Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 25th August 2022

Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. Blood and Treasure - Episode 2.8 - The Lost City of Sana. Chesapeake Shores - Episode 6.3 - Night and Day. Dynasty - Episode...
In The Dark - Episode 4.13 - Please Shine Down on Me (Series Finale) - Press Release

SERIES FINALE – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) copes by distracting herself with a new motivation: getting even. Felix (Morgan Krantz) attempts to help her find other ways to deal with her emotions, but like anything with Murphy, it’s an uphill battle. Josh (Theo Bhat) is smug as he slowly puts together how the night unfolded, until he realized that it’s not over yet. Ryan McFaul directed the episode written by Corinne Kingsbury (#412). Original airdate 09/05/2022.
Stargirl - Episode 3.03 - The Blackmail - Press Release

FINDING BALANCE — Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA receive an anonymous tip that could help in their murder investigation. Meanwhile, after being told to find balance, Sylvester (Joel McHale) looks into potential jobs in Blue Valley, while also trying to figure out who he is without his Starman identity. Walter Carlos Garcia directed the episode written by Taylor Streitz (#303). Original airdate 9/14/2022.
Law and Order: SVU - Kelli Giddish To Depart

Kelli Giddish, who plays Det. Amanda Rollins, is leaving Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The actress joined the NBC drama in its 13th season. She will leave in the middle of the upcoming 24th season.
The Rookie - Season 5 - Lisseth Chavez Joins Cast

Chicago P.D. alum Lisseth Chavez will be wearing a badge again in Season 5 of ABC’s The Rookie. The Nathan Fillion-led series returns on September 25. Chavez will portray the character of Celina, a new rookie with an easy confidence and high marks at the Academy whose unconventional approach to police work poses a unique challenge for her training officer.
