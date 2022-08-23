ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Man pleads to murder in 2021 killing of outdoorsman in Clare County tent

HARRISON, MI — One of two Harrison men accused of killing another man in his Clare County tent last summer has pleaded guilty to murder. Ronald W. McClure II, 44, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, appeared in Clare County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony firearm. McClure also pleaded as a fourth-time habitual offender.
Woman testifies to seeing uncle shot dead in front of her on Saginaw street

SAGINAW, MI — Testifying from the witness stand, a Saginaw woman recalled seeing her uncle, whom she referred to as her “protector,” fatally shot down on a West Side street. To the attorney defending the alleged shooter, though, the situation was an avoidable one provoked by the woman, one in which his client only acted to defend others.
Fight isn’t over for men found guilty of leading plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, defense attorneys say

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The fight isn’t over for two men found guilty Tuesday of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to their attorneys. “We will be pursuing all avenues of relief for our clients in between now and sentencing,” Christopher Gibbons, the attorney for Adam Fox, told reporters Tuesday when asked about appealing the conviction.
Guilty verdict in Whitmer kidnap case highlights anti-government threats to public officials

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – As he left a federal courtroom in handcuffs, Adam Fox turned back to the gallery. “I love you, Adam,” a woman said. He turned and left silently, escorted Tuesday, Aug. 23, by the U.S. Marshals Service after he and Barry Croft were convicted of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction.
Bay County house fire claims man’s life, displaces family

GIBSON TWP, MI — A man is dead and his surviving family displaced after a house fire in rural Bay County. At 9:58 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to the reported fire of a two-story house at 1650 Brown Road in Gibson Township, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. They arrived to find the building engulfed in flames.
See 20 Saginaw-area football players to watch in 2022

The new high school football season begins Thursday, with teams around the state and the Saginaw area kicking off the 2022 season. The season is new and many of the faces are new, but there are also plenty of players who made a name for themselves in 2021 and expect to build on what they started.
