Read full article on original website
Related
Might Good Witch Return? Hallmark Offers Updates on MIA Franchises
Click here to read the full article. Hallmark Media president/CEO Wonya Lucas and programming EVP Lisa Hamilton Daly know how much their viewers love and miss certain franchises. Yet when it comes to Good Witch (which ended over a year ago) and Signed, Sealed, Delivered, the execs are not ready to confirm any return timetables. Good Witch ended its run in July 2021, with a Season 7/series finale in which Cassie (played by Catherine Bell) saved the cousins’ imperiled magic, Stephanie and Adam decide to tie the knot (but Donovan and Abigail broke up) and Cassie’s brother Vincent returned to Middleton. Most...
Neve Campbell to star in ABC detective drama 'Avalon'
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Lincoln Lawyer actress Neve Campbell has signed on to star in another television project from author Michael Connelly and writer-producer David E. Kelly. The ABC show is called Avalon and is based on a short story by Connelly, who created the series with Kelly. Campbell...
spoilertv.com
Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 25th August 2022
Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. Blood and Treasure - Episode 2.8 - The Lost City of Sana. Chesapeake Shores - Episode 6.3 - Night and Day. Dynasty - Episode...
spoilertv.com
Little Demon - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 1 of Little Demon has started airing on FXX This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
RELATED PEOPLE
spoilertv.com
The Spiderwick Chronicles - Christian Slater To Star
Christian Slater has been tapped as a major lead in The Spiderwick Chronicles, Disney+’s live-action series adaptation of the popular fantasy books. Slater will play Mulgarath (alter ego Dr. Dorian Brauer), a capital-V Villain who does what all ogres do — he eats people, an insatiable desire to consume. Mulgarath wants the secrets contained in Arthur Spiderwick’s Field Guide to the Natural World for a nefarious scheme that will satisfy his hunger.
spoilertv.com
The Girls On The Bus - Scott Foley Joins Cast
Scott Foley (The Big Leap) has been tapped for a key recurring role opposite Melissa Benoist in The Girls On The Bus, HBO Max’s political drama series from Warner Bros. TV.
spoilertv.com
King Shaka - Casting Press Release
LOS ANGELES – August 25, 2022 –SHOWTIME announced today that Charles Babalola (The Outlaws) will star as Shaka in the highly anticipated new series KING SHAKA, an epic drama centered around one man’s personal journey from stigmatized childhood to legendary king. Babalola will join fellow series regulars Aïssa Maïga (The Fear Index) as Nandi, Shaka’s devoted mother who will sacrifice everything to fulfill her son’s destiny; and Thando DIomo (The Woman King) as Pampatha, a herder who finds her fate forever entwined with Shaka’s. Thapelo Mokoena (Bulletproof) will guest star as Gendeyana, a Qwabe leader who grows close to Shaka and Nandi, along with Warren Masemola (Queen Sono) as Magazwa, who provides safe haven to Shaka and Nandi but at a cost. The CBS Studios production, produced with Propagate and Fuqua Films, kicks off next month in the historic KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) South Africa province, the birthplace of King Shaka. The series will be fully shot in South Africa and will debut on SHOWTIME in 2023.
‘Avalon’: Roslyn Ruff Joins David E. Kelley’s ABC Drama Series
EXCLUSIVE: Roslyn Ruff (Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector) has been tapped as a lead opposite Neve Campbell in Avalon, ABC’s drama series based on Michael Connelly’s short story, from David E. Kelley, A+E Studios and 20th Television. Avalon, which received a straight-to-series order from ABC, takes place in the city of Avalon on Catalina Island, where L.A. Sheriff’s Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy (Campbell) heads up a small office. Catalina has a local population that serves more than 1 million tourists a year, and each day when the ferries arrive, hundreds of potential new stories enter the island. Detective...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spoilertv.com
Avalon - Alexa Mansour Joins ABC Drama
The Walking Dead: World Beyond star Alexa Mansour has been cast as a lead opposite Neve Campbell in Avalon, ABC’s drama series based on Michael Connelly’s short story, from David E. Kelley, A+E Studios and 20th Television. Mansour will play Deputy Carolyn Chavez. Her good cheer, optimism, and...
Scott Foley Joins ‘Girls On The Bus’ HBO Max Drama Series
Scott Foley (The Big Leap) has been tapped for a key recurring role opposite Melissa Benoist in The Girls On The Bus, HBO Max’s political drama series from Warner Bros. TV. The series centers on Sadie McCarthy (Benoist), a journalist who romanticizes Tim Crouse’s Boys on the Bus book and who scrapped her whole life for her own shot at covering a presidential campaign for the paper of record. Sadie hits the trail and eventually bonds with three female competitors, Grace, Lola (Natasha Behnam) and Kimberlyn (Christina Elmore). Despite their differences, the women become a found family with a front-row seat...
tvinsider.com
‘Reboot’ Trailer Teases Inner Workings of Dysfunctional Sitcom Family (VIDEO)
While everyone likes a good sitcom, there’s a whole different story behind the scenes, and Hulu‘s shining a light on such scenarios with its latest comedy Reboot. Hailing from Modern Family co-creator Steven Levitan, Reboot is set to premiere Tuesday, September 20 with three full episodes followed by new installments each week. The series involves the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s family sitcom, Step Right Up, who get back together after 20 years when the show gets revived.
tvinsider.com
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel With Original Stars Gets HBO Max Release Date
Ralphie and the gang are coming home for Christmas as HBO Max has announced the release date for its much-anticipated A Christmas Story sequel, alongside three other holiday specials. According to Deadline, A Christmas Story Christmas, a sequel to the 1983 holiday favorite, will premiere on the streamer on Thursday,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spoilertv.com
Succession - Season 4 - 9 Added to Cast
HBO’s Succession is bringing back more familiar faces for its upcoming fourth season. Dagmara Domińczyk, who was a series regular for the last two seasons after recurring in Season 1, playing Waystar Royco head PR and legal team member Karolina Novotney, was conspicuously missing from the returning cast list released in conjunction with the Season 4 production start in June. She will be back.
Comments / 0