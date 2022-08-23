Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Rookout raises $16M Series B to scale its developer-first observability platform
The promise of Rookout is to give engineers more data about how their code runs in production. That, the company argues, sets it apart from more traditional monitoring tools that tend to focus more on the infrastructure and helping SREs do their job and not the live code and business logic that developers care about.
Nortech Systems Announces Patent for Flexible Faraday Cage Printed Circuit Board and Cable
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS) (the “Company”), a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical and electromechanical products serving the medical, industrial and defense markets, announced this week that the US Patent Office has issued Patent No. 11,412,608, for the Company’s Flex Faraday Xtreme™, a flexible printed circuit for transmitting high frequency signals while precisely controlling both crosstalk and impedance, minimizing electromagnetic interference, improving parallel transmission alignment, and increasing data density. This work is based on the important work of Michael Faraday in the 1830s that contributed to our current understanding of shielding effects of what we now call a Faraday Cage. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005696/en/ Nortech Systems’ Flex Faraday Xtreme (FFX) is a flexible printed circuit for transmitting high frequency signals while precisely controlling both crosstalk and impedance, minimizing electromagnetic interference, improving parallel transmission alignment, and increasing data density. With FFX, Nortech provides intelligent transmission lines that provide benefits over traditional micro coax cables in challenging applications. (Photo: Business Wire)
Scoutbee and Promena Forge Partnership to Drive Agile and Competitive Supply Chains
Scoutbee, the leading AI-powered supplier intelligence and discovery platform and Promena, Turkiye’s leading provider of strategic procurement software, today announced a partnership to empower their customers to better navigate the growing shifts in the procurement landscape. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005629/en/ Scoutbee and Promena Forge Partnership to Drive Agile and Competitive Supply Chains (Graphic: Business Wire) The adoption of digital processes has played a key role in responding to these challenges, as has collaboration between all stakeholders in the supply chain. By working together, procurement organizations, solution providers, and suppliers can create agile and competitive supply chains.
This New Airplane Could Be The First to Fly on Carbon-Free Liquid Hydrogen
Everyone agrees that liquid hydrogen is the jet fuel of the future, at least for long-distance flight. With almost three times more energy than conventional jet fuel, a liquid hydrogen-powered aircraft can travel much longer with the same fuel—and without the greenhouse gases. Longer range and zero carbon emissions are worth the tradeoff of an extra storage tank’s weight. But actually building an aircraft that can handle those tanks has proven to be a technical challenge. One German company is pushing ahead. H2Fly has been flying a four-seat aircraft called the HY4 on a fuel cell powered by hydrogen gas since...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can solar panels be recycled?
YouTuber Matt Ferrell explores some of today's most pressing issues in science and technology and particularly in clean energy. You may remember this clip where he discussed whether solar panels are worth it after four years and this video where he explains the breakthrough that lets electric vehicles charge in minutes.
TechCrunch
In a down market, good messaging isn’t enough for managing international teams
The realities of execution are far different than simply slashing the bottom 20% performers, especially when even the most limited international operations are involved. The international element looms large, because it affects nearly every tech company today. The pandemic accelerated the development of a global workforce by virtually eliminating geographic...
Nature.com
Fast-charging aluminium"“chalcogen batteries resistant to dendritic shorting
Although batteries fitted with a metal negative electrode are attractive for their higher energy density and lower complexity, the latter making them more easily recyclable, the threat of cell shorting by dendrites has stalled deployment of the technology1,2. Here we disclose a bidirectional, rapidly charging aluminium"“chalcogen battery operating with a molten-salt electrolyte composed of NaCl"“KCl"“AlCl3. Formulated with high levels of AlCl3, these chloroaluminate melts contain catenated AlnCl3n"“ species, for example, Al2Cl7"“, Al3Cl10"“ and Al4Cl13"“, which with their Al"“Cl"“Al linkages confer facile Al3+ desolvation kinetics resulting in high faradaic exchange currents, to form the foundation for high-rate charging of the battery. This chemistry is distinguished from other aluminium batteries in the choice of aÂ positive elemental-chalcogen electrode as opposed to various low-capacity compound formulations3,4,5,6, and in the choice of a molten-salt electrolyte as opposed to room-temperature ionic liquids that induce high polarization7,8,9,10,11,12. We show that the multi-step conversion pathway between aluminium and chalcogen allows rapid charging at up to 200C, and the battery endures hundreds of cycles at very high charging rates without aluminium dendrite formation. Importantly for scalability, the cell-level cost of the aluminium"“sulfur battery is projected to be less than one-sixth that of current lithium-ion technologies. Composed of earth-abundant elements that can be ethically sourced and operated at moderately elevated temperatures just above the boiling point of water, this chemistry has all the requisites of a low-cost, rechargeable, fire-resistant, recyclable battery.
