ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Carrier#Ncd Rrb
WOKV.com

2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — (AP) — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, in a plot prosecutors described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists. The jury also found Adam Fox and Barry...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOKV.com

One month later, Kentucky flood evacuees weigh cloudy future

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — (AP) — Nearly a month after deadly flooding engulfed their houses, some eastern Kentuckians sheltering at state parks continue to wrestle with the same life-defining question — whether to rebuild at the place they call home or start over somewhere else. Ivallean Smith, who...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOKV.com

SD ethics board puts it to Noem whether to fight allegations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board's finding that Gov. Kristi Noem may have engaged in misconduct by intervening in her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license isn't likely the last word on the matter. But exactly how much more comes out on the episode may be up to the Republican governor herself.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy