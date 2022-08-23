Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Malaysian bank works on crypto-friendly ‘super app’ with Ant Group tech
Malaysia continues accelerating its pace of cryptocurrency adoption as one of the major local banks is moving into cryptocurrency trading as part of its default banking offerings. Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad, one of the largest private investment banks with more than 500,000 customers, has partnered with China’s tech giant Ant...
kitco.com
Coinbase deals with a new lawsuit and celebrates the addition of PayPal to its TRUST network
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Starting with the bad news first, a user of the platform has filed a class-action lawsuit against the...
CoinDesk
Crypto Developer Platform Thirdweb Gets Katie Haun's Backing at $160M Valuation
Thirdweb, a platform for Web3 app developers, raised $24 million in a Series A round at a $160 million valuation. The funding was led by Haun Ventures, the investment firm launched earlier this year by former Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) partner Katie Haun. Thirdweb offers pre-built, audited smart contracts that serve...
CoinDesk
Thai Energy Billionaire Turns to Crypto to Boost Growth: Report
Thailand’s second-richest person plans to increase his crypto-related investments in the coming months despite scrutiny from the local government and falling participation from retail traders on local exchanges, Bloomberg reported. Sarath Ratanavadi, CEO of power company Gulf Energy Development, told Bloomberg in a Wednesday interview that his company plans...
TechCrunch
Worldcoin co-founder in talks with Multicoin, Variant for ‘Blackrock for new economy’ venture
A Worldcoin spokesperson confirmed that Novendstern left the firm last year, something which hasn’t been previously reported, but continues to advise the firm. Novendstern did not respond to a Twitter message Wednesday. His new venture is called Mana and it is building an “AI venture capitalist that will run...
The Verge
$150 million ‘Much Wow’ yacht left behind by crypto hedge fund’s collapse
The now bankrupt Three Arrows Capital (3AC) presented signs of mismanagement before the cryptocurrency hedge fund’s ultimate collapse. A report from New York Magazine reveals that 3AC co-founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu faced criticism from banks and other traders before the company even entered the crypto market. In...
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong warns investors to buckle in for a long crypto winter
CEO Brian Armstrong said in an interview with CNBC that the crypto winter could last longer than 12 or 18 months. Investors should bundle up because crypto winter—the popular term for the industry’s periodic downturns—could last another 12 to 18 months, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said on Tuesday.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Big Crypto Prediction As BlackRock and Meta Enter Space
The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is sharing his thoughts about the industry’s present and future. In a new interview with CNBC’s Crypto World, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tells host Kate Rooney that he believes Big Tech companies like BlackRock and Meta will all participate in the next phase of the crypto-powered internet.
dailyhodl.com
$1,000,000,000 Crypto Fund Moving Into Bitcoin and Two Ethereum Rivals as One Major Risk Emerges, Says CIO
The chief investment officer of Valkyrie Investments says that the crypto asset manager is turning to flight-to-safety assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) as The Merge approaches. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Valkyrie CIO Steve McClurg says that as Ethereum (ETH) prepares to transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in September, the crypto asset manager is exiting all of its positions in the second-largest digital asset.
dailyhodl.com
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Singles Out Crypto Lenders, Says Platforms Do Not Comply With Regulations
Gary Gensler, the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), thinks crypto lending platforms are not complying with the country’s financial regulations. Gensler says in a new editorial in the Wall Street Journal that crypto shouldn’t be treated differently than the rest of the capital markets just because it uses a different technology.
Motley Fool
Could This Crypto Skyrocket After Its Rebranding?
EOS is attempting a rebrand after four years of stalled development efforts, high-profile lawsuits, and rancorous internal controversy. It will get rid of its previous development team, adopt a community-led blockchain protocol known as Antelope, and embrace Web3. EOS is now competing in a very crowded industry that includes market...
TechCrunch
Y Combinator alumni raise $80 million for DAO to back crypto startups
Orange DAO just raised $80 million in funding, mainly from two strategic investors: layer-one blockchains Algorand and Near, general partner Ben Huh told TechCrunch in an interview. “They wanted to support our mission of bringing more entrepreneurs into web3. For them, working with us and getting exposure in front of...
ChainRaise Entrepreneurs Create Unique Crowdfunding Bridge
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- ChainRaise is proud to announce the launch of their unique capital raising platform designed to provide an innovative solution for those wanting to invest in the equity of Web3.0, and blockchain, as well as real estate, technology, and other startup businesses in one environment. It also connects those individuals with likeminded entrepreneurs in the potential next big thing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005088/en/ Corey Goodlander, Co-Founder and CEO, and Jake Matykiewicz, Co-Founder and COO (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Flexible, shorter-term apartment startups gain more traction
Now, Landing, a startup that is making it possible for its customers to rent a fully furnished apartment on its platform for as short a period as one month, says it, too, has secured fresh funding: $75 million in equity funding and another $50 million in debt. Delta-v Capital led...
TechCrunch
As our populations age, this startup is turning live-in care into a gig-economy platform
Now another startup aims to create an almost “gig-economy style” platform for people providing live-in care to the elderly, this time in Europe. Marta, the European digital platform for live-in care, says when people try to arrange this kind of care for their elderly relatives, there are up to six intermediaries involved, and four out of five placements fail. Marta’s solution is an AI-driven matching platform where carers can be found for live-in positions. I guess you might call it UpWork for live-in care?
TechCrunch
Sequoia’s Surge reveals 15 India, SEA startups in seventh cohort
Since its launch in March 2019, the accelerator has helped its participating startups collectively raise more than $1.7 billion in follow-on funding, the venture firm said, with over 60% of companies from the first five cohorts raising their Series A and beyond. The Surge program, which has backed over 127...
TechCrunch
Tier Mobility lays off 180 people amid poor funding climate
“Ultimately, we have to respond to the current economic and funding climate, reducing the number of projects and business lines we are focussing on as a company in order to accelerate our path to profitability,” wrote Leuschner. Leuschner also noted that he’s committed to helping those who were laid...
cryptobriefing.com
“You Need to Resign”: Crypto Fans Slam Gensler’s Regulation Comments
SEC chair Gary Gensler has discussed how he thinks the digital assets market should be regulated like other capital markets in a new op-ed for The Wall Street Journal. Gensler referenced BlockFi and other crypto lenders that collapsed in the recent market crash, saying that investors need protections when they enter the market.
TechCrunch
Animoca Brands’ Japan unit raises $45M at $500M valuation for NFT push
The investment, which was shelled out equally by the parent firm Animoca Brands and MUFG Bank, the largest bank in Japan with 360 years of history, comes at a time when the country is tightening regulations around the crypto industry. Japan isn’t the most crypto-friendly country. Currently, it imposes a...
Cosmetics retailer Sephora to pay $1.2 million under sweeping California privacy law
SAN FRANCISCO — California has its first significant settlement under the state’s sweeping online privacy law, and it’s not with a tech company. California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Wednesday that the state had reached a settlement with Sephora in which the cosmetics retailer will pay $1.2 million and agree to an injunction for selling customers’ data without telling them.
