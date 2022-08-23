Read full article on original website
7 Walmart Brand Items That Are Just as Good as Name Brands
Store brands are gaining popularity among consumers. They reached a record $199 billion in sales across all major retail channels in 2021, according to the Private Label Manufacturers Association....
New Coca-Cola Flavor is So Hip, It Comes With Its Own QR Code
Coca-Cola (KO,) as of late, has been spicing it up. From launching coffee-flavored cola to partnering with DJ Marshmello to create limited edition flavors of watermelon and strawberry, the drink company surely has expanded its horizons. With the slogan "Taste the Feeling," the company even began selling a canned version...
Coffee Mate Is Venturing Into The Plant-Based Creamer Game
Globally, the demand for plant-based options has been on the rise over the last five years. Per Food Revolution Network, sales of plant-based meats and dairy totaled more than $29 billion in 2020, and in a 10-year period, the numbers are expected to rise to $162 billion. Besides items at the grocery store, restaurants have also been jumping on the trend. In 2018, plant-based menu items rose by 51%, and plant-based food consumption in the United States increased by 300%, according to Foodable Network.
Coca-Cola's Newest Creation Has Nothing To Do With Soda
The thought of Coca-Cola may bring up feelings of a refreshing taste, plenty of sugar, and a jolly man in a red coat giving gifts to strangers. But, forever striving to keep that net revenue of $38.7 billion growing (via The Coca-Cola Company), the business is branching out to influence even more customers.
Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey Makes Powerful Inc. 5000 List
Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, the most-awarded American Whiskey or Bourbon of 2019, 2020, and 2021, has been ranked among the top 1,000 companies honored on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list. With growth of more than 3,000 percent since its first year, and nearly 700 percent during the capture period of...
More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles
Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
32 new drinks added to massive beverage recall – here’s the full list of 85 drinks
Lyons Magnus issued a massive recall for 53 different drinks a few days ago, warning that they might be contaminated with microbes. At the time, the company named just one bacteria, Cronobacter sakazakii. That same microorganism triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year. Lyons has now updated...
Popular Restaurant Chain Faces Customer Boycott Over Menu
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Here's why Coca-Cola is eliminating the iconic green Sprite bottle
Coca-Cola is retiring the green Sprite bottle and switching to clear plastic. The change makes it more likely the bottle will be recycled.
What Coca-Cola's New Flavor 'Dreamland' Really Tastes Like
Have you ever wondered why companies try to make things sound so magical? Why can't they just tell us what flavor it is and get on with it? When you see something that boasts that it tastes "magical," what exactly does that imply? That it tastes like you would expect something magical to taste, or that you will be overcome with a feeling that you can only describe as magical? You then take a sip of it and find out that it kind of tastes like a lot of sugar mixed with artificial fruit flavors. What's so "magical" about that?
Coca-Cola and McDonald's left Russia. Their brands stayed behind
NEW YORK/MOSCOW, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Western companies with iconic brands like Coca-Cola that exit Russia face years of battling knockoffs and unauthorized imports clamoring to fill the void they leave behind, a risky bid as courts show little sympathy for firms that depart.
Coca-Cola launches limited-edition ‘dream-flavored’ soda
The Coca-Cola Company is unveiling Dreamworld, a new soda that allegedly has the flavor of dreams. The beverage giant is launching its fourth and final special edition of the year. Coke described its new flavor in a press release, saying that Dreamland, “bottles up the Technicolor tastes and surrealism of...
Starbucks Is Facing A Federal Lawsuit After Their Refresher Drinks Reportedly Found To Be Missing Fruit Ingredients
Starbucks Refreshers serve as a lightly caffeinated, fruity coffee-alternative that many customers love to sip on for their afternoon pick-me-up. However, a recent lawsuit alleges that the “fruity” part of these beverages may be deceiving; according to the complaint Joan Kominis filed in Manhattan, these drinks don’t contain the fruits they claim to.
Oreo bringing back fan-favorite fall flavor for first time in 5 years
You know it’s about to be fall when you start seeing two particular words. Pumpkin. Spice. Your calendar might still say summer, but Oreo is already getting a jump on the yearly sweater-weather flavor obsession.
Popular beverage sold at Costco and used in Starbucks urgently recalled over fears it could make you sick
POPULAR beverage products used at Starbucks and sold at Costco is being pulled off shelves over fears of contamination. The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) said the Lyons Magnus, the company behind drinks, like Oatly, is voluntarily recalling some of its products due to microbial contamination. The products are...
Callaway Golf Will Change Its Name To Better Reflect Off-Course Business Holdings
Callaway Golf Co ELY is getting a new name. The Carlsbad, California-based golf equipment manufacturer and TopGolf owner will formally change its name to Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. to reflect the company’s current holdings and change its ticker to MODG (Modern Golf). Callaway says the name change reflects the...
Schlotzsky’s owner Focus Brands makes some key executive changes
Focus Brands on Wednesday promoted Shelley Harris to president of the company’s restaurants category while William Armstrong was named chief brand officer for the Schlotzsky’s sandwich concept. Harris had been SVP of operations for the restaurant category, which features Moe’s Southwest Grill, Schlotzsky’s and McAlister’s Deli....
Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination
If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
McDonald's is trialing its Chicken Big Mac in the US after the burger became a fan favorite in the UK
The US trial of the burger, which has chicken patties instead of beef, is reportedly taking place in Florida later this month.
Walmart And Other Leading Grocery Stores Face A Lawsuit Over Kona Coffee Beans
Walmart and other leading grocery stores such as Costco, Kroger, and Safeway are facing a lawsuit for misleading marketing. Yikes! On July 29, Top Class Actions reported that supermarket chain Kroger and coffee brand Hawaiian Isles Kona Coffee (HIKC)...
