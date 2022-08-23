ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

fox4news.com

Man killed in Fort Worth while delivering furniture

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a man with an extensive criminal history for the carjacking and murder of a furniture delivery driver. The crime happened earlier this month while the victim was on the job. Carlos Valdez, 28, is behind bars at Tarrant County Correctional Center. He’s...
CBS DFW

Off-duty Fort Worth police officer Stephen Thompson arrested, faces DWI charge

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police officer Stephen Thompson, an 18-year veteran of the department, is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated after his car went off a roadway on Tuesday. Thompson was off-duty at the time, on Aug. 23 when it happened in the 10000 block of NW Texas 287 southbound.He was placed under arrest for the suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Thompson's case will be filed with the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.Additionally, the FWPD Internal Affairs Unit started an administrative investigation. Thompson was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during the course of the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Officer-Involved Shooting in Fort Worth Under Investigation

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Fort Worth. On Sunday around 9:00 p.m., Fort Worth officers were dispatched to a call in the 1200 block of St. Vincent Street in reference to a suicidal call. When officers arrived, they knocked on the door and got no answer, but heard...
CBS DFW

Fight inside Temptations Cabaret spills into parking lot, 4 people shot

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police said a fight that started inside Temptations Cabaret on Camp Bowie West Blvd spilled into the parking lot, where four people were shot. It happened at 4:35 a.m. on Aug. 25. Investigators with the Fort Worth Police Department said none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. They are all recovering at the hospital. "This business has become a dangerous nuisance," said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. We've had several shooting incidents there over the last few years. This creates a dangerous situation for that community."Three arrests have been made. The suspects are charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Security Officer.More information will be released as it becomes available.
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police ask for help identifying hit-and-run victim

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying the victim of a hit-and-run on Aug. 14. The man was critically injured after trying to cross the 8500 block Calmont Ave., just north of Las Vegas Trail. Police said he was hit between 8:35 and 8:50 p.m. by someone driving a Honda Accord.They described the victim as Hispanic and at least 30 years old. Anyone who has information is asked to call 817-392-4891.
WFAA

Texas woman dead after driver hits her and drives away, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — A driver hit and killed a North Texas woman without stopping Wednesday night, according to the Arlington Police Department. Around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with Arlington Police responded to an accident between someone driving a vehicle and a bicyclist in the 1100 block of S. Collins Street. This is southeast of the University of Texas at Arlington and southwest of AT&T Stadium.
CBS DFW

Man shot after pointing rifle at Fort Worth officers, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was shot Sunday night after raising and pointing a rifle at Fort Worth officers, police say.At 9:38 p.m. Aug. 21, police were sent to 1209 Vincent St. in response to a man threatening to kill himself with a shotgun.Police said the man tried to shoot himself but there was no ammunition in the gun. When officers arrived at the apartment, they heard a female voice coming from inside the apartment saying, "Don't do it. Don't do it," police said.Police said officers then kicked in the door and confronted the man—who had an AR-style rifle with a collapsible stock and extended magazine.Officers told the man to drop the gun before he raised the rifle and pointed it at officers while walking their direction.Police said this is when an officer fired his handgun, striking the man multiple times.The man—whose identity has not been released—was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital where his condition is unknown.No other injuries were reported.
CBS DFW

Arlington bicyclist killed in fatal hit-and-run

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A bicyclist was killed in Arlington late Wednesday night after she was hit by a driver in what police said was a fatal hit-and-run.It happened at about 11:00 p.m. on August 24 in the 1100 block of S. Collins Street. Arlington police said a woman was riding her bike across Collins near Hensley Street when she was hit by a vehicle driving south. The driver never stopped or rendered aid, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.Police were not able to offer any details on the suspect or their vehicle, but said they are currently canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video.The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the woman after her next of kin have been notified. 
WFAA

Woman arrested in connection to shooting at Frisco dog park, police say

FRISCO, Texas — Police said they've arrested a woman in connection to a shooting on Sunday at the Ruff Range Dog Park on 4th Army Drive in Frisco. Officers identified the suspect as 25-year-old Reagan Richey. According to Frisco Police, they got multiple calls about gunfire at the dog...
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Man Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle

The gunman who fatally shot a man in downtown Dallas early Saturday is still at large. At about 3:20 a.m. on August 20, Dallas police officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue, near Cesar Chavez Boulevard. A witness had called the department to report a man had been shot inside his car.
