3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Imagine the potential of an e-commerce and fintech giant addressing Latin America. Yes, a $2 trillion company can become a $3 trillion-company -- and a $4 trillion one. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029

A plunging stock market is the perfect excuse for long-term investors to go on the offensive. These innovative industry leaders have the capacity to make patient investors millionaires by 2029. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy in 2022

Although Crocs continues expanding rapidly, its stock is down 40% in 2022. The maker of popular foam clogs just reported another solid quarter. Crocs' long-term financial outlook still looks strong from here. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Amazon.com And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded slightly lower this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Rev Up Your Portfolio

Crowdstrike is capitalizing from the massive rise of cybercrime. Next-generation cybersecurity like SentinelOne is becoming a must-have for enterprises. PubMatic’s resilience could persuade more investors to add the ad stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Has This Growth Stock Turned Its Business Around?

SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) has undergone a name change (it was previously knows as Sundial Growers) and multiple acquisitions over the past year and a half. Unable to rely on its own organic growth, the cannabis producer has extended its reach into the alcohol industry, and it now also operates retail pot shops across Canada.
Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Shoe Carnival (SCVL) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.89%. A quarter...
Salesforce (CRM) Q2 Earnings Beat, Stock Falls on Guidance Cut

Salesforce CRM reported strong financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, wherein its revenues and earnings surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and marked a solid year-over-year improvement as well. Despite reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results, shares of the enterprise cloud computing solution provider plunged 6.7% in Wednesday’s extended...
Dollar General (DG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Dollar General (DG) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.98 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.93 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.69 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.71%. A quarter...
Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Jakks (JAKK) Is Still a Bargain Stock

Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
NVIDIA (NVDA) Tumbles on Weak Q2 Earnings, Dim Q3 Guidance

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA stock plunged 4.6% in Wednesday’s extended trading session after the graphic chip maker reported lower-than-expected earnings results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 and provided muted guidance for the third quarter. For the second quarter, NVIDIA reported non-GAAP earnings of 51 cents per share, which...
