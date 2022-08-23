ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Benzinga

Merck Gets FDA Fast Track Status For Chronic Kidney Disease Candidate

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for Merck's MRK lead asset MK-2060 for the reduction in risk of major thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD). MK-2060 is being investigated in a Phase 2 study to evaluate the efficacy and safety...
Benzinga

MindMed's First Patient Dosing Clinical Trial With LSD For Treatment Of Generalized Anxiety Disorder

The clinical-stage biopharma company Mind Medicine -also known as MindMed MNMD, which recently made headlines regarding its stock, announced it will begin dosing patients within its Phase 2b trial on LSD compound, MM-120, for the treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD). The randomized, placebo-controlled and dose-optimization clinical study will follow...
Benzinga

Is Ibogaine A Safe And Effective Treatment For Addictions?

By Santiago Federico Richetti via El Planteo. The consumption of substances of different types is inherent to human beings. Throughout history, individuals belonging to different cultures, societies, and civilizations have sought pleasurable sensations or comfort through them. The use of drugs does not represent a problem in itself as long as it is not abusive.
Benzinga

3 Factors Tesla Investors Should Consider As EV Maker Splits Its Shares On Wednesday

Tesla, Inc. TSLA is on the cusp of implementing one of the most-awaited corporate actions of 2022. For the unversed, electric vehicle pioneer Tesla announced on Aug. 5 that it has secured board approval for splitting its common stock in the ratio 3:1. The split is to be implemented in the form of a stock dividend, with each shareholder of record as of Aug. 17 receiving two additional shares for every share they hold.
Benzinga

Here's Why Micro Focus Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket

Open Text Corp OTEX subsidiary OpenText UK Holding Limited agreed to acquire Micro Focus Intl PLC MFGP for 532 pence per share, implying an enterprise value of $6.0 billion. The purchase offer is roughly twice Micro Focus's closing price on August 25 ($3.13) before news of the takeover came to light.
Benzinga

Harvard Dr. Peter Grinspoon On Oxycodone And Cannabis For Harm Reduction: 'By Combining Opioids And Cannabis The Doses Can Stay Low'

Dr. Peter Grinspoon is a general practitioner at Harvard University, writer, medical cannabis specialist, and lecturer. In 2016 he published the book “Free Refills: A Doctor Confronts His Addiction” which seeks to explain the vulnerability of healthcare personnel to addiction and quickly became a global bestseller as it confronts the stigma, taboo, and prejudice associated with addiction.
Benzinga

MNSO INVESTOR NEWS: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages MINISO Group Holding Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Initiated by the Firm - MNSO

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2022) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with MINISO's October 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 17, 2022.
Benzinga

Why American Well Shares Are Rising Today

American Well Corp AMWL shares are trading higher Thursday following reports that Amazon.com Inc AMZN plans to shut down its telehealth business, Amazon Care. Amazon will pull the plug on its telehealth service on Dec. 31. The Washington Post reports that individuals working at Amazon Care learned of the planned shutdown in a meeting Wednesday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter. Workers were reportedly told Amazon plans to shut down the service because some of its corporate customers aren't getting any value from the service.
Benzinga

Traders Expecting Nvidia To Rally Post Q2 Print — Here's The Size Of The Anticipated Move

Nvidia Corporation NVDA is scheduled to report its second-quarter results after market close on Wednesday. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Nvidia is always one of the busiest single stock options. The options market is implying a move of around 6.4% after the company reports earnings, slightly lower than the 7% average over the past eight quarters, he added.
Benzinga

Additional Positive Results Revealed In Cocaine Addiction Treatment Through SciSparc-Clearmind Collaboration

SciSparc Ltd. SPRC recently announced additional positive pre-clinical results of its Psychedelic-based Pharma Collaboration for treatment for cocaine addiction using MEAI, a novel psychedelic molecule of Clearmind Medicine Inc. CMND, CMNDF, (FSE: CWY0). These pre-clinical study results add to SciSparc’s recent announcements regarding the Company's collaboration with Clearmind for their...
Benzinga

NetApp, Autodesk And Other Big Gainers From Thursday

U.S. stocks closed higher with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Thursday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session. Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN climbed 38% to settle at $37.33. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher after the Chinese government announced new stimulus spending, which lifted investor sentiment. Anticipation of the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium is also impacting stocks.
Benzinga

Affirm Q4 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Beat, EPS Miss, Updated Guidance, Shopify Partnership Bringing Consumers In

Affirm Holdings reported fourth quarter revenue of $364.13 million, up 39% year-over-year. The company reported active merchants of 235,000, with Shopify highlighted as a reason for the increase. Buy now, pay later company Affirm Holdings AFRM reported fourth quarter and full fiscal year results after market close Thursday. Here are...
Benzinga

Benzinga

