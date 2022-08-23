Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News On 6
Inside Look At The New OKPOP Museum In Downtown Tulsa
Major progress is underway in The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture -- a building designed to focus the world’s attention on Oklahoma. The site will pay tribute to Oklahoma artists in the downtown Tulsa Arts District and the impact they’ve made across the globe. It will also honor...
News On 6
Overnight Workers: Life On The Night Shift In Tulsa
While most people sleep, some Oklahomans are hard at work on the night shift. It’s a shift that 6 in the Morning Anchor, Dave Davis, knows well. He’s been reporting and anchoring for the morning newscast for more than 10 years. He talked with others who get to...
Friday Night Live Game of the Week: Sand Springs at Sapulpa
Friday Night Live kicks off the 2022-23 high school football season in Sapulpa as the Chieftans host Sand Springs in the latest installment of the Highway 97 Rivalry.
tag24.com
Tulsa wants Black residents to submit DNA samples – a legal expert explains why that's dangerous
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa is asking Black residents to submit DNA samples as part of an ongoing investigation into mass graves from the infamous 1921 race massacre – without any guaranteed privacy protections. TAG24 NEWS spoke with Justice For Greenwood legal expert Eric Miller, who has been warning about the potential dangers of the program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Owasso, Bixby Collide In Neutral Site For High School Football Kickoff
High school football in Oklahoma kicks off on Thursday night with a massive showdown between the Owasso Rams and Bixby Spartans. The game will be played at a neutral site, which coaches say is exciting for both players and fans. QuikTrip is sponsoring the big game and giving it the...
Partner remembers girlfriend who was killed outside Tulsa AutoZone
TULSA, Okla. — A loved one is remembering Shantel Jones five days after Jones was killed at an AutoZone near 51st and Peoria. On Friday, Julian Zavaleta was arrested for shooting and killing Jones over what police said was a road rage incident. The arrest report said that Zavaleta...
Tulsa, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Bristow High School football team will have a game with Metro Christian Academy on August 25, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
RELATED PEOPLE
New Tulsa city councilor talks plans for District 4
At least one new face will join Tulsa’s city council after Tuesday’s election. Laura Bellis will represent District 4 after securing 51% of the vote.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Man killed following multi-car crash on Highway 412, near Inola
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/25/22: The road has reopened following the crash. Three cars were involved in the collision. One man, 66-year-old Richard Bundrick — from Springdale, Ark. — was killed in the crash. Bundrick was driving a 2017 Ford F-150 when the collision occurred, and...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa woman sentenced to 10 years in prison following multiple QuikTrip robberies
TULSA, Okla. — A woman will spend ten years in federal prison after prosecutors say she robbed two Tulsa QuikTrips at gunpoint. 19-year-old Taylor Elise Vaught-Crysler pleaded guilty to two counts of obstructing, delaying, and affecting commerce by robbery and one county of carrying, using, and brandishing a firearm during a crime.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Student struck by vehicle at the Owasso 7th Grade Center
OWASSO, Okla. — Lt. Nick Boatman confirmed that a student had been hit by a vehicle at the Owasso 7th Grade Center near North Main Street and East 86th Street North. The student was transported to the hospital without life-threatening injuries. Investigators are looking into the cause of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
South Tulsa hookah lounge manager arrested for serving alcohol without a liquor license
TULSA, Okla. — A warning for business owners in Green Country to get a license if they serve alcohol. It comes after the manager of a hookah lounge in Tulsa was arrested for operating a so called “Bottle Club.”. Officials told the Blue Hookah Bar near 71st and...
Man wanted in Pawnee County officer's death found in Checotah
The McAlester Police Department sought a man Wednesday in connection with the suspicious death of a law enforcement officer.
City of Owasso announces road closure due to gas leak
OWASSO, Okla. — The City of Owasso announced on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that Garnett Rd is closed from E 96 St N southbound to N 121 E Ave (Smith Farm Rd) due to a gas leak. Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) is on site, and the City of Owasso said...
KTUL
Several agencies plan DUI checkpoints for the weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Bixby Police Department to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Tulsa County on Aug. 27. The checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. Saturday. OHP says...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTUL
Tulsa police looking to identify two people of interest from retail store theft
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is seeking to identify two people of interest from a beauty retail store theft. On Saturday, the man and woman seen in the photos entered a retail beauty store and were recognized by some employees in the store from a BOLO issued from another location.
‘I might even quit on the spot:’ Oklahoma educators react to Ryan Walters’ primary win
TULSA, Okla. — Many Oklahoma educators say they’re worried for what’s ahead after Oklahoma State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters defeated his opponent, Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace, in Monday night’s Republican primary runoff for State Superintendent. At his victory party Tuesday night, Walters declared...
Election results for Tulsa City Council races
TULSA, Okla. — Many eyes are on Oklahoma this Election Day as dozens of candidates are vying for elected positions at the local, state and federal levels. FOX23 has been covering elections across Green Country Tuesday evening. In the city of Tulsa, the ballot was packed for voters. There...
News On 6
Osage SkyNews 6 Captures Kids Playing With Foam At Broken Arrow Daycare
You never know what you're going to see when flying in Osage SkyNews 6. Our crew was heading back to the airport when they saw some people having fun with bubbles at a daycare in Broken Arrow. Several kids were outside playing with a machine that creates so much foam...
Comments / 4