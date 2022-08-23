Yellow-bellied Republican Rep. Andy Biggs hysterically calls Dr. Anthony Fauci a 'coward'

Opinion: The congressman wants to haul Dr. Anthony Fauci before Congress to testify under oath, while Biggs turns tail and runs from the Jan. 6 committee.

You’ve got to give Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs huge props.

The dude has chutzpah.

He may possess nothing resembling probity, or humility, or sincerity, or courage. But when it comes to arrogance, conceit and egomania – Biggs has those out the wazoo.

There is no other way to explain how a weak-kneed politician of Biggs’ spineless stature would have the nerve to call Dr. Anthony Fauci a “coward.”

Fauci, who is 81 years old, announced that he is retiring as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and as chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden.

For more than 50 years, while advising seven presidents, Fauci has studied the human immune system and worked to deal with and protect Americans (and the rest of humanity) from infectious diseases. Everything from the flu to HIV/AIDS, SARS, Ebola and even anthrax.

They want Fauci to be a scapegoat, a diversion

He has spent his long life working tirelessly at a very difficult job and, in the process, saved countless lives.

Two things that Biggs has never done.

Still, Biggs and some of his Republican cohorts are lathering at the mouth over the possibility of the GOP taking over the House of Representatives in November. In their ongoing effort to hide from the prying eyes of the Jan. 6 committee looking into the attack on the Capitol, politicians like Biggs are hoping to use Fauci as both a scapegoat and a diversion.

They promise endless hearings with Fauci as the target.

Or, as Biggs put it, “Dr. Fauci is conveniently resigning from his position in December before House Republicans have an opportunity to hold him accountable for destroying our country over these past three years. This guy is a coward.”

Exactly which one is the coward?

Fauci already has appeared numerous times at hearings before hostile Republicans in Congress. It usually doesn’t go well … for them. Most come unarmed to an intellectual gunfight.

What makes Biggs’ comments particularly hypocritical, if not outright hysterical, is the “coward” part.

Really?

As I said, Fauci has testified before Congress numerous times.

Was Biggs involved? Alex Jones' texts could shed light on 'Stop the Steal'

Biggs, on the other hand, has been ducking the Jan. 6 committee for months.

Committee members would like Biggs to testify under oath. They subpoenaed Biggs and other members of Congress.

They have questions that involve the lead up to the insurrection. Questions about what those representatives did and said, whom they met with, whom they spoke with.

Something a tough guy like Biggs – if he actually was a tough guy – wouldn’t be afraid to answer.

Just a few questions for Andy Biggs

They might question him, for instance, about asking Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers to decertify Arizona’s lawful presidential electors.

They might ask him to deny, under oath, that he requested a presidential pardon, as was claimed – under oath – by Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as Special Assistant to the President for Legislative Affairs.

They might ask him about the now infamous video by “Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander in which he says in part, “I was the person who came up with the Jan. 6 idea with Congressman Gosar, Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) and then Congressman Andy Biggs … .”

There’s more.

Biggs refuses to appear before the committee, however. He avoids testifying under oath. Meantime, the congressman, who won’t allow himself to be held accountable, says in a tweet, “Make no mistake. My colleagues and I will hold Dr. Fauci accountable whether or not he remains in public office.”

That’s not character. It’s performance. It’s acting.

Biggs is like a tough-talking gunslinger in an old-fashioned Hollywood Western. The guy who challenges the hero to a gunfight at high noon then backs down at the last moment.

Something a John Wayne or Clint Eastwood character might describe as … “yella.”

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

