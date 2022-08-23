ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Farmers in 40 Arkansas counties can receive drought-related financial aid

Farmers in more than half of Arkansas’ 75 counties can apply for federal funds to help them cope with the effects of ongoing drought conditions, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The USDA declared a “primary natural disaster area” in 20 counties: Benton, Boone, Carroll, Clay, Cleburne, Conway,...
ARKANSAS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

County clerks in Colorado field uptick in 2020 election records requests

Mike Lindell addresses a crowd gathered on the steps of the Colorado Capitol for the Colorado Election Truth Rally, organized by activists who question the results of the 2020 presidential election, in Denver, April 5, 2022. (Kevin Mohatt for Colorado Newsline) County clerks offices across Colorado saw an influx of...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Texas State
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Oklahoma State
City
Bossier City, LA
newsfromthestates.com

When it comes to geography, the gubernatorial teams are now very similar: Pinellas and Miami-Dade

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist chooses United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernández-Mats as his lieutenant governor on Aug. 27, 2022. Credit: Screenshot/Charlie Crist campaign. Democrat Charlie Crist’s running mate Karla Hernández-Mats, a Miami-Dade teacher union president, has set the tone for what will be very similar gubernatorial teams...
FLORIDA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Tennessee AG Herbert Slatery joins lawsuit defending Idaho no-exceptions abortion ban

Dr. Amy Gordon Bono speaking at a Aug. 24 press conference about Tennessee's abortion ban. (Photo: John Partipilo) Herbert Slatery III joined 16 other states’ attorneys general in defending Idaho’s abortion ban against a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Justice Department, which claimed the measure violates federal rules that require hospitals receiving Medicare funding to provide lifesaving care, including abortions.
IDAHO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Hernandez wins LG nomination after messy GOP convention, Youngkin headlines rally

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin campaigns with Republican nominee for Michigan governor Tudor Dixon in Lansing on Aug. 27, 2022. (Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance) After a week of drama and a longer-than-expected GOP nominating convention Saturday that began with infighting among delegates, former state Rep. Shane Hernandez easily won the fight to be Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon’s running mate.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Casino#Mobile Device#Business Industry#Linus Business#State Police#Riverboats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
newsfromthestates.com

New Jersey will allow DoorDash, Instacart to deliver alcohol and cocktails

Under existing rules, restaurants and bars cannot use third parties to deliver alcohol or cocktails. That will change as early as October. (Lynne Terry | Oregon Capital Chronicle) Add cocktails to the DoorDash menu. New Jersey will permit delivery services like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Instacart to deliver alcohol, including...
RESTAURANTS
newsfromthestates.com

Poll shows strong lead for Eric Schmitt in Missouri U.S. Senate race

Eric Schmitt answers questions during a press conference after filing to run in the Missouri Senate primaries on Feb. 22, 2022, in Jefferson City (Madeline Carter/Missouri Independent). Missourians are disgruntled with their government and pessimistic about the economy, a new poll from Saint Louis University and YouGov suggests. They also...
MISSOURI STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures?

Imagine the pain and anxiety at being constricted from moving any direction without being poked and punished, writes columnist Eric Thomas. The classroom has become vindictively restrictive. (Getty Images) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the...
KANSAS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

John Cole’s Tennessee: Throwing the book at ’em

On Tuesday, former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada and his ex-aide Cade Cothren were arrested by the FBI and indicted on 20-counts involving bribery, theft from programs receiving federal funds, kickbacks, conspiracy to commit money laundering and other charges. The indictments follow that of former Rep. Robin Smith, who was indicted in March and resigned from the legislature.
TENNESSEE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

West Nile Virus confirmed in Montana

Artwork featuring female Culex quinquefasciatus mosquitoes—which transmit West Nile virus (images courtesy of CDC), a cryo-EM reconstruction of West Nile virus (courtesy of NIH 3D Print Exchange), and a transmission electron micrograph of West Nile virus particles (orange) replicating within the cytoplasm of an infected VERO E6 cell (green), captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. (Used by permission of NIAID and CDC)
MONTANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Experts say student debt measures positive, but Ohio’s higher ed system needs work

Higher education experts in Ohio say the student debt changes announced by President Joe Biden are targeted in the right direction, and should be a guidepost for the future. “Higher education is a public good and what benefits lower income people is going to benefit everybody,” said Piet van Lier, a senior researcher with Policy Matters.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy