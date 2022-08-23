ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

ACSO says disturbance call ends in apparent suicide

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cUYFV_0hS4PqOa00

A disturbance call in the Upstate ended in the death of a suspect. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office responded to a civil disturbance at an address on Fields Avenue in Anderson.

When deputies arrived they say, a man entered the building and started a fire. The Sheriff's Office says, they believe the man then took his own life. The incident remains under investigation.

It's the second incident of its kind in the Upstate in less than a week. Last Thursday, a Georgia woman died from a self inflicted gunshot wound during a traffic stop in the parking lot of a Greenville fast food restaurant.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

1 hurt, 1 arrested following shooting in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody and another is hurt following a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene after a man called 911 stating someone he knows had shot him at the intersection of Ghana Drive and Blassingame Road just before 4:30 p.m.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Greenville, SC
Anderson, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Anderson, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies: Truck driver steals excavator in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a driver of a truck used to steal an excavator Sunday near Cowpens. According to deputies, the Doosan Excavator DX225LC-3 was taken from a job site near mile marker 82 on Interstate 85 Northbound. The truck was last captured on […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Fast Food Restaurant#Violent Crime#The Sheriff S Office
WCBD Count on 2

Reward money revoked in unsolved Spartanburg Co. homicide

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a $25,000 reward for information on an unsolved homicide has been revoked. We previously reported that the agency announced the reward in reference to the homicide of Martijn Stuurman after he was found dead in his Chesnee home on June 2021. Deputies said the […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

Toccoa police seek information in Wednesday night armed robbery

The owner of King Beverage on Big A Road in Toccoa suffered minor injuries Wednesday night during an armed robbery at the store. Toccoa Police Chief Jimmy Mize said officers were called to the store at 7:41 p.m., where the owner reported a man had come into the store wearing a motorcycle helmet, black shirt, and black pants.
TOCCOA, GA
WSPA 7News

Deputies investigate stabbing in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A stabbing was reported early Friday morning in Anderson County. According to Anderson County Dispatch, responders arrived at the scene on Tony Creek Road at 1:15 a.m. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was isolated and the parties involved had non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies said there is no threat […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Video shows intruder suspect running into Greenville school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New surveillance video released by the city of Greenville on Wednesday shows the moments a man entered a charter school, claiming he was running from gunfire. Robert Washington was arrested on July 11 after police say he told students and faculty outside Legacy Early College...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating gunshots fired at house in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after gunshots were fired at a house along Stribling Circle on Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene shortly after gunshots were reported. A witness at the scene told deputies they saw...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Two arrested after LCSO removes 42 dogs from residence

Two people were arrested and charged on Monday after 42 dogs were removed from a residence on Hwy. 221 in Enoree. At approximately 1PM, Laurens County Sheriff's Office Animal Control responded to the 27000 area of Highway 221 North in Enoree in reference to a welfare check on multiple dogs located at this residence. Upon arrival, deputies immediately noticed a female dog with significant hair loss and sores located in a pen without proper shelter along with her puppies.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Suspect leads Simpsonville police on chase in stolen forklift

Deputies are searching for this break-in suspect. Do you recognize them. Courthouse evacuated after bomb threat in Henderson County. Officials evacuated the Henderson County courthouse after a bomb threat on Tuesday. Death of Rockstar Cheer founder under investigation. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Scott Foster, the owner and founder of...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy