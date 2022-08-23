Read full article on original website
Related
The Samsung Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 are already receiving the August 2022 update
Samsung has released the August security patch for the Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, S21, and S20. The update is slowly being pushed out across Europe with the patch for the S22 being a little more widespread.
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the foldable phone most people should buy
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the best foldable phone for most people, offering good performance and cameras within a design that's more pocket-friendly — and cooler — than your typical phone.
NFL・
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
Android Authority
The Samsung Galaxy S7 and S8 are getting surprise updates
The updates fix a GPS issue, and that's about it. Samsung is reportedly pushing an update to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 phones. The updates seem to address GPS issues on these devices. Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 series both reached end-of-life status a while ago, meaning they’ve...
pocketnow.com
Score a new Samsung Galaxy S22 UItra for just $300, Galaxy Z Flip 3 for $50 more
July is almost gone, which means we are getting closer to the next Galaxy Unpacked event that’s allegedly going to launch new Samsung Galaxy devices. This also means that some existing products are starting to receive killer deals, with insane savings that will let you keep up to $1,100 in your bank account.
Digital Trends
MacBook Air M2 vs. MacBook Pro M2: Which is the best buy?
Apple announced two MacBook models this summer, both boasting the powerful new M2 chip, with greatly improved graphics performance and a dedicated ProRes video engine to speed up editing. The 2022 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13-inch have more in common than just the processor, making it a difficult choice when you are looking for a new Mac laptop.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phone Arena
What will the Samsung Galaxy Tab Fold look like? Just take a look at the Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung has proven time and time again that it is the undisputed king of foldables. While we are waiting for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to officially launch on August 26th, we have decided to take a look at what the Korean tech giant could have in store for us.
Phone Arena
A great Samsung deal on the 512GB Galaxy S22 Ultra brings its price below the S22
Samsung is mixing and matching Galaxy S22 Ultra deals this week to take some attention away from its best Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals. The 512GB S22 Ultra is getting a promo offer love on Samsung's online store that brings its price down to the wonderful $654.99, and that's for swapping an old and broken Galaxy S20 Ultra with a cracked screen for a new and shiny S22 Ultra.
makeuseof.com
10 Samsung Galaxy Phone Settings You Should Always Change
Samsung Galaxy phones have gone through a lot of upgrades over time. One UI replacing Touchwiz was the major one, and since then, the Galaxy phone packs plenty of cool features for improving the smartphone experience. Your Galaxy smartphone is feature-packed, but sometimes you need to tweak a few settings...
Engadget
Amazon one-day sale slashes prices of TP-Link routers and smart home gadgets
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. TP-Link makes a bunch of IoT gadgets that can make your home...
How To Stop Spam Text Messages For Good
Spammers are phishing to harvest your personal data or send you malware. Here's how to spot and stop spam text messages.
Digital Trends
What to expect from Apple’s September 7 event: iPhone 14, Watch Series 8, and more
Apple’s biggest event of the year is around the corner. As predicted, the event will take place next month on September 7. Apple sent out invites for the in-person presentation titled “Far Out,” which will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. Contents. At...
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 colors: Which should you buy?
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is Samsung’s latest foldable smartphone, with many useful improvements over its predecessor — the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. It has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a wider cover display, and better cameras, among others. It’s also one of the first smartphones to ship with Android 12L OS out of the box.
Digital Trends
Skullcandy has super cheap true wireless earbuds — only $20 today
If you want to buy wireless earbuds but you’re on a tight budget, look no further than Lenovo’s offer for the Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds. They’re already affordable at just $27, but you can get them now for an even cheaper price of $20 after a $7 discount. You won’t often find headphone deals like this, so it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible before it disappears.
Digital Trends
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is under $200 today
Smartwatches are starting to become as essential to our daily lives as smartphones, which is why whenever we see Samsung Galaxy Watch deals we absolutely have to share them. Samsung is behind some of the most popular, cutting-edge smartwatches, and right now you have the chance to bring home the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for only $199, which is $51 or 20% off its original price of $250. Click the link below to add one to your Amazon cart and keep reading to learn more about this must-have wearable tech.
TechRadar
I found the killer app for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's giant screen
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's flexible, 7.6-inch foldable display is more than just a flashy screen innovation; it's an incredibly practical tool that, on more than one occasion saved my vacation. Having reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 right before the start of my trip to Boston, I...
Best Labor Day sales 2022: live updates and early deals
Labor Day weekend is just around the corner, so we're actively sharing the best deals from every corner of the web.
Comments / 0