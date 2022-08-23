ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Be where your feet are’: Good Hope’s Noah Barnette reflects on his Raider years

By Sammy Confer
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago
GOOD HOPE, Ala. — In this interview, I talked to former Good Hope basketball player, Noah Barnette. Noah made a lot of great memories in his years at Good Hope, both on and off the court.

“My favorite basketball memories were when we won the county and area championship, and all of the practices where I got to have fun with my friends, teammates, and coaches,” Barnette said. “My favorite high school memories were just being able to spend time in class with my friends, just having fun in the classroom and being able to joke around.”

Noah feels lucky to have played for a pair of great coaches during his time at Good Hope and tried to learn as much from them as he could.

“They were amazing. They’re, by far, the greatest coaches that I could have ever asked for. They helped me as a man, and they helped inspire me. They are great Godly men too, which was really great, and were really great to be around. They helped inspire me to go be a teacher,” Barnette said.

Noah learned so much during his time at Good Hope and the school, along with many of his teachers, will always hold a very special place in his heart.

“I learned how to be a better person and a better friend. I learned that I wanted to be a teacher, thanks to Mrs. Ellis and Mrs. Whitlock, the two English teachers. They inspired me to go and be an English teacher,” Barnette said. “What makes this school so special to go to is the togetherness. Everyone is one big family here at Good Hope. No one is an outcast here.”

Noah will miss competing with the Raiders this season but most of all he’ll miss the spent with his teammates.

“I’ll miss some of my favorite teachers. I’ll miss being able to see my friends every day and I’ll definitely miss basketball. I’ll miss being able to go to practice and games and everything,” he said. “It was amazing. I had two amazing senior leaders with me, and I had fellow senior leaders before. It was amazing being able to teach the younger players about being respectful and learning different plays. It was amazing to be alongside Tanner and Cannan in all of the years that I played. It was so much fun.”

Noah gave some advice to the students that will be starting high school this year.

“It goes by quick. You blink and it’s over, so enjoy every moment every day and be where your feet are.”

