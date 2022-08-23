Read full article on original website
Reservation Dogs - Episode 2.09 - Offerings - Press Release
With a letter from Daniel, Willie Jack seeks guidance from the past. Written by Migizi Pensoneau; Directed by Sterlin Harjo.
Archer - Episode 13.05 - Out of Network - Press Release
Archer seeks professional help but IIA's health plan is murder. Written by Matt Roller.
Chesapeake Shores - Episode 6.04 - That's All There Is to That - Promotional Photos + Press Release
Premieres Sunday, September 4, 8/7c - Sarah and Kevin come together with exciting news. Connor and Margaret’s law firm struggles to make ends meet, and when Mick’s pill addiction starts to noticeably affect his life, the O’Brien’s must rally together and stage an intervention.
Little Demon - Episode 1.06 - The Antichrist’s Monster - Press Release
Chrissy learns her best friend has a secret. Laura and Satan unite for the sake of their old dog. Written by Lillian Yu.
Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 25th August 2022
Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. Blood and Treasure - Episode 2.8 - The Lost City of Sana. Chesapeake Shores - Episode 6.3 - Night and Day. Dynasty - Episode...
Trying - Episode 3.07 - What A Banker - Promotional Photos + Press Release
Scott’s book launch doesn’t go according to plan. Jason struggles with his new job. Nikki finally masters tough love.
In The Dark - Episode 4.13 - Please Shine Down on Me (Series Finale) - Press Release
SERIES FINALE – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) copes by distracting herself with a new motivation: getting even. Felix (Morgan Krantz) attempts to help her find other ways to deal with her emotions, but like anything with Murphy, it’s an uphill battle. Josh (Theo Bhat) is smug as he slowly puts together how the night unfolded, until he realized that it’s not over yet. Ryan McFaul directed the episode written by Corinne Kingsbury (#412). Original airdate 09/05/2022.
American Horror Stories - Episode 2.06 - Facelift - Press Release
A woman desperate to look her best does the unthinkable. Written by Manny Coto; directed by Marcus Stokes.
Stargirl - Episode 3.03 - The Blackmail - Press Release
FINDING BALANCE — Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA receive an anonymous tip that could help in their murder investigation. Meanwhile, after being told to find balance, Sylvester (Joel McHale) looks into potential jobs in Blue Valley, while also trying to figure out who he is without his Starman identity. Walter Carlos Garcia directed the episode written by Taylor Streitz (#303). Original airdate 9/14/2022.
Law and Order: SVU - Kelli Giddish To Depart
Kelli Giddish, who plays Det. Amanda Rollins, is leaving Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The actress joined the NBC drama in its 13th season. She will leave in the middle of the upcoming 24th season.
Grown-ish - Episode 5.09 - It's A Vibe - Press Release
Junior’s fate as a Gamma is determined, as is his relationship status with Annika. Doug throws another big party, and some old friends drop in to help him celebrate.
Law and Order Crossover Premiere Event Promo "Three Squads, One Case"
For the first time ever, the iconic squads from Organized Crime, SVU and Law & Order must join forces to solve one case. Don't miss the Law & Order premiere event on Thursday, September 22 at 8/7c on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.
The Rookie - Season 5 - Lisseth Chavez Joins Cast
Chicago P.D. alum Lisseth Chavez will be wearing a badge again in Season 5 of ABC’s The Rookie. The Nathan Fillion-led series returns on September 25. Chavez will portray the character of Celina, a new rookie with an easy confidence and high marks at the Academy whose unconventional approach to police work poses a unique challenge for her training officer.
