Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Want to Escape the Cold this Winter? Frontier Airlines Just Announced A Major Expansion in PhoenixKevin AlexanderPhoenix, AZ
In 1999, an 11-year-old girl stood on the corner and waited for the ice cream truck. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMesa, AZ
Local Bikini Restaurant Opening a New LocationGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
New Italian Drive-Through Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
oucampus.org
6219 W Kerry LN
4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in arrowhead - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in arrowhead Master bedroom has a a sitting room/ suite or 4the bedroom. Close to loop 101 and arrowhead mall. Great location. No Cats Allowed. Location. 6219 W Kerry LN, Glendale, AZ. Address approximated. Rent. $2600.
oucampus.org
2157 E Apache Blvd
This home is fully furnished with all utilities included and is available month-to-month. For more information and pictures about this furnished home please go to:. • Bedroom 1: Luxurious king-size bed with memory foam mattress. • Bedroom 2: Matching twin-size beds with memory foam mattresses. • Queen-size sleeper sofa in...
oucampus.org
3049 N 24th Lane
Nice 2 bed 2 bath Town-homes in Central Phoenix!! - Enjoy this gated and family oriented community with spacious living in this 2 Bed 2 Bath town home. Open floor plan concept, all major appliances included: refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, over the range microwave and cozy wood burning fireplace! Tile floors throughout, carpet in the bedrooms, master has beautiful French doors that lead out to the back patio area. Washer & dryer (hook ups only) Attached carport with space for 2 cars and a nice storage closet! Gated community, pool, hot tub, play ground area for kids,
oucampus.org
9649 W. Hatcher Rd.
NEW RIVER RANCH IN PEORIA! - THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME HAS LIVING ROOM WITH CEILING FAN, EAT IN KITCHEN WITH REFRIGERATOR FOR CONVENIENCE ONLY, BREAKFAST BAR, MASTER BEDROOM HAS CEILING FAN, 3RD BEDROOM HAS WALK IN CLOSET! INSIDE LAUNDRY-WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS, COVERED PATIO, BRICK WALKWAYS IN BACKYARD, STORAGE SHED, RV GATE, DESERT FRONT AND BACKYARDS, FRUIT TREES AND SHADE TREES. NO DOGS, CAT MAY BE CONSIDERED.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oucampus.org
23 E. La Vieve Lane
LOVELY HOME IN WARNER RANCH! - LOVELY HOME IN WARNER RANCH IN SOUTH TEMPE! 2 MASTERS UPSTAIRS AND 1 BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS W/FULL BATH JUST OUTSIDE THE BEDROOM DOOR. ALL APPLIANCES, INCLUDING W/D, EAT IN KITCHEN, FORMAL DINING, SEPARATE LIVING AND FAMILY ROOMS, VAULTED CEILINGS, ON NICE QUIET STREET. NEW CARPET AND NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT.
oucampus.org
Pasadena Apartments
Modern One Bedroom Apartments - Modern one-bedroom and two-bedroom units in gated community. Come tour this unique two-story apartment complex. This small community features community barbecue and fireplace. All downstairs units have patio or enclosed yard. Upstairs units have front and rear balconies. Water, Sewer, Trash is $50.00 per month....
oucampus.org
oucampus.org
10408 W. Calle De Plata
3 Bedroom w/Den 2 Bathroom in Villa de Paz - Freshly painted and brand new carpet in this single story 3 bedroom plus Den, 2 bathroom in Villa de Paz. The guest bathroom shower recently updated. This home is just shy of 1500 square feet with a huge backyard for entertaining. You will need to provide your own fridge, washer & dryer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oucampus.org
909 W Colter St
Spacious 1x1 - Welcome to Colter Park Apartments, where comfort and convenience meet to suit your needs! Live just steps away from the Metro Light Rail in a friendly community with premier amenities. Choose from a stylish studio,1BR, or 2BR available in three different model levels to suit your tastes and budget. You'll love Colter Park's fabulous location; minutes from downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment as well as being close to the I-17, Highway 51, and Central Avenue for easier commutes. Come Tour Today!
oucampus.org
2525 E. Siesta Ln
Updated 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo in Great North Phoenix Location - This first floor unit has been completely updated. 2 generously sized bedrooms and 2 baths. Very spacious living room with room for oversized furniture.. There is tile throughout; a modern kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, and stainless appliances which include stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave. Full size washer and dryer included. There is a patio with storage room. Water & trash included.
