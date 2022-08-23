Read full article on original website
How 'Eight Is Enough' Star Willie Aames Found True Love with a Former Fan: 'It Was Meant To Be'
Willie Aames always had a feeling there was more to life than fame and fortune. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the former teen heartthrob and Eight Is Enough star, 62, opened up about finding true love with his now wife, Winnie Hung — a former fan and pen pal for over three decades — and how they managed to turn their love story into a movie with Hallmark's Love in the Limelight.
Grazia
Love Island’s Danica on THAT Intense Fire Pit Moment With Paige
Love Island 2022 may be over, but the drama continues to unfold. When the uber confident bombshell Danica Taylor danced her way on to the show, the girls were less than pleased. She got a very frosty reception compared to other bombshells and it was very obvious. Fans of the show called Paige Thorne out on social media for her 'mean girl behaviour' towards her, and now Danica has addressed those moments in an interview.
Dancing With the Stars’ Emma Slater and Sasha Farber’s Relationship Timeline
Dancing With the Stars fans have been rooting for Emma Slater and Sasha Farber — on and off the ballroom floor — for years. After meeting in 2009, the dancers started dating in 2011. Three years into their romance, however, they hit pause on their relationship — but continued to work together on the ABC […]
digitalspy.com
Love Island's Marcel Somerville announces marriage to fiancée Rebecca Vieira
Former Love Island star Marcel Somerville has married his fiancée Rebecca Vieira in Portugal. Marcel shared the news on Instagram revealing that the happy couple had tied the knot yesterday (August 20). The reality TV star and former Blazin' Squad rapper shared a selfie via his Instagram Stories where...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Spoilers: Couple Spotted at Wells Adams’ Wedding
Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland just got married, and a couple from the upcoming season of 'Bachelor in Paradise' attended. Here's who it was.
‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden says Elvis Presley wanted advice about having ‘a marriage in Hollywood’
Before she charmed her way into audiences’ hearts as a genie in "I Dreamed of Jeannie," Barbara Eden was working alongside The King. On Saturday, the actress participated in a panel at Christmas Con in Pasadena, California where she was asked about her 1960 film "Flaming Star," which featured Elvis Presley.
Simon Cowell Expresses Grief After Death Of ‘AGT’ Contestants
Throughout his career on television, Simon Cowell has crossed paths with many talented and hopeful contestants. Their stories do not end once the final buzzer goes off, and sadly some of those journeys end far sooner than anticipated. Recently, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, Nolan Neal, died, and Cowell has opened up about the feelings of grief that come with a loss such as this.
Adrienne Bailon and More Stars React to Erika Jayne Telling Garcelle Beauvais’ Son to ‘Get the F–k Out’
Speaking their minds. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars had different reactions to Erika Jayne telling Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax to “get the f—k” out during his mother’s birthday party. “I mean it’s not funny, but it is funny,” RHOBH OG Kyle Richards said of the incident in a clip teasing a July 6 […]
Here's How Days Of Our Lives Will Change After Its Move To Peacock
"Days of Our Lives" is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time, per Showbiz CheatSheet. The NBC sudser has been a staple on daytime television for nearly six decades, and fans are still obsessing about the dramatic lives of the residents of the fictional Midwestern town, Salem. Viewers of the show span generations within many families, but things are about to change.
ETOnline.com
Jonathan Knight Reveals He Secretly Married Longtime Boyfriend Harley Rodriguez (Exclusive)
Jonathan Knight is officially off the market! ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the New Kids on the Block band member and Farmhouse Fixer star on the set of the HGTV series about the show's second season and getting married to his longtime love, Harley Rodriguez, in secret. "It is so...
Reba McEntire's Boyfriend Rex Linn Will Play Her Onscreen Husband on 'Big Sky' Season 3
Reba McEntire is experiencing some art imitating life. After the Grammy Award winner, 67, was announced as part of the season 3 cast of ABC's Big Sky back in May, Deadline reported that her boyfriend Rex Linn will join her in the show as her onscreen husband, sharing a first-look image of the couple playing Buck and Sunny Barnes.
