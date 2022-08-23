Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Nets Announce Decision On Kevin Durant's Future
On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets released a statement from General Manager Sean Marks about their decision to move forward with Kevin Durant. The 12-time NBA All-Star signed with Brooklyn in the summer of 2019 after previously playing for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.
‘Can we sign now’: Isaiah Thomas wants a job after Kevin Durant ditches Nets trade demand
The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an unexpected conclusion this morning. The Brooklyn Nets announced that Durant had decided to stay put with the Nets a month and a half after he announced his formal trade request to the team. It certainly didn’t seem like the team could repair things with Durant, but somehow, after weeks of endless trade rumors, they have found common ground.
NBA・
Kevin Durant, Nets agree to 'move forward' with partnership
Nets general manager Sean Marks issued a statement indicating that star forward Kevin Durant rescinded his trade demand and will remain in Brooklyn. Marks’ statement is as follows:. “(Head coach) Steve Nash and I, together with (team owners) Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and...
Kevin Durant Rescinding Trade is Good For Warriors
Kevin Durant won't be going to the Warriors, or another competitor.
Celtics Had Enough Trade Assets To Acquire Kevin Durant?
Things have been slow on the Kevin Durant trade front since he requested a move from the Brooklyn Nets near the end of June. With the start of the annual NBA training camp period near, Durant ultimately decided to stay with the team by recommitting. It sounded as if the...
thecomeback.com
48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash
Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL・
NBC Sports
How Ime Udoka handled Jaylen Brown-Kevin Durant rumors
The Kevin Durant trade rumors could have been a distraction for the Boston Celtics, but Ime Udoka made sure his team ignored the outside noise. Udoka spoke Wednesday about the Durant-to-Boston speculation, which began in late July with a rumored trade proposal that involved Jaylen Brown heading to Brooklyn. The Celtics head coach did his part to keep all of his players in the loop.
Stevens addresses Kevin Durant-Jaylen Brown trade rumors
BOSTON -- The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an end Tuesday, with the superstar now willing to move forward with the Brooklyn Nets after demanding a trade earlier this summer. Now life can go on for the rest of the NBA, especially here in Boston.Durant trade rumors and speculation dominated the NBA offseason since the end of June. The Celtics were always at the forefront of those rumors, with Jaylen Brown's name being brought up at every turn. Now that the rumors are over -- at least, for now -- we'll find out if there is any lingering ill...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Requested Sean Marks, Steve Nash Be Fired To Increase Trade Odds
Durant gave the ultimatum in a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, and no one seemed to know why. Well, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Durant was merely trying to increase his odds of getting traded. Apparently, he figured if he was calling for the heads of his bosses, the Nets would be forced to lower their asking price — clearing an easier path for Durant to be moved elsewhere.
Yardbarker
Jazz CEO Danny Ainge Likes Multiple Donovan Mitchell Offers
Along with the Knicks, the Hornets, Wizards and Cavaliers are all said to also have an interest in Mitchell. The Cavs have actually had talks with the Jazz on a Mitchell deal in recent days, as we relayed here. As for the Knicks, per several outlets, the Jazz have warmed...
Jay Williams believes Mark Jackson, not Steve Nash, could be answer for Nets
For now, Kevin Durant will be returning to the Brooklyn Nets for the 2022-23 season after backing down from his trade request back on June 30. The Nets were not able to find the right package for themselves and they have worked it out with Durant so that he will return.
Yardbarker
Isaiah Thomas Posts A Photo With Former Teammate LeBron James
View the original article to see embedded media. Recently, NBA star Isaiah Thomas posted a photo to his Instagram story with LeBron James. The two were teammates for part one of one season on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thomas had been traded from the Boston Celtics to the Cavs as part...
