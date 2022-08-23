Now another startup aims to create an almost “gig-economy style” platform for people providing live-in care to the elderly, this time in Europe. Marta, the European digital platform for live-in care, says when people try to arrange this kind of care for their elderly relatives, there are up to six intermediaries involved, and four out of five placements fail. Marta’s solution is an AI-driven matching platform where carers can be found for live-in positions. I guess you might call it UpWork for live-in care?

2 DAYS AGO