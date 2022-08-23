ACSO says disturbance call ends in apparent suicide

A disturbance call in the Upstate ended in the death of a suspect. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office responded to a civil disturbance at an address on Fields Avenue in Anderson.

When deputies arrived they say, a man entered the building and started a fire. The Sheriff's Office says, they believe the man then took his own life. The incident remains under investigation.

It's the second incident of its kind in the Upstate in less than a week. Last Thursday, a Georgia woman died from a self inflicted gunshot wound during a traffic stop in the parking lot of a Greenville fast food restaurant.