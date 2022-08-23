ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy Watch#Samsung Exynos#Android#Google#Wear
Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S7 and S8 are getting surprise updates

The updates fix a GPS issue, and that's about it. Samsung is reportedly pushing an update to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 phones. The updates seem to address GPS issues on these devices. Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 series both reached end-of-life status a while ago, meaning they’ve...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Score a new Samsung Galaxy S22 UItra for just $300, Galaxy Z Flip 3 for $50 more

July is almost gone, which means we are getting closer to the next Galaxy Unpacked event that’s allegedly going to launch new Samsung Galaxy devices. This also means that some existing products are starting to receive killer deals, with insane savings that will let you keep up to $1,100 in your bank account.
Digital Trends

MacBook Air M2 vs. MacBook Pro M2: Which is the best buy?

Apple announced two MacBook models this summer, both boasting the powerful new M2 chip, with greatly improved graphics performance and a dedicated ProRes video engine to speed up editing. The 2022 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13-inch have more in common than just the processor, making it a difficult choice when you are looking for a new Mac laptop.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Phone Arena

A great Samsung deal on the 512GB Galaxy S22 Ultra brings its price below the S22

Samsung is mixing and matching Galaxy S22 Ultra deals this week to take some attention away from its best Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals. The 512GB S22 Ultra is getting a promo offer love on Samsung's online store that brings its price down to the wonderful $654.99, and that's for swapping an old and broken Galaxy S20 Ultra with a cracked screen for a new and shiny S22 Ultra.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

10 Samsung Galaxy Phone Settings You Should Always Change

Samsung Galaxy phones have gone through a lot of upgrades over time. One UI replacing Touchwiz was the major one, and since then, the Galaxy phone packs plenty of cool features for improving the smartphone experience. Your Galaxy smartphone is feature-packed, but sometimes you need to tweak a few settings...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 colors: Which should you buy?

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is Samsung’s latest foldable smartphone, with many useful improvements over its predecessor — the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. It has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a wider cover display, and better cameras, among others. It’s also one of the first smartphones to ship with Android 12L OS out of the box.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Digital Trends

Skullcandy has super cheap true wireless earbuds — only $20 today

If you want to buy wireless earbuds but you’re on a tight budget, look no further than Lenovo’s offer for the Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds. They’re already affordable at just $27, but you can get them now for an even cheaper price of $20 after a $7 discount. You won’t often find headphone deals like this, so it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible before it disappears.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is under $200 today

Smartwatches are starting to become as essential to our daily lives as smartphones, which is why whenever we see Samsung Galaxy Watch deals we absolutely have to share them. Samsung is behind some of the most popular, cutting-edge smartwatches, and right now you have the chance to bring home the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for only $199, which is $51 or 20% off its original price of $250. Click the link below to add one to your Amazon cart and keep reading to learn more about this must-have wearable tech.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

I found the killer app for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's giant screen

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's flexible, 7.6-inch foldable display is more than just a flashy screen innovation; it's an incredibly practical tool that, on more than one occasion saved my vacation. Having reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 right before the start of my trip to Boston, I...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy