Los Angeles, CA

Justin Timberlake to Perform at 2022 Gala to Support Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

By Paul Grein
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Justin Timberlake is set to perform at a gala to support the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Film star Chris Pine and his father, veteran TV actor Robert Pine, will co-host the gala.

The black-tie event kicks off with red carpet arrivals at 5:30 p.m. PT, followed by a cocktail reception and dinner. It is scheduled to end by 10 p.m.

Timberlake has won 10 Grammys, four Emmys and received an Oscar nomination for co-writing the 2016 earworm “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” for the animated film Trolls .

Pine was a 2016 Emmy nominee for outstanding character voice-over performance for the Crackle series SuperMansion .

The funds raised will provide expert critical care to the hospital’s pediatric patients.

Panda Express, a longtime Children’s Hospital Los Angeles corporate partner and the evening’s title sponsor, and philanthropists Kristin and Jeff Worthe will jointly receive the Courage to Care Award, which recognizes individuals and organizations that are champions of children and child-related causes. Past honorees include Drew Barrymore, Jamie Lee Curtis, Pau Gasol, Jimmy Kimmel, Heidi Klum, Natalie Portman, Costco Wholesale, the Los Angeles Kings and the Walt Disney Company.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to hold this meaningful event for the first time since 2018,” Paul S. Viviano, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles president and CEO, said in a statement. “We will honor these compassionate and generous champions of children for their philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. We will also pay tribute to our frontline clinical team members and philanthropists who help us fulfill our mission of creating hope and building healthier futures for children.”

Founded in 1901, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is the largest provider of care for children in Los Angeles County, the No. 1 pediatric hospital in California and the Pacific region, and is consistently ranked in the top 10 in the nation on U.S. News & World Report ’s Honor Roll of Best Children’s Hospitals. Clinical care is led by physicians who are faculty members of the Keck School of Medicine of USC. Physicians translate the new discoveries, treatments and cures proven through the work of scientists in The Saban Research Institute of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles — among the top 10 children’s hospitals for National Institutes of Health funding — to bring answers to families faster. The hospital also is home to one of the largest training programs for pediatricians in the United States.

