The tantalizing potential of fireballing Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Drey Jameson

By Theo Mackie, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
Scout days are, inherently, a tough time to identify pitchers. If a scout is lucky, he might get a two-inning look at a player. Usually, it’s just one.

At Ball State’s workout in 2018, that was all the time Jeremy Kehrt needed for his eyes to light up. On the mound, a draft-eligible sophomore was flirting with triple digits on his fastball. “Obviously the velocity stood out, but just how quick it was and how easy it worked with his delivery,” Kehrt said.

So Kehrt, a Diamondbacks area scout, looked at his roster and dug into his notes from the previous season. The sophomore, he found, was a 5-foot-10 right-hander named Drey Jameson.

As a freshman, Jameson was a two-way player. His 60-yard dash clocked in at a 6.28 — 80-grade sprint speed borne out of his days as a varsity football and basketball player. In the early fall, Kehrt’s job takes him to scout days across Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The skillsets begin to blend together. Not Jameson’s.

“It just shows off his athleticism and his desire to play baseball,” Kehrt said.

There was also the matter of Jameson’s arsenal. As a sophomore, his fastball began to tick over 100 more consistently. His slider and change-up both looked like they could develop into swing-and-miss pitches at the major league level. And he flummoxed some of the nation’s best offenses, including top-10 Stanford, whom he held hitless in six innings of a game Ball State coach Rich Maloney described as his “coming out party.”

All of it led Kehrt’s cross-checkers — and eventually the Diamondbacks’ brass — to feel comfortable enough to draft Jameson 34th overall in the 2019 MLB Draft. Three years later, he is perhaps the most tantalizing pitching prospect in the Diamondbacks organization.

Following the thinking that the Diamondbacks’ window of contention opens in the next year or two, their offense of the future feels as safe as a future hinged on prospects and young major leaguers can feel. Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas, Daulton Varsho and Josh Rojas are some of the key pieces. Eventually, Jordan Lawlar and Druw Jones will be, too.

The pitching side, though, remains dotted with question marks. Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly are excellent and controllable. Madison Bumgarner — the only other starter under control past this year — hasn’t posted an ERA under 4.00 in the first three years of his five-year deal.

A lot, then, rides on the Diamondbacks’ pitching prospects. Although none of them are as highly regarded as Carroll, Lawlar and Jones, it’s a deep group.

The furthest along is Tommy Henry, who has a 3.57 ERA in his first four major league starts since debuting earlier this month. Brandon Pfaadt, who leads the minor leagues in strikeouts, has been the most successful.

But Jameson might just have the highest ceiling.

“He has all the things that you can't teach guys,” pitching coordinator Dan Carlson said. “You can help guys improve their skills, but I can't teach everybody to throw 100. I can't teach everybody to get super sink on their fastball or nasty slide to their slider.”

Carlson’s assessment is backed up by both advanced statistics and external talent evaluators.

This season, Jameson has a whiff rate of 28.9% on his four-seamer and 35.5% on his slider — both figures that would rank in the top echelon of major league starters. Meanwhile, in his preseason Top 100 prospect rankings, Keith Law described Jameson as “the big upside guy” in the Diamondbacks system.

His arsenal alone makes him unique in an organization that typically lacks fireballers. Since 2008, Diamondbacks pitchers have only hit 100 mph five times — by far the fewest in the majors.

This year, though, hasn’t come easy for Jameson. In his first four starts in Reno, he walked more than he struck out and allowed over a run per inning. He’s since gotten back to low walk and high strikeout rates, but his ERA still sits at 6.50.

“There's definitely some positives and there's definitely some things to work on to be ready to come up to the big leagues,” farm director Josh Barfield said. “He's working hard on making those adjustments. This is also his second full season with COVID and everything, the lost year. I think he's still going through some of those adjustments and some of the growing pains that a lot of guys go through as they climb up to the big leagues. But overall, I think he's done a solid job.”

For Jameson, arriving in Reno in May necessitated multiple adjustments. Not only was he pitching at the minors’ highest level, but he was doing so at a notorious hitters park nearly a mile above sea level. And, this year, Double-A is testing a grippier ball, making the Triple-A balls feel slick by comparison.

The impacts on Jameson were wide-ranging. Not only was his command a mess, but his fastball — often hard enough to blow by Double-A hitters — was flying out of the park.

“You can have a 200 mph fastball and guys can just lean out over the plate and hit it out to right-center,” Carlson said.

Jameson, though, evaluates himself with the nuance of a player with far more than two seasons of professional experience. The end goal is to succeed in Phoenix, not Reno. “I'd rather fail here than up there,” as he puts it.

So, four months after debuting in Triple-A, Jameson is able to see the long-term benefits of this year’s struggles.

“Reno's taught me a lot about pitching,” Jameson said. “You have to pitch. It's kind of a park in my eyes for location guys. So you've got some guys that can rare back and throw it and they're gonna get outs. And you have guys that are location guys that don't throw hard but they know exactly where the ball is going, they're just dotting. And I'm learning that I don't necessarily need to dot, but I need to be in a certain area.”

As Jameson speaks, his passion for the sport comes through. In his dreams, he makes out a long career as a successful starting pitcher before grinding back through the minor leagues as a hitter, à la David Peralta.

That, though, is a longshot ambition reserved for the distant future. For now, Jameson is focused on the adjustments that can make a reality of his more pressing dream — becoming a major league starter.

This season, there’s been no shortage of those tweaks.

He’s slowed his four-seamer from sitting near 100 to sitting at 97. “I have to pitch more now,” he said, explaining the logic in the velocity drop. “I can't try to blow people's doors off.” He’s also further integrated a sinker that he developed last year to get early contact on the ground, even though the pitch doesn’t induce nearly as many whiffs as his four-seamer.

“It’s just understanding how some pitches play better in Double-A than they do in Triple-A,” Aces pitching coach Doug Drabek said. “I think he's learning now to mix more of his pitches in instead of relying on the fastball all the time.”

That, Jameson adds, is part of a larger growth in the mental side of his game this season.

“I’m trying to learn swings,” Jameson said. “So when I see a guy take a swing on a pitch, are they fooling me on a pitch or is it a pitch that they struggle hitting? Just trying to read swings to know I can throw that same exact pitch, he can know it's coming but he can't get to it because of how his swing is.”

All of this — the mental growth, the expanding arsenal, the focus on command — is geared towards turning Jameson from a promising prospect into a piece of the Diamondbacks’ future rotation.

The backup plan, like with most pitching prospects, is to turn Jameson into a reliever. According to Carlson, he could go to the bullpen and “pitch in the major leagues right now. There's no doubt in my mind.”

Certainly, there would be value in that. The Diamondbacks lack relievers with overpowering stuff and have the seventh-worst bullpen ERA in baseball. With a shrunken arsenal focusing on his best offerings, it’s easy to envision Jameson as a future closer.

“But,” Barfield said, “he has all the weapons and the durability and the athleticism to be a major league starter.”

And ultimately, that’s a more valuable proposition for any team, but especially one trying to fill out its rotation of the future.

“They pay stacks and stacks of money for starters,” Carlson said. “There's a reason why you do.”

The goal now is to turn Jameson into one of those invaluable starters.

Theo Mackie covers Arizona high school sports, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Phoenix Rising FC. He can be reached by email at theo.mackie@gannett.com and on Twitter @theo_mackie.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

