Melber securing the area for a search when a vehicle matching the description of the owners sped past.
westkentuckystar.com
LaCenter man charged with inappropriate contact with minor
Charges of inappropriate text messages with a juvenile and drugs landed a LaCenter man in jail. On Monday, Ballard County Sheriff's deputies were alerted to the inappropriate text messages between an adult and a 14-year-old. The investigation alleges that 53-year-old Charles Bourff was texting the juvenile and "engaging in illegal...
KFVS12
Passenger dies in crash on I-57 near Anna involving 2 semis
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person died in a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57 near Anna. According to Illinois State Police, a 2018 white International truck-tractor semi-trailer combination was having issues and stopped in part of the right lane on I-57 at mile post 32. They said a...
KFVS12
Deputies investigate illegal marijuana growing operation in western Ky.
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after an illegal marijuana growing operation was found in northern Graves County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the growing operation was found just a few hundred yards from the McCracken County line on Tuesday morning, August 23. They said the area is a rural, remote location miles from any roads.
kzimksim.com
Missing Southern Illinois man found dead in Missouri
The body of a missing southern Illinois man has been found in Missouri. 43-year-old Jason Blair was last seen alive on Thursday, August 18th, walking along a road north of Fredericktown, Missouri. Authorities say Blair had a medical condition and relied on several prescriptions. A cause of death has not been determined.
