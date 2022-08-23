The Bibb County Choctaws picked up its first win of the season after defeating the Gordo Green Wave 56-21 on Friday night. "Well, this week we came out had one of the best weeks of practice we've had since I've been at Bibb County. And it shows. I mean, to beat a team like Gordo 56-21 I mean, hats off to them. They're a heck of a team, heck of a program, do a great job. I have a lot of respect for this town, this program, this coaching staff, a heck of a job. Just very proud of our guys and how we respond to this," said Bibb County head coach Matt Geohagan.

BIBB COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO