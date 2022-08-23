ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

K-9 finds 500 pounds of crystal meth during traffic stop, police say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A traffic stop led to one of the largest drug seizures by a K-9 in California Highway Patrol history.

In a news release, the California Highway Patrol said an officer stopped a vehicle driving in Bakersfield for a code violation. The officer brought out his canine after seeing “indicators of criminal activity,” and the dog alerted the officer to narcotics. The officer searched the vehicle and found several cardboard boxes filled with crystal methamphetamine.

The two men in the car, both from Fresno, were arrested on drug charges but were not identified, KERO reported.

A photo shared by CHP shows six boxes filled with what appears to be crystal methamphetamine. Officers said in the news release that a total of 500 pounds of the drug were taken from the car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HdWJM_0hS4SKhJ00

“I am extremely proud of the work of our canine teams throughout the state who are working tirelessly to identify drug traffickers and remove illegal weapons and drugs from our communities,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a statement.

On Aug. 11, canine officers were involved in two separate traffic stops that resulted in the seizure of an additional 150 pounds of drugs, including both cocaine and methamphetamine, CHP said in the news release.

So far this year, CHP has seized 1,384 pounds of illegal drugs, including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl, KBAK reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Police#Marijuana#Heroin#Crystal Meth#K 9#Chp#Cox Media Group
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
112K+
Followers
120K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy