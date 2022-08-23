ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Shares ‘On the Nose’ Pic in New York City

Before her departure from NCIS at the end of season 18, Emily Wickersham, known for her role as Special Agent Ellie Bishop, had been a fan-favorite cast member. Sadly, it doesn’t appear as though she’ll be making a return to the CBS drama anytime soon. Especially since she welcomed a new baby, a boy, at the end of last year. Fortunately, though, the beloved NCIS star still continues to update her fans on Instagram. This time, the Ellie Bishop actress shared an “on the nose” pic from New York City’s streets. Check it out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Horatio Sanz accuser: Jimmy Fallon, Lorne Michaels, Tracy Morgan enabled assault

A woman accusing Horatio Sanz of sexually assaulting her when she was a teen now claims Jimmy Fallon, Tracy Morgan, “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels and NBC all “enabled” the comedian’s alleged misconduct. According to an amended complaint filed in New York on Tuesday and obtained by Page Six, the alleged victim, identified only as Jane Doe, was only 16 when she began attending parties and drinking alcohol in front of “SNL” stars and executives. “NBC, Sanz, Michaels, Fallon and Morgan enabled each other’s crime of unlawfullydealing with a child and endangering the welfare of a child,” the accuser claims in...
Page Six

Joe Pesci to star in upcoming Pete Davidson series with Edie Falco

“I’m funny how?” Joe Pesci will costar with Pete Davidson in the comedian’s upcoming streaming series on Peacock, “Bupkis.” Sources exclusively told Page Six that the “Goodfellas” legend, 79, was spotted with Davidson at Los Angeles celebrity haunt, San Vicente Bungalows, last week having dinner with the show’s exec producer Lorne Michaels and Edie Falco. Pesci has now officially signed on to star in the show, which will be Davidson’s first TV project since stepping down from “Saturday Night Live” after eight years on the famed NBC show. “The Sopranos” favorite Falco, 59, will star as Davidson’s mom, with Pesci...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer’s ‘Password’ Reboot Ratings Rise 43% With Digital Viewing Post-NBC Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

NBC’s “Password” reboot from executive producer Jimmy Fallon and host Keke Palmer has picked up its key demo ratings by 43% and its viewership by 27% with delayed and digital viewing following the show’s Aug. 9 premiere, Variety has learned exclusively. Over its first two episodes (the second airing Aug. 16), “Password” is averaging an 0.63 rating among adults in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 5.2 million total viewers, when combining both linear and digital viewing through Wednesday. That’s up from the premiere episode’s initial performance, which managed a 0.44 rating and 4.1 million viewers in Live + Same Day...
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Angelica Ross To Star In ‘Chicago’ On Broadway

Click here to read the full article. Angelica Ross is taking her talents to Broadway. The Pose star has landed the role of Roxie Hart in the theater rendition of Chicago, according to Broadway. The drama is set to run at the Ambassador Theatre on Sept. 12 and play the role through November 6. With her debut role, Ross becomes the first openly transgender woman to play a leading role in a Broadway show.More from VIBE.comIs LGBTQ+ Representation Enough? Dyllón Burnside Talks On-Screen Queerness, 'Pose,' And Where True Revolution BeginsMegan Thee Stallion Voices Frustration With Record LabelJB Smoove Hosts 'Funny...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Resort’: Premiere Episode Of Peacock Comedy Thriller Series Gets Primetime Airing On NBC

Peacock’s The Resort is coming to NBC primetime. The premiere episode of the popular comedy thriller series will air on NBC Wednesday, August 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT following a live results telecast of America’s Got Talent. “Peacock audiences are hooked on the week-to-week mystery of The Resort, and bringing the premiere episode to NBC is the perfect way to introduce it to new fans,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “NBC viewers already know and love William Jackson Harper from The Good Place, and joined by the incredible Cristin Milioti, the two lead a phenomenal...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Good Doctor' Spinoff in the Works at ABC

The Good Doctor executive producers David Shore and Liz Friedman are about to prove there is more than one "good" profession. The first Good Doctor spinoff is reportedly in the works and will be a legal drama called The Good Lawyer. As with most spinoffs, the new characters will be introduced in the main show before their own series begins. The Good Lawyer would not air until the 2023-2024 season.
TV SERIES
UPI News

Famous birthdays for Aug. 26: John Mulaney, Keke Palmer

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. -- First prime minister of Britain Robert Walpole in 1676. -- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mother Teresa in 1910. -- NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson in 1918. -- Basketball Hall of Fame member Tom Heinsohn in...
TVLine

Mireille Enos to Play Bob Odenkirk's Wife in AMC Dramedy Straight Man

Bob Odenkirk just got a new scene partner: Mireille Enos (The Killing, The Catch) has signed on to star opposite Odenkirk in the upcoming AMC dramedy Straight Man, our sister site Deadline reports. The story, based on the Richard Russo novel, is a “mid-life crisis tale” set on a fictional college campus in the Pennsylvania Rust Belt, with Odenkirk as William Henry “Hank” Devereaux Jr., the unlikely chairman of the college’s English department. Enos will play Hank’s wife Lily, the vice principal of the local high school. “As Hank’s life starts to unravel, Lily begins to question the path she’s on...
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Avalon - Alexa Mansour Joins ABC Drama

The Walking Dead: World Beyond star Alexa Mansour has been cast as a lead opposite Neve Campbell in Avalon, ABC’s drama series based on Michael Connelly’s short story, from David E. Kelley, A+E Studios and 20th Television. Mansour will play Deputy Carolyn Chavez. Her good cheer, optimism, and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Peter Hedges Film ‘The Same Storm’ Starring Sandra Oh, Mary-Louise Parker, Elaine May & More Acquired By Juno Films

EXCLUSIVE: Juno Films has acquired rights to the experimental drama The Same Storm, from writer-director Peter Hedges (Ben Is Back), for distribution in the U.S., Canada and the UK. The film will open at the Quad Cinema in NYC and the Laemmle Santa Monica on October 14. Filmed during the Covid pandemic using cell phones and laptops, The Same Storm invites viewers into the lives of 24 characters as they navigate the spring and summer of 2020. With lockdowns, the Black Lives Matter movement and the looming 2020 election as key backdrops, the film explores the importance of human connection, family...
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Lea Michele Dazzles in First Look as Fanny Brice in ‘Funny Girl’

Lea Michele isn’t letting the haters rain on her parade. Though Funny Girl on Broadway has been embattled in controversy since Beanie Feldstein made her public exit from the show, a new video teases what’s to come with Michele as everyone’s favorite leading lady—Fanny Brice. Michele herself has been a polarizing figure, especially following accusations of racism and diva behavior from former Glee co-stars. Still, there’s an undeniable allure that comes with Michele taking on the role, just as her character Rachel Berry did in the show. In the black and white video, Michele sings I’m the Greatest Star over clips from rehearsal. She looks like she’s having a blast—as audiences likely will as social media discourse continues about whether production made the right choice in letting Feldstein go.The role of a lifetime. Lea Michele joins the cast of FUNNY GIRL as Fanny Brice beginning September 6. See you at the August Wilson! pic.twitter.com/nQatXGOzee— Funny Girl on Broadway (@FunnyGirlBwy) August 19, 2022 Read it at Vulture
CELEBRITIES

