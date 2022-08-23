ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Grand Rapids Press

The Associated Press

Lions may have double digits in losses for 5th year in a row

DETROIT LIONS (3-13-1) New faces: DE Aidan Hutchinson, WR Jameson Williams, WR DJ Chark Jr., S DeShon Elliott, LBs Jarrad Davis. Key losses: OLB Trey Flowers, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, DT Nick Williams. Strengths: The Lions will lean on their offensive line, hoping their five starters stay together after not playing one game as a group last year. They invested first-round picks in OTs Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell along with C Frank Fragnow. P Jack Fox has ranked among the NFL’s top three in yards per punt during each of his two seasons.
DETROIT, MI
