ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

Inside Look At The New OKPOP Museum In Downtown Tulsa

Major progress is underway in The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture -- a building designed to focus the world’s attention on Oklahoma. The site will pay tribute to Oklahoma artists in the downtown Tulsa Arts District and the impact they’ve made across the globe. It will also honor...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Overnight Workers: Life On The Night Shift In Tulsa

While most people sleep, some Oklahomans are hard at work on the night shift. It’s a shift that 6 in the Morning Anchor, Dave Davis, knows well. He’s been reporting and anchoring for the morning newscast for more than 10 years. He talked with others who get to...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Oklahoma Restaurants
Tulsa, OK
Lifestyle
City
Haskell, OK
City
Delaware, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Tulsa, OK
Food & Drinks
Tulsa, OK
Restaurants
City
Okmulgee, OK
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aisha
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man killed following multi-car crash on Highway 412, near Inola

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/25/22: The road has reopened following the crash. Three cars were involved in the collision. One man, 66-year-old Richard Bundrick — from Springdale, Ark. — was killed in the crash. Bundrick was driving a 2017 Ford F-150 when the collision occurred, and...
INOLA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa woman sentenced to 10 years in prison following multiple QuikTrip robberies

TULSA, Okla. — A woman will spend ten years in federal prison after prosecutors say she robbed two Tulsa QuikTrips at gunpoint. 19-year-old Taylor Elise Vaught-Crysler pleaded guilty to two counts of obstructing, delaying, and affecting commerce by robbery and one county of carrying, using, and brandishing a firearm during a crime.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Student struck by vehicle at the Owasso 7th Grade Center

OWASSO, Okla. — Lt. Nick Boatman confirmed that a student had been hit by a vehicle at the Owasso 7th Grade Center near North Main Street and East 86th Street North. The student was transported to the hospital without life-threatening injuries. Investigators are looking into the cause of the...
OWASSO, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Barbecue Restaurant#Food Drink
KRMG

City of Owasso announces road closure due to gas leak

OWASSO, Okla. — The City of Owasso announced on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that Garnett Rd is closed from E 96 St N southbound to N 121 E Ave (Smith Farm Rd) due to a gas leak. Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) is on site, and the City of Owasso said...
KTUL

Several agencies plan DUI checkpoints for the weekend

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Bixby Police Department to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Tulsa County on Aug. 27. The checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. Saturday. OHP says...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KRMG

Election results for Tulsa City Council races

TULSA, Okla. — Many eyes are on Oklahoma this Election Day as dozens of candidates are vying for elected positions at the local, state and federal levels. FOX23 has been covering elections across Green Country Tuesday evening. In the city of Tulsa, the ballot was packed for voters. There...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy