Drinks

TheStreet

New Coca-Cola Flavor is So Hip, It Comes With Its Own QR Code

Coca-Cola (KO,) as of late, has been spicing it up. From launching coffee-flavored cola to partnering with DJ Marshmello to create limited edition flavors of watermelon and strawberry, the drink company surely has expanded its horizons. With the slogan "Taste the Feeling," the company even began selling a canned version...
Mashed

Coffee Mate Is Venturing Into The Plant-Based Creamer Game

Globally, the demand for plant-based options has been on the rise over the last five years. Per Food Revolution Network, sales of plant-based meats and dairy totaled more than $29 billion in 2020, and in a 10-year period, the numbers are expected to rise to $162 billion. Besides items at the grocery store, restaurants have also been jumping on the trend. In 2018, plant-based menu items rose by 51%, and plant-based food consumption in the United States increased by 300%, according to Foodable Network.
Mashed

Coca-Cola's Newest Creation Has Nothing To Do With Soda

The thought of Coca-Cola may bring up feelings of a refreshing taste, plenty of sugar, and a jolly man in a red coat giving gifts to strangers. But, forever striving to keep that net revenue of $38.7 billion growing (via The Coca-Cola Company), the business is branching out to influence even more customers.
Black Enterprise

Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey Makes Powerful Inc. 5000 List

Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, the most-awarded American Whiskey or Bourbon of 2019, 2020, and 2021, has been ranked among the top 1,000 companies honored on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list. With growth of more than 3,000 percent since its first year, and nearly 700 percent during the capture period of...
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
Mashed

What Coca-Cola's New Flavor 'Dreamland' Really Tastes Like

Have you ever wondered why companies try to make things sound so magical? Why can't they just tell us what flavor it is and get on with it? When you see something that boasts that it tastes "magical," what exactly does that imply? That it tastes like you would expect something magical to taste, or that you will be overcome with a feeling that you can only describe as magical? You then take a sip of it and find out that it kind of tastes like a lot of sugar mixed with artificial fruit flavors. What's so "magical" about that?
Lootpress

Coca-Cola launches limited-edition ‘dream-flavored’ soda

The Coca-Cola Company is unveiling Dreamworld, a new soda that allegedly has the flavor of dreams. The beverage giant is launching its fourth and final special edition of the year. Coke described its new flavor in a press release, saying that Dreamland, “bottles up the Technicolor tastes and surrealism of...
shefinds

Starbucks Is Facing A Federal Lawsuit After Their Refresher Drinks Reportedly Found To Be Missing Fruit Ingredients

Starbucks Refreshers serve as a lightly caffeinated, fruity coffee-alternative that many customers love to sip on for their afternoon pick-me-up. However, a recent lawsuit alleges that the “fruity” part of these beverages may be deceiving; according to the complaint Joan Kominis filed in Manhattan, these drinks don’t contain the fruits they claim to.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Schlotzsky’s owner Focus Brands makes some key executive changes

Focus Brands on Wednesday promoted Shelley Harris to president of the company’s restaurants category while William Armstrong was named chief brand officer for the Schlotzsky’s sandwich concept. Harris had been SVP of operations for the restaurant category, which features Moe’s Southwest Grill, Schlotzsky’s and McAlister’s Deli....
The Kitchn

Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination

If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
