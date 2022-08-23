Read full article on original website
Merck Gets FDA Fast Track Status For Chronic Kidney Disease Candidate
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for Merck's MRK lead asset MK-2060 for the reduction in risk of major thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD). MK-2060 is being investigated in a Phase 2 study to evaluate the efficacy and safety...
The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Surpasses $24 Million In Funding On Its Current Crowdfunding Campaign
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions.
MindMed's First Patient Dosing Clinical Trial With LSD For Treatment Of Generalized Anxiety Disorder
The clinical-stage biopharma company Mind Medicine -also known as MindMed MNMD, which recently made headlines regarding its stock, announced it will begin dosing patients within its Phase 2b trial on LSD compound, MM-120, for the treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD). The randomized, placebo-controlled and dose-optimization clinical study will follow...
Alibaba, JD, Nio Shoot Up Over 2%: Hang Seng Shadows Firmer Wall Street Ahead Of Powell's Jackson Hole Speech
Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Friday, tracking an upbeat Wall Street session overnight, as investors braced for U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole summit due later in the day. The benchmark Hang Seng rose 0.93% at the open, with shares of Alibaba, JD.com,...
Is Ibogaine A Safe And Effective Treatment For Addictions?
By Santiago Federico Richetti via El Planteo. The consumption of substances of different types is inherent to human beings. Throughout history, individuals belonging to different cultures, societies, and civilizations have sought pleasurable sensations or comfort through them. The use of drugs does not represent a problem in itself as long as it is not abusive.
Citi Is Bullish On This Large Pharma Stock On Upcoming Data Readout From Diabetes Candidate
The analyst says that the ongoing feedback from physicians/payers continues to boost the optimism for broader access, reimbursement, and adoption amid the previously unforeseen glucose and weight-lowering properties. Citi increased the price target to $370 from $285 with a Buy rating. Potential weakness for the drug could come when Eisai...
3 Factors Tesla Investors Should Consider As EV Maker Splits Its Shares On Wednesday
Tesla, Inc. TSLA is on the cusp of implementing one of the most-awaited corporate actions of 2022. For the unversed, electric vehicle pioneer Tesla announced on Aug. 5 that it has secured board approval for splitting its common stock in the ratio 3:1. The split is to be implemented in the form of a stock dividend, with each shareholder of record as of Aug. 17 receiving two additional shares for every share they hold.
EXCLUSIVE: Dave CEO Talks Long-Term Vision, Q2 Earnings, And Operating Plans
Jason Wilk is the Founder and CEO of Dave DAVE, a banking app on a mission to level the financial playing field. Following Dave’s Q2 earnings report on August 11, 2022, Wilk took questions from retail investors via Public.com. Here’s an exclusive recap of the Town Hall event for Benzinga readers.
Why Several Chinese Stocks Traded Higher; Here Are 58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX surged 95.3% to close at $0.2580 on Thursday after Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $6.50. Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG surged 46% to close at $2.89 after gaining 49% on Wednesday. Bright Minds priced...
Here's Why Micro Focus Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket
Open Text Corp OTEX subsidiary OpenText UK Holding Limited agreed to acquire Micro Focus Intl PLC MFGP for 532 pence per share, implying an enterprise value of $6.0 billion. The purchase offer is roughly twice Micro Focus's closing price on August 25 ($3.13) before news of the takeover came to light.
[Video] Investing In Cannabis According To Tim Seymour: 'It's A Turbo-Charged Addressable Market Dynamic'
Come and meet extraordinary cannabis visionaries like Tim Seymour of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF CNBS and let’s network and learn together. Join us on September 13 & 14 at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference and stay at the historic Palmer House Hotel. Don't miss out on a chance to...
Harvard Dr. Peter Grinspoon On Oxycodone And Cannabis For Harm Reduction: 'By Combining Opioids And Cannabis The Doses Can Stay Low'
Dr. Peter Grinspoon is a general practitioner at Harvard University, writer, medical cannabis specialist, and lecturer. In 2016 he published the book “Free Refills: A Doctor Confronts His Addiction” which seeks to explain the vulnerability of healthcare personnel to addiction and quickly became a global bestseller as it confronts the stigma, taboo, and prejudice associated with addiction.
MNSO INVESTOR NEWS: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages MINISO Group Holding Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Initiated by the Firm - MNSO
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2022) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with MINISO's October 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 17, 2022.
Why American Well Shares Are Rising Today
American Well Corp AMWL shares are trading higher Thursday following reports that Amazon.com Inc AMZN plans to shut down its telehealth business, Amazon Care. Amazon will pull the plug on its telehealth service on Dec. 31. The Washington Post reports that individuals working at Amazon Care learned of the planned shutdown in a meeting Wednesday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter. Workers were reportedly told Amazon plans to shut down the service because some of its corporate customers aren't getting any value from the service.
Traders Expecting Nvidia To Rally Post Q2 Print — Here's The Size Of The Anticipated Move
Nvidia Corporation NVDA is scheduled to report its second-quarter results after market close on Wednesday. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Nvidia is always one of the busiest single stock options. The options market is implying a move of around 6.4% after the company reports earnings, slightly lower than the 7% average over the past eight quarters, he added.
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Tesla 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past five years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA returned 69.01%, 122.12% and 51.12% respectively. As good...
Jack Dorsey-Led Block's Afterpay And Australian Bank Westpac Terminate Partnership
'Buy now, pay later' company Afterpay Ltd — owned by Jack Dorsey's Block Inc SQ — and Westpac Banking Corporation WEBNF have ended their partnership after the Australian payments firm rolled back a smartphone app it was running with the bank. What Happened: Westpac, in a statement emailed...
Additional Positive Results Revealed In Cocaine Addiction Treatment Through SciSparc-Clearmind Collaboration
SciSparc Ltd. SPRC recently announced additional positive pre-clinical results of its Psychedelic-based Pharma Collaboration for treatment for cocaine addiction using MEAI, a novel psychedelic molecule of Clearmind Medicine Inc. CMND, CMNDF, (FSE: CWY0). These pre-clinical study results add to SciSparc’s recent announcements regarding the Company's collaboration with Clearmind for their...
NetApp, Autodesk And Other Big Gainers From Thursday
U.S. stocks closed higher with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Thursday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session. Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN climbed 38% to settle at $37.33. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher after the Chinese government announced new stimulus spending, which lifted investor sentiment. Anticipation of the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium is also impacting stocks.
Affirm Q4 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Beat, EPS Miss, Updated Guidance, Shopify Partnership Bringing Consumers In
Affirm Holdings reported fourth quarter revenue of $364.13 million, up 39% year-over-year. The company reported active merchants of 235,000, with Shopify highlighted as a reason for the increase. Buy now, pay later company Affirm Holdings AFRM reported fourth quarter and full fiscal year results after market close Thursday. Here are...
