Brantley Gilbert, Jelly Roll heading to Hertz Arena. 'I expect these shows to be rowdy!'

Country stars Brantley Gilbert and Jelly Roll plan to get rowdy when their Son of The Dirty South Tour hits Southwest Florida in November.

Hertz Arena announced the concert on social media Tuesday. Tickets for the Nov. 3 show go on sale Friday. Hertz Arena's presale starts at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The friends unveiled the tour in May and said they couldn't wait to hit the road together. The tour kicked off June 30 in Jacksonville.

Hertz news: Arena parking goes cashless starting with Dierks Bentley concert

Another country concert: Reba McEntire's new tour is heading to Hertz Arena

Biggest August concerts in SWFL: Dierks Bentley, Stet's Birthday Bash, Elvis tribute

“Touring with Brantley has been on my dream list forever!” country rapper/rocker Jelly Roll said in a May news release. “He’s one of my favorite artists, humans and fathers in the business. I expect these shows to be rowdy!”

Gilbert said he’s excited to be touring with his friend. “We’ve got an incredible show in the works."

Gilbert’s country and country-rock hits include “Rolex on a Redneck,” “Bottoms Up,” “Son of The Dirty South,” “The Weekend,” “Dirt Road Anthem” and “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do.”

Jelly Roll’s country and country-rap hits include “Son of a Sinner,” “Save Me,” “Creature,” “Bottle and Mary Jane” and the new “Dead Man Walking.”

Tickets for the Hertz Arena show start at $45. For the venue'spresale, use the code "HERTZ."

The show starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Parking on site is $25

For more information, visit hertzarena.com or ticketmaster.com.

Connect with this reporter: Charles Runnells is an arts and entertainment reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. Email him at crunnells@gannett.com or connect on Facebook (facebook.com/charles.runnells.7), Twitter (@charlesrunnells) and Instagram (@crunnells1).

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Brantley Gilbert, Jelly Roll heading to Hertz Arena. 'I expect these shows to be rowdy!'