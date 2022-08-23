Read full article on original website
Carlos Correa teases Twins fans with latest comment
Carlos Correa on Tuesday returned to Houston for the first time since leaving the Astros in free agency to sign with the Twins. The Minnesota shortstop signed a 3-year deal, $105 million deal with the Twins but has the ability to opt out after this season. Many expect he will do so.
Twins bring in notable outfielder after Byron Buxton injury
The Minnesota Twins are moving to Plan B (or perhaps Plan C, D, or E) after the injury to Byron Buxton. Dan Hayes of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the Twins have signed veteran outfielder Billy Hamilton to a minor-league deal. The 31-year-old Hamilton will be working out in Fort Myers for the Twins’ FCL (Florida Complex League) team over the next few days, Hayes adds.
Jake Cave batting eighth for Minnesota on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Jake Cave is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Cave will start in left field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Justin Verlander and Houston. Byron Buxton (hip) has been placed on the ten-day injured list. numberFire's models project Cave for...
Tim Beckham on Twins' bench Thursday
Minnesota Twins infielder/outfielder Tim Beckham is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros. Nick Gordon will start in left field in place of Beckham and bat fifth. Luis Arraez will bat leadoff after working out of the five-hole last game.
Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox odds, picks and predictions
The Toronto Blue Jays (67-55) take on the Boston Red Sox (60-64) Thursday in the finale game of a 3-game set at Fenway Park. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Blue Jays vs. Red Sox odds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLB Odds: Twins vs. Astros prediction, odds, pick – 8/23/2022
The Minnesota Twins take on the Houston Astros. Check out our MLB odds series for our Twins Astros prediction and pick. Aaron Sanchez gets the call for the Twins, while Justin Verlander goes to the mound for the Astros. Aaron Sanchez, formerly of the Toronto Blue Jays, began this season...
Twins spared from no-hit bid in Carlos Correa's return to Houston
Justin Verlander threw six hitless innings before being pulled in a 4-2 loss.
Twins to stop losing streak in game against the Giants
San Francisco Giants (61-62, third in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (62-61, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (8-10, 4.54 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (9-6, 3.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -133, Giants +112; over/under is 8...
Nick Gordon sitting Wednesday for Twins
Minnesota Twins infielder Nick Gordon is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros. The lefty-hitting Gordon will grab a seat against the Astros' southpaw after starting four straight games. Gilberto Celestino will replace Gordon in center field and hit sixth. Celestino has...
MLB sets Twins up with home-heavy schedule in April 2023
Major League Baseball must be betting on the warming climate because the 2023 regular-season schedule has the Minnesota Twins playing at home in 16 of of 29 games to start the season. The Twins will begin the 2023 campaign Mar. 30 at Kansas City. That three-game series will be followed...
Arizona Diamondbacks’ 2023 visitors to include Red Sox in revamped, ‘balanced’ MLB schedule
The Arizona Diamondbacks unveiled their schedule for 2023, providing their first look at the balanced schedule that major league baseball will be adhering to next season. For the first time in club history, the Diamondbacks will face every team in baseball next season. They will host 22 teams at Chase Field, starting with the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 6 in the home opener.
Watch Franchy Cordero’s Two-Run Blast To Give Red Sox Early Lead
Franchy Cordero is on a hot streak for the Boston Red Sox. Just three days after hitting a game-tying blast in Williamsport at the Little League Classic, Cordero launched a two-run home run into the Green Monster seats to give the Red Sox an early lead over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.
MLB Thursday best bets: Blue Jays to continue winning ways vs. Red Sox
Blue Jays (-165) @ Red Sox (+140) The Toronto Blue Jays enter this game riding high - against the Boston Red Sox and, well, everyone else. Toronto has won six of its last seven games, including five by at least three runs. Perhaps more impressively, the Blue Jays own a...
Astros host the Twins, try to extend home win streak
Minnesota Twins (62-60, third in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (80-45, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (2-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Astros: Luis Garcia (10-8, 4.09 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -187, Twins +158; over/under is 8 1/2...
Minnesota Timberwolves’ Taurean Prince reportedly arrested in Miami on fugitive warrant
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested at Miami International Airport on Thursday for a fugitive warrant that was reportedly
