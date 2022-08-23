ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

‘Can we sign now’: Isaiah Thomas wants a job after Kevin Durant ditches Nets trade demand

The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an unexpected conclusion this morning. The Brooklyn Nets announced that Durant had decided to stay put with the Nets a month and a half after he announced his formal trade request to the team. It certainly didn’t seem like the team could repair things with Durant, but somehow, after weeks of endless trade rumors, they have found common ground.
thecomeback.com

48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL
NBC Sports

How Ime Udoka handled Jaylen Brown-Kevin Durant rumors

The Kevin Durant trade rumors could have been a distraction for the Boston Celtics, but Ime Udoka made sure his team ignored the outside noise. Udoka spoke Wednesday about the Durant-to-Boston speculation, which began in late July with a rumored trade proposal that involved Jaylen Brown heading to Brooklyn. The Celtics head coach did his part to keep all of his players in the loop.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Stevens addresses Kevin Durant-Jaylen Brown trade rumors

BOSTON -- The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an end Tuesday, with the superstar now willing to move forward with the Brooklyn Nets after demanding a trade earlier this summer. Now life can go on for the rest of the NBA, especially here in Boston.Durant trade rumors and speculation dominated the NBA offseason since the end of June. The Celtics were always at the forefront of those rumors, with Jaylen Brown's name being brought up at every turn. Now that the rumors are over -- at least, for now -- we'll find out if there is any lingering ill...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Requested Sean Marks, Steve Nash Be Fired To Increase Trade Odds

Durant gave the ultimatum in a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, and no one seemed to know why. Well, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Durant was merely trying to increase his odds of getting traded. Apparently, he figured if he was calling for the heads of his bosses, the Nets would be forced to lower their asking price — clearing an easier path for Durant to be moved elsewhere.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Jazz CEO Danny Ainge Likes Multiple Donovan Mitchell Offers

Along with the Knicks, the Hornets, Wizards and Cavaliers are all said to also have an interest in Mitchell. The Cavs have actually had talks with the Jazz on a Mitchell deal in recent days, as we relayed here. As for the Knicks, per several outlets, the Jazz have warmed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Isaiah Thomas Posts A Photo With Former Teammate LeBron James

View the original article to see embedded media. Recently, NBA star Isaiah Thomas posted a photo to his Instagram story with LeBron James. The two were teammates for part one of one season on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thomas had been traded from the Boston Celtics to the Cavs as part...
CLEVELAND, OH
