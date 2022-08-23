Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
FL Board of Governors gloss over low turnout on “intellectual freedom” survey
The miniscule response rate of an “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” survey — ditched by hundreds of thousands of students — received only a passing mention Friday from the Florida Board of Governors that oversees the public university system. The board, which implemented the survey, discussed...
newsfromthestates.com
Missouri governor calls tax cut plan a defense against ‘pet project’ spending by lawmakers
COLUMBIA — To pass a $700 million tax cut plan in a short special session, an important consideration is to “keep it simple,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday morning. That’s why Parson’s proposal accelerates income tax cuts already set to be phased in over several years...
newsfromthestates.com
Farmers in 40 Arkansas counties can receive drought-related financial aid
Farmers in more than half of Arkansas’ 75 counties can apply for federal funds to help them cope with the effects of ongoing drought conditions, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The USDA declared a “primary natural disaster area” in 20 counties: Benton, Boone, Carroll, Clay, Cleburne, Conway,...
newsfromthestates.com
County clerks in Colorado field uptick in 2020 election records requests
Mike Lindell addresses a crowd gathered on the steps of the Colorado Capitol for the Colorado Election Truth Rally, organized by activists who question the results of the 2020 presidential election, in Denver, April 5, 2022. (Kevin Mohatt for Colorado Newsline) County clerks offices across Colorado saw an influx of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsfromthestates.com
When it comes to geography, the gubernatorial teams are now very similar: Pinellas and Miami-Dade
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist chooses United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernández-Mats as his lieutenant governor on Aug. 27, 2022. Credit: Screenshot/Charlie Crist campaign. Democrat Charlie Crist’s running mate Karla Hernández-Mats, a Miami-Dade teacher union president, has set the tone for what will be very similar gubernatorial teams...
newsfromthestates.com
Missouri Medicaid wait list averages 90 days. The state has a month to cut it in half
Kim Evans, Director of Family Support Division, speaks at a media event Aug. 26, alongside Robert Knodell, acting director of the Department of Social Services (left) and Patrick Luebbering, chief financial officer of the Department of Social Services (right). Missouri has just over one month to get its Medicaid program...
newsfromthestates.com
Tennessee AG Herbert Slatery joins lawsuit defending Idaho no-exceptions abortion ban
Dr. Amy Gordon Bono speaking at a Aug. 24 press conference about Tennessee's abortion ban. (Photo: John Partipilo) Herbert Slatery III joined 16 other states’ attorneys general in defending Idaho’s abortion ban against a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Justice Department, which claimed the measure violates federal rules that require hospitals receiving Medicare funding to provide lifesaving care, including abortions.
newsfromthestates.com
Hernandez wins LG nomination after messy GOP convention, Youngkin headlines rally
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin campaigns with Republican nominee for Michigan governor Tudor Dixon in Lansing on Aug. 27, 2022. (Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance) After a week of drama and a longer-than-expected GOP nominating convention Saturday that began with infighting among delegates, former state Rep. Shane Hernandez easily won the fight to be Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon’s running mate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsfromthestates.com
How private equity affected a Richmond nursing home and more Va. headlines
• After a private equity firm bought St. Joseph’s Home for the Aged in Richmond, “the company reduced staff, removed amenities, and set the stage for a deadly outbreak of COVID-19.”—The New Yorker. • Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he’s working on a major restructuring of Virginia’s...
newsfromthestates.com
Nebraska Freedom Festival loses key speaker after Charles Herbster pulls out
OMAHA — A group aiming to amplify Nebraska’s populist right won’t get to show quite the level of Republican unity that its leaders hoped to convey at a Saturday event called the Second Annual Nebraska Freedom Festival. The Nebraska Freedom Coalition, which is organizing the event, intended...
newsfromthestates.com
Michigan’s Aug. election results were certified without drama. Will things be as smooth in Nov.?
Michigan’s Aug. 2 primary results were certified earlier this month with little to no fanfare in contrast to the tumultuous aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. So is this a sign of normalcy returning to the process or the calm before the storm coming with the Nov. 8 general election?
newsfromthestates.com
NC Policy Watch collects multiple NC Press Association awards for news and commentary
The North Carolina Press Association handed out its annual editorial and advertising awards last night at a banquet in Raleigh and, as has been the case for the last several years, NC Policy Watch earned recognition in multiple categories, including:. Environmental Investigative Reporter Lisa Sorg was recognized as the first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsfromthestates.com
New Jersey will allow DoorDash, Instacart to deliver alcohol and cocktails
Under existing rules, restaurants and bars cannot use third parties to deliver alcohol or cocktails. That will change as early as October. (Lynne Terry | Oregon Capital Chronicle) Add cocktails to the DoorDash menu. New Jersey will permit delivery services like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Instacart to deliver alcohol, including...
newsfromthestates.com
Whiplash: Free and Fair Elections Act won’t be on the ballot after last-minute math changes
A ballot initiative to reform elections and campaign finance laws was barred from the November ballot on Friday afternoon by the Arizona Supreme Court after a week of legal activity that saw the measure’s fate reversed. When the dust settled, the Arizona Free and Fair Elections Act, which sought...
newsfromthestates.com
Poll shows strong lead for Eric Schmitt in Missouri U.S. Senate race
Eric Schmitt answers questions during a press conference after filing to run in the Missouri Senate primaries on Feb. 22, 2022, in Jefferson City (Madeline Carter/Missouri Independent). Missourians are disgruntled with their government and pessimistic about the economy, a new poll from Saint Louis University and YouGov suggests. They also...
newsfromthestates.com
A fishing guide from Fairbanks is poised to fill a spot in Alaska’s U.S. House election
Chris Bye, the Libertarian candidate for Alaska's U.S. House seat, is seen in an undated campaign photograph shared with the Alaska Division of Elections. (Division of Elections photo) In Chris Bye’s preferred campaign photo, the Libertarian U.S. House candidate is ripping open his dress shirt to reveal a T-shirt that...
newsfromthestates.com
Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures?
Imagine the pain and anxiety at being constricted from moving any direction without being poked and punished, writes columnist Eric Thomas. The classroom has become vindictively restrictive. (Getty Images) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the...
newsfromthestates.com
John Cole’s Tennessee: Throwing the book at ’em
On Tuesday, former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada and his ex-aide Cade Cothren were arrested by the FBI and indicted on 20-counts involving bribery, theft from programs receiving federal funds, kickbacks, conspiracy to commit money laundering and other charges. The indictments follow that of former Rep. Robin Smith, who was indicted in March and resigned from the legislature.
newsfromthestates.com
West Nile Virus confirmed in Montana
Artwork featuring female Culex quinquefasciatus mosquitoes—which transmit West Nile virus (images courtesy of CDC), a cryo-EM reconstruction of West Nile virus (courtesy of NIH 3D Print Exchange), and a transmission electron micrograph of West Nile virus particles (orange) replicating within the cytoplasm of an infected VERO E6 cell (green), captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. (Used by permission of NIAID and CDC)
newsfromthestates.com
Experts say student debt measures positive, but Ohio’s higher ed system needs work
Higher education experts in Ohio say the student debt changes announced by President Joe Biden are targeted in the right direction, and should be a guidepost for the future. “Higher education is a public good and what benefits lower income people is going to benefit everybody,” said Piet van Lier, a senior researcher with Policy Matters.
Comments / 0