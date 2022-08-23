Read full article on original website
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal
A Florida panther that had been hit by a car is released back into the wild with a collar attached to track it. Credit: Brandon Basino, FWC. August is usually the worst month to be in Florida. We’re wilting from the heat and humidity and watching the National Weather Service bulletins because it’s peak hurricane season.
County clerks in Colorado field uptick in 2020 election records requests
Mike Lindell addresses a crowd gathered on the steps of the Colorado Capitol for the Colorado Election Truth Rally, organized by activists who question the results of the 2020 presidential election, in Denver, April 5, 2022. (Kevin Mohatt for Colorado Newsline) County clerks offices across Colorado saw an influx of...
Facebook restores Michigan Planned Parenthood post about abortion medication
After investigating a Planned Parenthood of Michigan Facebook post about abortion medication that was taken down earlier this month, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, restored the post. The post was a link to an article about how to get abortion medication online. When Meta took the post down, they said...
Tennessee AG Herbert Slatery joins lawsuit defending Idaho no-exceptions abortion ban
Dr. Amy Gordon Bono speaking at a Aug. 24 press conference about Tennessee's abortion ban. (Photo: John Partipilo) Herbert Slatery III joined 16 other states’ attorneys general in defending Idaho’s abortion ban against a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Justice Department, which claimed the measure violates federal rules that require hospitals receiving Medicare funding to provide lifesaving care, including abortions.
Indiana launches new statewide grant program to provide tutoring for low-income Hoosiers
A new statewide grant program will provide low-income Indiana families with funds to support tutoring for students who are struggling academically in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.(Getty Images) A new statewide grant program will provide low-income Indiana families with funds to support tutoring for students who are struggling to...
John Cole’s Tennessee: Throwing the book at ’em
On Tuesday, former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada and his ex-aide Cade Cothren were arrested by the FBI and indicted on 20-counts involving bribery, theft from programs receiving federal funds, kickbacks, conspiracy to commit money laundering and other charges. The indictments follow that of former Rep. Robin Smith, who was indicted in March and resigned from the legislature.
Minnesota election administration explained: post-election checks
A poll worker at Martin Luther King Center in St. Paul on Election Day 2020. Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer. This is part of an occasional series on election administration. Read part 1, “Who does what?” Part 2, “Who can vote in Minnesota?” Part 3: “How and why polling places are computerized.” Part 4: “How absentee voting works.” Part 5: “Reconciliation.”
Experts say student debt measures positive, but Ohio’s higher ed system needs work
Higher education experts in Ohio say the student debt changes announced by President Joe Biden are targeted in the right direction, and should be a guidepost for the future. “Higher education is a public good and what benefits lower income people is going to benefit everybody,” said Piet van Lier, a senior researcher with Policy Matters.
Pa.’s Latino voters won’t be taken for granted this campaign season | Wednesday Morning Coffee
Carol Martinez makes and sells pupusas with her mother, Helen, next to a soccer game at Montour Junction Sports Complex in Coraopolis on 7/31/22 (Pittsburgh City Paper photo by Nate Smallwood). Good Wednesday Morning, Fellow Seekers. The data are clear: Latino voters were critical to President Joe Biden’s victory over...
Nearly $17.5 million in grants awarded for affordable housing projects in Nebraska
LINCOLN — Forty affordable housing projects across the state, from Auburn to Bertrand and Ewing to Omaha, will share in nearly $17.5 million in state housing grants, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development announced Wednesday. The grants, which are annual awards from the 26-year-old Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund,...
Medical professionals speak out against proposed vaccine rule for childcare centers
A person receives a dose of the monkeypox vaccine at a pop-up vaccination clinic opened today by Los Angeles County Department of Public Health at the West Hollywood Library on Aug. 3, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Aug. 1 over the monkeypox outbreak which continues to grow globally. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Your check’s in the mail
DENVER — This month, Colorado taxpayers began receiving refunds from the state government. Joint filers got $1,500, and single filers got $750. Enclosed was a letter from Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, who noted that the checks — required under the state constitution — were being mailed ahead of schedule, due to a law passed this session, to help people cope with rising prices.
State lawmakers weigh cutting agency rulemaking powers
A summer study committee met Wednesday to discuss emergency rulemaking. (Leslie Bonilla Muñiz/Indiana Capital Chronicle) A Republican-led summer study committee on Tuesday laid the groundwork for legislative recommendations proponents say will further oversight — though opponents believe the push will strip power from Indiana’s executive branch. “We’re...
New Jersey’s sales tax holiday starts tomorrow. Experts aren’t thrilled
New Jersey Democrats' 10-day sales tax holiday, which starts Aug. 27, is pitched as a way to help consumers struggling with rising prices. (Photo by New Jersey Monitor) New Jersey’s 10-day sales tax holiday begins Saturday, but tax policy experts aren’t celebrating. They say the state’s decision to...
Abortion providers make plea for more resources and protections as Colorado sees influx of patients
U.S. Rep. Jason Crow of Aurora speaks at an event to celebrate the opening of Colorado Democrats' Aurora field office on June 28, 2022. (Faith Miller/Colorado Newsline) Sitting in a room with a group of abortion providers and advocates Wednesday at the University of Colorado’s Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, U.S. Rep. Jason Crow took diligent notes as the subject experts told him what they need to improve abortion access in Colorado.
Report shows evolving anti-democratic threats, election subversion in Wisconsin, nationwide
Right-wing protesters gather outside the Maricopa County Elections Department on Nov. 4, 2020, demanding that all ballots for Donald Trump be counted. Inside the building, election workers were busy counting hundreds of thousands of ballots. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. A report released Wednesday warns that legislative action,...
WIC outage planned for this weekend
Hoosiers using the supplemental nutrition program WIC won't be able to use their benefits this weekend. (Getty Images) Hoosiers who use supplemental food benefits under the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program will be unable to go grocery shopping this weekend and lose any benefits due to expire during that time.
Tennessee’s public school systems look for creative solutions to teacher shortages
Tennessee’s public schools are finding creative solutions to solve teacher shortages, a problem not limited to Tennessee, but experienced nationwide. The pandemic exacerbated existing teacher shortages, as school districts across the country struggled to attract and retain staff, especially in critical areas such as special education, bilingual education, science, technology, engineering, math, career and technical education, and early childhood education, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
Trial for trio of voting laws concludes with testimony from Secretary of State’s Office
Austin James, the Chief Legal counsel for the Montana Secretary of State's Office testifies at a trial in Yellowstone County District Court on Aug. 25, 2022 (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Even though the Montana Secretary of State’s Office knew that more than 3,000 voters may be...
Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures?
Imagine the pain and anxiety at being constricted from moving any direction without being poked and punished, writes columnist Eric Thomas. The classroom has become vindictively restrictive. (Getty Images) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the...