TechCrunch
Apple, Samsung partner Servify raises $65 million for its devices’ after-sales and management platform
Singularity Growth Opportunity Fund led the Mumbai-headquartered startup’s Series D funding. AmTrust and family offices including Pidilite and existing investors Iron Pillar, Beenext, Blume Ventures and DMI Sparkle Fund also participated in the round. The round hasn’t closed and the startup said a few other investors are looking to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Peloton starts selling equipment on Amazon in major retail strategy shift
The move marks a major strategy shift — and, perhaps, concession — for the beleaguered home fitness firm. As it notes in a press release, this is the first time Peloton has sold product outside of its own site, stores and sales channels. Its recent struggles have proven, in part, that there’s a ceiling for the company’s famously cult-like devotion.
TechCrunch
Tier Mobility lays off 180 people amid poor funding climate
“Ultimately, we have to respond to the current economic and funding climate, reducing the number of projects and business lines we are focussing on as a company in order to accelerate our path to profitability,” wrote Leuschner. Leuschner also noted that he’s committed to helping those who were laid...
Battery breakthrough could supercharge renewable energy transition
Researchers have invented a new type of battery that is six times cheaper than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which they say could massively speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in everything from smartphones to electric cars, however the cost of producing them makes them unsuitable for large-scale backup systems for wind and solar power installations.With a growing need for such systems to store and provide power when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, an international team of researchers set about creating a low-cost battery made from inexpensive and abundant...
TechCrunch
Carbon Direct caps $60M round to coach companies on cutting emissions
“I thought we would have no clients,” he said. He needn’t have worried. Microsoft, which was looking for a company to advise it on its carbon reduction plans, came knocking, and Goldberg had a team with a strong science background ready to go. Microsoft itself has “a phenomenal...
Phys.org
Lessons from natural photosynthesis for conversion of CO2 to raw materials for plastic
In plants, natural photosynthesis binds carbon dioxide (CO2) to organic compounds, which can then be converted into glucose or starch. These useful molecules can be sequestered, storing the carbon in a solid form. Artificial photosynthesis mimics this process by reducing the greenhouse gas CO2—the main cause of climate change—which is converted into other useful substances.
TechCrunch
Lumachain, using computer vision to transform meat production, bites into new capital
But at a time when some food industry startups are trying to remove animals from the food chain, a company tackling the traditional meat industry is a rarity. Lumachain aims to become the industry standard for how beef, chicken and pork products are produced globally. “The global industry is worth...
TAU Invests in Eco-Friendly Textile Dyeing Tech With 2 Acquisitions
TAU Investment Management LLC announced agreements for two simultaneous investments in sustainable, waterless textile dyeing. A special purpose vehicle formed and managed by TAU will acquire significant interests in DyeCoo Textile Systems B.V. and CleanDye Holding B.V. as part of TAU’s strategy to invest in sustainable, transparent and responsible supply chains of the future. TAU joins other investors such as Ingka Investments, the investment arm of Ingka Group, together with Nike and Otto Group. TAU said dyeing and treatment of textiles is responsible for an estimated 20 percent of industrial water pollution globally. DyeCoo’s patented DyeOx technology allows for waterless and chemical-free...
Billboard
CTS Eventim Revenues Eclipse Pre-Pandemic Levels
German ticketing and concert promotion company CTS Eventim said on Wednesday that its second quarter revenues topped pre-pandemic levels, as surging demand for live music sets the concert-going industry up for a massive rebound this year. “Live entertainment, which many people really missed during the pandemic, is making an impressive...
TechCrunch
Dutchie launches new cannabis point of sale platform with its own dual-screen register
With Dutchie POS and Dutchie Pay, the cannabis tech company is now offering cannabis operators one of the most comprehensive platforms to manage dispensaries. The new point of sale system serves the budtender and customer alike. The budtender’s view is customizable and features front-of-house functions to improve customer interactions while still handling inventory management and reporting regulatory compliance information.
Chain Reaction: CBX Software’s Rejean Provost on Compressing Supply Chain Process
Chain Reaction is Sourcing Journal’s discussion series with industry executives to get their take on today’s logistics challenges and learn about ways their company is working to keep the flow of goods moving. Here, Rejean Provost, enterprise account executive and team lead, ESG strategy of CBX Software Inc., discusses enabling more efficient collaboration with suppliers for better visibility and forecasting. Name: Rejean Provost Title: Enterprise Account Executive, Team Lead ESG Strategy Company: CBX Software Inc. What is your company’s latest initiatives? Headquartered in Hong Kong with offices in the U.S., Canada, Germany, and the UK, CBX Software develops solutions that compress the entire supply...
TechCrunch
How many Coinbases is FTX worth?
Welcome to Chain Reaction, where we unpack and explain the latest in crypto news, drama and trends, breaking things down block by block for the crypto curious. For our Thursday episode focused on major news topics this week, the crew broke down the latest blockchain happenings and volatility, including SEC Chairman Gary Gensler’s open letter to the crypto industry, which has web3 insiders fuming.
TechCrunch
US SEC Chair Gensler reiterates crypto stance, frustrating those seeking clarity
But some in the crypto industry have expressed frustration about the piece, calling for stronger guidelines not repetitions of familiar arguments. Gensler compared car manufacturers to crypto lending platforms as a way to assert that consumers and investors alike deserve protection, whether it’s in a motor or investment vehicle. Even though cars have evolved over decades, the required safety features remain standard, he noted.
Comments / 0