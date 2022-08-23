Read full article on original website
Dunleavy transition-firings lawsuit, begun in 2019, won’t end before 2023
A photo of Gov. Mike Dunleavy hangs alongside the portraits of former Alaska governors in the Alaska State Capitol's Hall of Governors on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (James Brooks / Alaska Beacon) A legal dispute that began when Gov. Mike Dunleavy took office in 2018 will not be resolved before...
Mastriano’s religious values resonate with supporters, but poll shows him down among Republicans
Mary Jacobs and Susan Curley of Montgomery County before a campaign event for Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Curley said she supports Mastriano because of his religious convictions. (Photo by Peter Hall of the Capital-Star) Supporters who attended Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano’s campaign events...
Missouri governor calls tax cut plan a defense against ‘pet project’ spending by lawmakers
COLUMBIA — To pass a $700 million tax cut plan in a short special session, an important consideration is to “keep it simple,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday morning. That’s why Parson’s proposal accelerates income tax cuts already set to be phased in over several years...
Trial for trio of voting laws concludes with testimony from Secretary of State’s Office
Austin James, the Chief Legal counsel for the Montana Secretary of State's Office testifies at a trial in Yellowstone County District Court on Aug. 25, 2022 (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Even though the Montana Secretary of State’s Office knew that more than 3,000 voters may be...
Report shows evolving anti-democratic threats, election subversion in Wisconsin, nationwide
Right-wing protesters gather outside the Maricopa County Elections Department on Nov. 4, 2020, demanding that all ballots for Donald Trump be counted. Inside the building, election workers were busy counting hundreds of thousands of ballots. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. A report released Wednesday warns that legislative action,...
New website allows Idahoans to sign up for public meeting notices for nearly 200 state agencies
The Idaho State Capitol building reflected in the Joe R. Williams building on March 23, 2021. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) Idaho residents can now subscribe to receive notifications for public meetings for almost 200 state of Idaho agencies, boards and commissions through Townhall.Idaho.Gov, according to a Thursday press release from Gov. Brad Little and State Controller Brandon Woolf.
Abortion providers make plea for more resources and protections as Colorado sees influx of patients
U.S. Rep. Jason Crow of Aurora speaks at an event to celebrate the opening of Colorado Democrats' Aurora field office on June 28, 2022. (Faith Miller/Colorado Newsline) Sitting in a room with a group of abortion providers and advocates Wednesday at the University of Colorado’s Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, U.S. Rep. Jason Crow took diligent notes as the subject experts told him what they need to improve abortion access in Colorado.
Experts say student debt measures positive, but Ohio’s higher ed system needs work
Higher education experts in Ohio say the student debt changes announced by President Joe Biden are targeted in the right direction, and should be a guidepost for the future. “Higher education is a public good and what benefits lower income people is going to benefit everybody,” said Piet van Lier, a senior researcher with Policy Matters.
New Jersey’s sales tax holiday starts tomorrow. Experts aren’t thrilled
New Jersey Democrats' 10-day sales tax holiday, which starts Aug. 27, is pitched as a way to help consumers struggling with rising prices. (Photo by New Jersey Monitor) New Jersey’s 10-day sales tax holiday begins Saturday, but tax policy experts aren’t celebrating. They say the state’s decision to...
Poll shows strong lead for Eric Schmitt in Missouri U.S. Senate race
Eric Schmitt answers questions during a press conference after filing to run in the Missouri Senate primaries on Feb. 22, 2022, in Jefferson City (Madeline Carter/Missouri Independent). Missourians are disgruntled with their government and pessimistic about the economy, a new poll from Saint Louis University and YouGov suggests. They also...
Oregon groups get $11 million boost from feds to protect threatened species, support reforestation
The greater sage grouse lives in 11 western states, and has experienced an 80% population decline during the last 50 years. (Harney County Soil and Water Conservation District) Oregon’s threatened fish, sage grouse and forests recovering from wildfires are among the beneficiaries of millions in federal dollars from the U.S....
Democrats sound the alarm over anti-abortion GOP candidates
Brittany Fonteno, the CEO and President of Planned Parenthood Arizona, discusses reproductive rights at the state Capitol on Aug. 24, 2022. Planned Parenthood paused abortion services in Arizona in June after the high court struck down Roe v. Wade, citing legal uncertainty in the state because of conflicting laws and bans – one of which mandates a 2 to 5 year prison sentence for abortion providers. Photo by Gloria Rebecca Gomez | Arizona Mirror.
County clerks in Colorado field uptick in 2020 election records requests
Mike Lindell addresses a crowd gathered on the steps of the Colorado Capitol for the Colorado Election Truth Rally, organized by activists who question the results of the 2020 presidential election, in Denver, April 5, 2022. (Kevin Mohatt for Colorado Newsline) County clerks offices across Colorado saw an influx of...
New Herbster-backed ‘Nebraska First’ PAC aims to bolster state, local conservatives
OMAHA — Nebraska Republican Charles Herbster, after finishing second in the GOP governor’s primary race, is trying to reclaim his former role as a conservative kingmaker and mega-donor. He and his team announced a new political action committee Thursday aimed at pushing state and local GOP officeholders and...
Inuit Circumpolar Council gets new Alaska president and vice president
The Inuit Circumpolar Council represents Inuit people in Alaska, Canada, Greenland and Russia. (Graphic provided by Inuit Circumpolar Council) The Inuit Circumpolar Council’s Alaska branch has new leadership, the organization announced on Tuesday. Marie KasaNnaaluk Greene, a former chief executive of NANA Regional Corp., is the new president, and...
Democrats nominate Steury for Walorski vacancy
Paul Steury was nominated to be the Democrat nominee in the special election for Indiana's second congressional district. (Getty Images) In a Tuesday caucus closed to the press, the Indiana Democratic Party nominated Paul Steury as its candidate to finish Rep. Jackie Walorski’s term after she died in a car accident earlier this month.
GOP candidate Amanda Adkins’ congressional campaign not anchored in alleged voter fraud
DE SOTO — Republican congressional candidate Amanda Adkins neither questions integrity of the state’s voting system nor devotes precious campaign energy to former President Donald Trump’s drumbeat criticism of the 2020 election process. The idea Trump was cheated in his loss to President Joe Biden — unsupported...
Ideology behind Jan. 6 insurrection had deep roots in Kansas, but extremism can be resisted
Police clash with supporters of President Donald Trump during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. (Alex Kent/Tennessee Lookout) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jim Leiker is professor of history at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park.
Michigan’s student count day falls on Jewish holiday, prompting concerns and call for change
State education officials say they are aware of concerns about the annual student count day taking place on the same day as an important Jewish holiday and that procedures are in place to address the issue. In Michigan, schools are funded by the state on a per-pupil basis for K-12...
How private equity affected a Richmond nursing home and more Va. headlines
• After a private equity firm bought St. Joseph’s Home for the Aged in Richmond, “the company reduced staff, removed amenities, and set the stage for a deadly outbreak of COVID-19.”—The New Yorker. • Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he’s working on a major restructuring of Virginia’s...
