American Well Corp AMWL shares are trading higher Thursday following reports that Amazon.com Inc AMZN plans to shut down its telehealth business, Amazon Care. Amazon will pull the plug on its telehealth service on Dec. 31. The Washington Post reports that individuals working at Amazon Care learned of the planned shutdown in a meeting Wednesday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter. Workers were reportedly told Amazon plans to shut down the service because some of its corporate customers aren't getting any value from the service.

16 HOURS AGO