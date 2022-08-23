Read full article on original website
Family: Midtown shooting victim 'attempted to help' murder suspect
ATLANTA - The family of a man shot and killed in a Monday attack in Midtown Atlanta say that he had tried to help the woman accused of taking his life in the past. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon shooting.
1 dead, 1 injured in Buckhead apartment shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gunfire at a Buckhead apartment complex overnight has left one person dead and another person hurt. It happened around 2 a.m. at the Prominence Apartments on the 3600 block of Lenox Road NE. Police say they believe this was a drug deal that went bad. When...
Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect went to former lawyer's home after attack
ATLANTA - The woman accused of shooting three people in Midtown may have had an additional target in mind. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon attack. According to the Atlanta Police Department, Kengne opened fire at 1280 West Peachtree...
Atlanta woman who killed former co-worker claimed she was burglarized, threatened by victims
The story behind a recent shooting spree that occurred in the Midtown section of Atlanta continues to unfold. Raissa Kengne allegedly shot and killed Wesley Freeman and Michael Shinners and injured another victim in targeted attacks on Aug. 22. Kengne, 34, was arrested after taking a taxi from Midtown to...
Aunt claims nephew shot at Henry County warehouse gunman in ‘self-defense’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Thursday afternoon, Henry County police officers swarmed the Project Verte warehouse on Declaration Drive after reports of a person shot. When they arrived they found three people injured by gunfire. Two people were transported to Piedmont Henry Hospital. The third person was treated and released at the scene.
Taxi driver says Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect also visited Ansley Park home
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta-area taxi driver found himself caught up in a murder suspect’s attempted getaway Monday. Giles Patrick Mandio picked up Raissa Kengne from the former midtown W Hotel Monday afternoon. He had no idea police were looking for Kengne as the prime suspect in a triple shooting that killed two people and critically injured another.
Law firm consulted by alleged Midtown Atlanta shooter releases statement
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman suspected of killing 2 and injuring another in Midtown Atlanta reportedly visited a home in Ansley Park before being dropped off at the airport, according to the taxi driver who picked her up after the shootings. The lawyer has been identified as Finch McCranie...
Police: 3 shot at warehouse south of Atlanta
McDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) – Police say three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta. Henry County police said on Twitter they responded to multiple calls of a shooting at the warehouse in McDonough just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. McDonough is about 30 miles south of […]
Suspected shooter at warehouse in Henry County taken into custody
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) - A Henry County Government PIO tells CBS46 News that “a suspect has been taken into custody in connection to a triple shooting that happened at a warehouse in Henry County” on Thursday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement officers responded to reports of a shooting at...
Teenage murder suspect arrested at DeKalb County fast food restaurant
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man deputies say was wanted for shooting and killing a teenager last month has been arrested. Deputies say 19-year-old Tremale Leeshon Hester was arrested on Tuesday and charged with malice murder for the death of 17-year-old Isaiah Artis. The Lithonia resident was...
Atlanta rapper sentenced to 7 years in prison after tossing gun from car during police chase
ATLANTA — An Atlanta rapper was sentenced for possession of a firearm a year after police said he led them on a highspeed chase on GA-400 in August 2021. Police said Ibnisa Durr, 26, who is also known as Paper Lovee, crashed his vehicle and tried to throw a bag containing the gun over a guardrail.
22-year-old teacher in ICU after arsonist firebombs her home in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A schoolteacher is in the ICU after investigators say someone firebombed her home. Neighbors in the Riverdale neighborhood told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that the explosion was like something out of a movie. One of those firebombs went into the bedroom of Clayton County...
Woman charged for allegedly leaving small child home alone in Smyrna
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Investigators say a woman was arrested and charged with a felony after she allegedly left her little brother home alone. 24-year-old Amanda Julius is charged with cruelty to children for an incident that police say occurred at an apartment complex along South Cobb Drive in Smyrna on Aug. 15, 2022.
Threat of violence being investigated at Midtown High School in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are actively investigating a threat of violence at an Atlanta high school. A little after midnight, CBS46 learned that the principal at Midtown High School sent word to parents Wednesday night about the threat. She told them there will be an extra police presence at the school Thursday.
Arrest made in deadly hit and run in Winder this past weekend
WINDER, Ga. - Deputies in Barrow County say they have made an arrest in connection to a deadly hit and run over the weekend. Demetric Monique Jones, 36, of Monroe, was arrested at her home on Wednesday. She was charged with hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death.
Suspect and victims identified in midtown shootings
Raissa Kengne is identified as the suspect in the deadly triple shootings in midtown Atlanta Monday afternoon. The 34 year old Kengne was arrested inside Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport after an hours-long search.
‘She would just come and turn off the TV’: Neighbors describe woman accused of shooting 3 in midtown
ATLANTA — A woman who was locked down in her condo building for hours Monday during a deadly shooting rampage is recalling her interactions with the victims and the accused shooter. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. She says the suspect, Raissa Kengne, 34, even...
Atlanta police release new video of suspect in deadly Midtown shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department has released a new body camera video of a woman being taken into custody in a deadly triple shooting in Midtown on Monday. According to police, the suspect was located at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport hours later and taken into custody without incident.
Aw Hell Naw! Video Of Atlanta Double-Murder Suspect Taking Calm Cab Ride To Airport Surfaces
Video show Atlanta double murder suspect Raïssa Kengne calmly taking cab ride to the airport after the fatal shootings
Police seeking help identifying man they say robbed Zaxby’s at gunpoint
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Milton police are seeking help identifying a man they believe has robbed two metro Atlanta fast food restaurants known for their chicken over the last several months. Police say they responded to a late-night armed robbery at the Zaxby’s on Highway 9 in Milton on...