Meghan Markle Says 'We Had to Leave Our Baby' After Fire in Archie's Room
The Duchess of Sussex had some veiled criticism of the palace in her new 'Archetypes' podcast: "What do we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement?"
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
The Person Who Helped Jill Duggar Dillard Recover From Surgery Might Surprise You
Jill Duggar Dillard of "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" fame has had a complicated relationship with her family following a shocking falling out with her parents. After she and her husband, Derrick Dillard, decided to leave the TLC reality show, things became tense between the couple and Jill's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar (via Us Weekly).
The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Reveal Fan Feelings About Sheila's Latest Resurrection
One thing "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans have been certain about for decades is that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) will never stay "dead." Sheila's reign of terror began on "The Young and the Restless" in 1990, before crossing over to "Bold" in 1992. Sheila has committed countless crimes over the years, including murder, attempted murder, and kidnapping (via Soaps.com). However, the slew of heinous actions perpetrated by Sheila during her most recent spree of chaos might be some of the worst. In August 2021, Sheila returned to Los Angeles to connect with her birth son, Dr. Finn (Tanner Novlan), at his wedding to Steffy Forrester. Though once the truth about Finn's maternity was out, nobody was safe (via Michael Fairman TV).
Essence
Exclusive: Monique Samuels On The State Of Her Marriage And Being ‘Heavily Criticized’ For How She Talks To Her Husband
As Season 1 of 'Love & Marriage: DC' concludes, she talks to us about going through a rough patch with Chris Samuels on national TV and having no regrets. Monique Samuels has no regrets. The wife, mother of three, entrepreneur and reality TV star has completed her first season of Love & Marriage: DC alongside husband of 10 years, Chris Samuels. On the show, they’ve confronted some uncomfortable realities about their marriage, unflinchingly. Like when she said that if she could get married again to her husband, knowing what she knows now, she wouldn’t. Or the heated conversations had about what she needs that she’s not getting from him after all these years. And while she’s been a big target of criticism for her honesty since the series began, the beauty is all smiles during our chat, unbothered when asked about people who say she’s embarrassed and disrespected her husband on national TV.
NFL・
From the 1st Impression Rose to the Beach Wedding: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s Relationship Timeline
A Bachelorette success story! Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have continued to prove the haters wrong since falling in love on season 13 of The Bachelorette. After meeting Lindsay on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, the attorney made history as the first Black Bachelorette in 2017. Her top two were quickly established as Abasolo, a Miami-based chiropractor, and Peter Kraus, a personal trainer from Wisconsin.
'The Bachelorette' Star Rachel Recchia Reveals Her Picks for Next Bachelor (Exclusive)
“The Bachelorette’s” Rachel Recchia spoke to “Extra’s” Katie Krause at the taping of “Men Tell All,” where she revealed her top picks for the next season of “The Bachelor.”. Her favorites for the lead are Nate Mitchell, Tyler Norris, Jordan V., and...
Popculture
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Worries Mama June Has an 'Addiction to Men' in Exclusive 'Super Sized Salon' Sneak Peek
Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon is getting more than just a mother-daughter makeover with Mama June Shannon during her visit to Babydoll Beauty Couture. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Friday's all-new Super Sized Salon, the Mama June: Road to Redemption star opens up to her hairstylist Taj about the ups and downs of her relationship with her mom.
How The August 27 New Moon Will Affect You If You're A Libra
New moons are a time to start fresh and August 27 will be no exception. According to Refinery 29, this month's new moon carries with it a special energy for a clean slate as it falls in the sign of Virgo. The Virgo new moon marks the perfect time of the year to revamp your lifestyle to ensure that you're ending the year on a good note. This means that you'll need to take a good look at what's working in your life, and what's not. If you need to shake up your daily routine to make yourself more productive, now is the time. If you've been putting off the big project, it's time to get moving on it, and if you need to start a better diet and workout routine, it's time to do so.
