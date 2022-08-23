ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

newsfromthestates.com

Mastriano's religious values resonate with supporters, but poll shows him down among Republicans

Mary Jacobs and Susan Curley of Montgomery County before a campaign event for Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Curley said she supports Mastriano because of his religious convictions. (Photo by Peter Hall of the Capital-Star) Supporters who attended Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano’s campaign events...
newsfromthestates.com

Report shows evolving anti-democratic threats, election subversion in Wisconsin, nationwide

Right-wing protesters gather outside the Maricopa County Elections Department on Nov. 4, 2020, demanding that all ballots for Donald Trump be counted. Inside the building, election workers were busy counting hundreds of thousands of ballots. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. A report released Wednesday warns that legislative action,...
newsfromthestates.com

New website allows Idahoans to sign up for public meeting notices for nearly 200 state agencies

The Idaho State Capitol building reflected in the Joe R. Williams building on March 23, 2021. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) Idaho residents can now subscribe to receive notifications for public meetings for almost 200 state of Idaho agencies, boards and commissions through Townhall.Idaho.Gov, according to a Thursday press release from Gov. Brad Little and State Controller Brandon Woolf.
newsfromthestates.com

Abortion providers make plea for more resources and protections as Colorado sees influx of patients

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow of Aurora speaks at an event to celebrate the opening of Colorado Democrats' Aurora field office on June 28, 2022. (Faith Miller/Colorado Newsline) Sitting in a room with a group of abortion providers and advocates Wednesday at the University of Colorado’s Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, U.S. Rep. Jason Crow took diligent notes as the subject experts told him what they need to improve abortion access in Colorado.
newsfromthestates.com

Experts say student debt measures positive, but Ohio's higher ed system needs work

Higher education experts in Ohio say the student debt changes announced by President Joe Biden are targeted in the right direction, and should be a guidepost for the future. “Higher education is a public good and what benefits lower income people is going to benefit everybody,” said Piet van Lier, a senior researcher with Policy Matters.
newsfromthestates.com

New Jersey's sales tax holiday starts tomorrow. Experts aren't thrilled

New Jersey Democrats' 10-day sales tax holiday, which starts Aug. 27, is pitched as a way to help consumers struggling with rising prices. (Photo by New Jersey Monitor) New Jersey’s 10-day sales tax holiday begins Saturday, but tax policy experts aren’t celebrating. They say the state’s decision to...
newsfromthestates.com

Poll shows strong lead for Eric Schmitt in Missouri U.S. Senate race

Eric Schmitt answers questions during a press conference after filing to run in the Missouri Senate primaries on Feb. 22, 2022, in Jefferson City (Madeline Carter/Missouri Independent). Missourians are disgruntled with their government and pessimistic about the economy, a new poll from Saint Louis University and YouGov suggests. They also...
newsfromthestates.com

Democrats sound the alarm over anti-abortion GOP candidates

Brittany Fonteno, the CEO and President of Planned Parenthood Arizona, discusses reproductive rights at the state Capitol on Aug. 24, 2022. Planned Parenthood paused abortion services in Arizona in June after the high court struck down Roe v. Wade, citing legal uncertainty in the state because of conflicting laws and bans – one of which mandates a 2 to 5 year prison sentence for abortion providers. Photo by Gloria Rebecca Gomez | Arizona Mirror.
newsfromthestates.com

County clerks in Colorado field uptick in 2020 election records requests

Mike Lindell addresses a crowd gathered on the steps of the Colorado Capitol for the Colorado Election Truth Rally, organized by activists who question the results of the 2020 presidential election, in Denver, April 5, 2022. (Kevin Mohatt for Colorado Newsline) County clerks offices across Colorado saw an influx of...
newsfromthestates.com

Inuit Circumpolar Council gets new Alaska president and vice president

The Inuit Circumpolar Council represents Inuit people in Alaska, Canada, Greenland and Russia. (Graphic provided by Inuit Circumpolar Council) The Inuit Circumpolar Council’s Alaska branch has new leadership, the organization announced on Tuesday. Marie KasaNnaaluk Greene, a former chief executive of NANA Regional Corp., is the new president, and...
newsfromthestates.com

Democrats nominate Steury for Walorski vacancy

Paul Steury was nominated to be the Democrat nominee in the special election for Indiana's second congressional district. (Getty Images) In a Tuesday caucus closed to the press, the Indiana Democratic Party nominated Paul Steury as its candidate to finish Rep. Jackie Walorski’s term after she died in a car accident earlier this month.
newsfromthestates.com

Ideology behind Jan. 6 insurrection had deep roots in Kansas, but extremism can be resisted

Police clash with supporters of President Donald Trump during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. (Alex Kent/Tennessee Lookout) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jim Leiker is professor of history at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park.
