Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
3 Stocks You Should Consider Selling While You Still Can
The major stock market indexes recovered remarkably after witnessing a miserable first half of the year. However, the increasing odds of a recession are expected to keep the market under...
3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale
Imagine the potential of an e-commerce and fintech giant addressing Latin America. Yes, a $2 trillion company can become a $3 trillion-company -- and a $4 trillion one.
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
The best-known growth ETF money manager is making moves. Let's check out her shopping list.
4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029
A plunging stock market is the perfect excuse for long-term investors to go on the offensive. These innovative industry leaders have the capacity to make patient investors millionaires by 2029.
If You Invested $1,000 In Walmart Stock At Its IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Retail giant Walmart Inc WMT opened its first store in 1962 in Arkansas before expanding nationwide and internationally. The company is one of the largest retailers and companies in the world today, a move that may have been boosted by going public in 1970. Here’s a look at how Walmart...
Macy's Stock Rises Despite Falling Sales and Earnings: Here's Why
The second quarter represented a step backward compared to 2021, but results still exceeded expectations.
Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy in 2022
Although Crocs continues expanding rapidly, its stock is down 40% in 2022. The maker of popular foam clogs just reported another solid quarter. Crocs' long-term financial outlook still looks strong from here.
Confounding Trade? Cathie Wood Dumps $50M In Nvidia Shares Just 2 Weeks After Major Buy And A Day Ahead Of Earnings
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management dumped over 293,000 shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA on Tuesday via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds. This comes just two weeks after Ark bought 366,982 shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and a day ahead of the tech company's second-quarter earnings release. Nvidia was...
Amazon.com And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Gold futures traded slightly lower this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
This Unstoppable Dividend Stock ls Up 60% in 2022: Can It Keep Winning?
This little-known company is one of the best-performing stocks in the market this year.
Nordstrom Stock Plunges After Earnings: 4 Analysts Break Down Q2 Print, Guidance Cut
Nordstrom will take "aggressive actions" to clear inventory, an analyst warned. Management has the ability to improve trends at Rack, another analyst said. Nordstrom, Inc. JWN Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings that were slightly better than the consensus estimate, but lowered its full-year forecast, warning of an inventory glut due to slowing demand.
3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Rev Up Your Portfolio
Crowdstrike is capitalizing from the massive rise of cybercrime. Next-generation cybersecurity like SentinelOne is becoming a must-have for enterprises. PubMatic's resilience could persuade more investors to add the ad stock.
Has This Growth Stock Turned Its Business Around?
SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) has undergone a name change (it was previously knows as Sundial Growers) and multiple acquisitions over the past year and a half. Unable to rely on its own organic growth, the cannabis producer has extended its reach into the alcohol industry, and it now also operates retail pot shops across Canada.
Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
Shoe Carnival (SCVL) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.89%. A quarter...
Salesforce (CRM) Q2 Earnings Beat, Stock Falls on Guidance Cut
Salesforce CRM reported strong financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, wherein its revenues and earnings surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and marked a solid year-over-year improvement as well. Despite reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results, shares of the enterprise cloud computing solution provider plunged 6.7% in Wednesday’s extended...
Dollar General (DG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Dollar General (DG) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.98 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.93 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.69 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.71%. A quarter...
Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Jakks (JAKK) Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
NVIDIA (NVDA) Tumbles on Weak Q2 Earnings, Dim Q3 Guidance
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA stock plunged 4.6% in Wednesday’s extended trading session after the graphic chip maker reported lower-than-expected earnings results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 and provided muted guidance for the third quarter. For the second quarter, NVIDIA reported non-GAAP earnings of 51 cents per share, which...