oucampus.org
Dobson Ranch Beauty
Dog Park, covered parking, resort styled pool and hot tub!!! Basketball, tennis, volleyball, state-of-the-art fitness center, lovely childrens playground and much much more..Video library and business center for resident conveniences. Interior amenities boast crown molding, upgraded kitchens, stainless steel appliances.Washe & Dryer included. Patio or balcony with every unit. Large...
oucampus.org
17062 W Stevenage St
Location Location Location! Cleaned and ready for you! - Location Location Location! Close to the 303 and Bell road with all of its shopping and restaurants. Highly sought after community of Bell Ranch. Well kept home with good neutral paint colors. Split bedroom plan, kitchen with bar, tile, and built in pantry. Come see this one it won't last long. $1800 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $400 pet fee IF the owner allows your one small dog. $20 monthly admin fee, 2.2% Surprise rental tax.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cinnaholic is Coming Soon to Mesa
The gourmet plant-based cinnamon rolls shop continues to expand in the Valley.
oucampus.org
7117 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 3003
This condo is a lovely light 1 bedroom 1 bath. Larger than most, 889 sf. Beautiful travertine stone flooring. Zebrawood type cabinets, closet upgrades, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, surround sound prewire and a beautiful camelback mountain view! 1 parking space. Location. 7117 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 3003, Scottsdale,...
oucampus.org
1515 E. Bloch Rd.
Great location to Downtown Phoenix, 4 bedroom home! - Move-in ready 4-bedroom 2.5 bath home with new carpet, new paint and new kitchen counter tops. Downstairs has formal living room, half bath, family room, kitchen with eating area and 1-car garage. Kitchen enjoys large kitchen island, pantry, staggered kitchen cabinetry and 9 foot ceilings. Upstairs includes master suite, laundry, 3 additional bedrooms, loft area and hall bath. Home is centrally located and just minutes away from freeways and Downtown Phoenix. Front yard is maintained by community association and side yard is rock for easy maintenance. Subdivision enjoys greenbelts and play equipment.
AZFamily
Dust Advisory, heavy rains for much of East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many areas are seeing blowing dust, gusty winds, and heavy rain. The biggest threat will be damaging winds and flooding due to the heavy rainfall. The storms are packing a punch, leaving some areas like Surprise with over an inch of rain in less than two hours. Wind gusts have been the strongest in areas like Chandler at 51 mph and Luke AFB at 44 mph. Earlier this evening, a Dust Storm Advisory was been advised until 4:45 p.m. for Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, Apache Junction, Tempe, Gilbert, Kyrene, and Dobson Ranch areas.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Phoenix, AZ — 25 Top Places!
Brunch is inarguably the most interesting meal of the day. It’s not too early to drag night owls out of bed, and not too late for early risers either. However, what sets brunch in Phoenix apart are the exquisite settings, which provide a whole new meaning to being fashionably late.
fabulousarizona.com
Camelot Home’s New Luxury Community: Willow in Phoenix
Camelot Homes, a luxury, award-winning home design company, has announced its latest community, Willow, is now ready for new homeowners in North Central Phoenix. Sales have begun for Camelot Homes‘ newest community, Willow. The new neighborhood is situated in Central Phoenix and provides an urban yet rural living style. The ranch-style homes and tree-lined streets reflect Phoenix’s historical sites while embracing modern living. Willow homeowners will have easy access to both Uptown and Downtown Phoenix, located within walking distance of shops, dining and more entertainment.
AZFamily
Glendale sees rent fall for one-bedroom apartments
Parents, students describe scene after Queen Creek 4th-grader brings gun to school. Some parents say the sense of urgency about the situation wasn’t relayed to them. 911 call, new video released of man who kidnapped his girlfriend in Glendale. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police released a 911 call...
oucampus.org
4120 N 21ST STREET
Modern 1bd with yard - Stunning Property in the Biltmore area! This beautiful 1 bedroom is located in a gated community and has been completely remodeled inside and out to perfection. Light cabinets, black granite countertops, stainless appliances and stained concrete floors this home is gorgeous and stunning! BBQ in the grassy courtyard area, Gated Community, covered parking, and washer/dryer inside your home. Private patio area, Includes all appliances. Great centrally located area, not far from downtown or from all that Old Town Scottsdale has to offer. Call to see inside today 602-230-8125 or apply at www.peakinvprop.com.
Comments / 0