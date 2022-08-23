Read full article on original website
Related
Lions could sign 2-time Super Bowl champion?
One former Super Bowl champion could be becoming a kneecap biter. ESPN’s Field Yates reported Thursday that the Detroit Lions hosted veteran defensive tackle Malcom Brown for a visit. The 29-year-old was just released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Brown, a former first-round pick, won both Super Bowl...
Commanders bring back a former 4th-round draft pick
One day after NFL teams were required to trim their rosters to 80 players, the Washington Commanders made another move. The Commanders claimed guard Wes Martin off waivers and released cornerback Channing Stribling. If Martin’s name sounds familiar, it’s because he was a Washington fourth-round draft pick in 2019. He...
Ex-Bears OC compares this year's offense to 2008 winless Lions
Plenty of speculation has surfaced this offseason about how good the Chicago Bears will be. Are they a middle-of-the-pack team? Will they be in contention for the first overall draft pick?. Former Bears offensive coordinator, Mike Martz, believes this team might go down as one of the worst teams in...
Yardbarker
Vikings Make Four Roster Moves
The Vikings also moved WR Blake Proehl and LB Ryan Connelly to the reserve PUP list. They’ll no longer count against the active roster and must miss the first four games of the regular season before being eligible to return. Teams must trim their rosters to 80 players by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lions may have double digits in losses for 5th year in a row
DETROIT LIONS (3-13-1) New faces: DE Aidan Hutchinson, WR Jameson Williams, WR DJ Chark Jr., S DeShon Elliott, LBs Jarrad Davis. Key losses: OLB Trey Flowers, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, DT Nick Williams. Strengths: The Lions will lean on their offensive line, hoping their five starters stay together after not playing one game as a group last year. They invested first-round picks in OTs Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell along with C Frank Fragnow. P Jack Fox has ranked among the NFL’s top three in yards per punt during each of his two seasons.
NBC Sports
Tim Boyle will start preseason finale as Lions’ backup QB battle continues
The Lions know who their starting quarterback is, and they have seen enough of Jared Goff in the preseason. He played 10 snaps in the exhibition opener and led the team to a touchdown. What they don’t know is who is going to be Goff’s backup. David Blough...
Lions place Jameson Williams, 3 others on reserve get to 80-man roster limit
Like all NFL teams, the Detroit Lions had a hard deadline of 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 23 to get their active roster from 85 players down to 80. The Lions trimmed the roster to the 80-man maximum, though they did it without releasing five players. To start the...
Georgia great Matthew Stafford earns spot on NFL Top 100
The 2021 season was incredibly good for the Georgia football family. While the Dawgs brought the national title back to Athens, former Georgia star quarterback Matthew Stafford led the L.A. Rams to his first ever Super Bowl win in 13 seasons. Stafford’s huge year for the Rams did not go...
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
23K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0