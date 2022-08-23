Read full article on original website
Related
Man pleads to murder in 2021 killing of outdoorsman in Clare County tent
HARRISON, MI — One of two Harrison men accused of killing another man in his Clare County tent last summer has pleaded guilty to murder. Ronald W. McClure II, 44, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, appeared in Clare County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony firearm. McClure also pleaded as a fourth-time habitual offender.
Woman testifies to seeing uncle shot dead in front of her on Saginaw street
SAGINAW, MI — Testifying from the witness stand, a Saginaw woman recalled seeing her uncle, whom she referred to as her “protector,” fatally shot down on a West Side street. To the attorney defending the alleged shooter, though, the situation was an avoidable one provoked by the woman, one in which his client only acted to defend others.
Saginaw man charged in 2021 homicide takes plea deal as possible juror intimidation mars brother’s trial
SAGINAW, MI — Last spring, what began as a graduation party on Saginaw’s West Side grew into a dispute between exes, then culminated with a 42-year-old man being shot dead. Two brothers ended up charged with murder in the killing, and more than a year later, their paths through the court system have diverged.
Soldier accused of accidentally shooting self, pregnant wife in Saginaw County no longer on tether
SAGINAW, MI — Accused of accidentally shooting himself in the hand — for the second time — and his pregnant wife in her abdomen, a U.S. Army soldier is no longer to be monitored on a tether. Cameron H. Zuzula, 30, on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man with 2 loaded guns drove to Bay County house he threatened to shoot, sheriff says
MONITOR TWP, MI — A Saginaw man is in custody after allegedly threatening to shoot up a Monitor Township home containing his wife, then returning to the house with a couple of loaded pistols. At 2:36 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a...
GoFundMe started for Bay County family who lost father, home in recent fire
BAY COUNTY, MI — Friends of a Bay County family who lost a father and husband and their home in a recent fire have started a GoFundMe campaign to help them rebuild. Zachary O. Klumpp, 41, died during a fire at his family’s house at 1650 Brown Road in Gibson Township the night of Monday, Aug. 22.
Police investigating woman’s fatal hit-and-run near Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — Police near Mount Pleasant are looking for a driver who struck and killed an elderly woman then fled the scene. The morning of Thursday, Aug. 25, Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash scene on Weidman Road near Gilmore Road in Isabella County’s Isabella Township.
Fight isn’t over for men found guilty of leading plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, defense attorneys say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The fight isn’t over for two men found guilty Tuesday of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to their attorneys. “We will be pursuing all avenues of relief for our clients in between now and sentencing,” Christopher Gibbons, the attorney for Adam Fox, told reporters Tuesday when asked about appealing the conviction.
RELATED PEOPLE
Guilty verdict in Whitmer kidnap case highlights anti-government threats to public officials
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – As he left a federal courtroom in handcuffs, Adam Fox turned back to the gallery. “I love you, Adam,” a woman said. He turned and left silently, escorted Tuesday, Aug. 23, by the U.S. Marshals Service after he and Barry Croft were convicted of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction.
Bay County house fire claims man’s life, displaces family
GIBSON TWP, MI — A man is dead and his surviving family displaced after a house fire in rural Bay County. At 9:58 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to the reported fire of a two-story house at 1650 Brown Road in Gibson Township, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. They arrived to find the building engulfed in flames.
Concerns about mysterious canine illness prompts Midland to cancel ‘Pooches at the Pool’ event
MIDLAND, MI - Midland’s canine residents won’t get a chance to enjoy the dog days of summer at a local pool thanks to concerns that are swirling around a mysterious illness. Midland’s Plymouth Pool was supposed to be the site of the annual “Pooches at the Pool” event...
After losing in 2020 election, Saginaw Township realtor appointed as trustee
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Two years after Constance “Connie” Reppuhn lost in a tight election for the Saginaw Township Board of Trustees, the Republican received unanimous approval from the 6-member group to join it as an appointed trustee. The Monday, Aug. 22, board decision added Reppuhn as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan using $63M in federal dollars to aid homeless and at-risk renters
LANSING, MI – Michigan is using $63 million in federal dollars to support homeless services and at-risk renters. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority allocated the American Rescue Plan dollars during its Aug. 18 board meeting. Funding will be used to develop affordable rental housing, offer financial assistance to...
Bay City Public Schools back in class for 2022-23 school year
BAY CITY, MI—Hundreds of Bay City Public School students district-wide made their return to the classroom Tuesday, Aug. 23, in what appeared to be a return to pre-pandemic norms. Students at each of the district’s twelve schools were able to return maskless (if they so choose) on yellow buses,...
Midland Street District looking to shine bright with new lighting project
BAY CITY, MI - The Midland Street Business District is ramping up efforts on a project that aims to make it shine bright. Plans are currently in the works to create a span of decorative lights over the roadway that visually connects the west side with a similar yet different display on the east side across the Saginaw River.
A Michigan summer day could be as hot as the deep South by 2100
Michigan’s hottest summer days by the year 2100 will feel like parts of the deep South as climate change drives up air temperatures in coming decades, according to a recent climate science study. A scorching summer day in Flint in 2100 can be expected to feel like a balmy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
It’s back: Tittabawassee River flowing through Sanford Dam once again
SANFORD, MI - Progress is being made after a spring rainstorm wreaked havoc back in 2020 and caused the catastrophic failure of dams in Midland County. Efforts to restore the failed Sanford Dam reached a new milestone as the water started to flow again. The Four Lakes Task Force announced...
Pilot shortage blamed as American Airlines ends flights between Flint and Charlotte
FLINT, MI -- A pilot shortage that’s been blamed for widespread flight delays and cancellations this year is hitting close to home. American Airlines says it will end its flights between Flint Bishop Airport and Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sept. 7 and said the reason for the decision is directly tied to “regional pilot staffing challenges.”
See 20 Saginaw-area football players to watch in 2022
The new high school football season begins Thursday, with teams around the state and the Saginaw area kicking off the 2022 season. The season is new and many of the faces are new, but there are also plenty of players who made a name for themselves in 2021 and expect to build on what they started.
It’s not easy deciding how to spend $52M in Saginaw, advisory group members say
SAGINAW, MI — Members of a committee tasked with suggesting how Saginaw spend about half of $52 million in federal stimulus dollars said the group navigated challenging directions and an abundance of ideas leading up to the release of a 16-page report this month. Many members were satisfied with...
The Saginaw News
Saginaw, MI
17K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
Comments / 0