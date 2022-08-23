Lea Michele isn’t letting the haters rain on her parade. Though Funny Girl on Broadway has been embattled in controversy since Beanie Feldstein made her public exit from the show, a new video teases what’s to come with Michele as everyone’s favorite leading lady—Fanny Brice. Michele herself has been a polarizing figure, especially following accusations of racism and diva behavior from former Glee co-stars. Still, there’s an undeniable allure that comes with Michele taking on the role, just as her character Rachel Berry did in the show. In the black and white video, Michele sings I’m the Greatest Star over clips from rehearsal. She looks like she’s having a blast—as audiences likely will as social media discourse continues about whether production made the right choice in letting Feldstein go.The role of a lifetime. Lea Michele joins the cast of FUNNY GIRL as Fanny Brice beginning September 6. See you at the August Wilson! pic.twitter.com/nQatXGOzee— Funny Girl on Broadway (@FunnyGirlBwy) August 19, 2022 Read it at Vulture

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO