Have y'all meet Chris Dodson - Candidate for League City Council

Chris Dodson - Candidate for League City Council

Hello everyone.

I made the decision to run for city council because I want to be involved with the city that I love.

I want to see League City grow economically.

I want to make sure that taxpayer dollars are not wasted.

I am not a yes man and if something doesn't make sense for my family, chances are I will not vote to pass it.

I believe in letting kids grow up and just be kids without interference.

I am a God-loving family man that also supports the 2nd amendment and does not believe in the government telling us how we should live our life.

I am a big supporter of first responders and believe they have the toughest job of all of us!

Please don't hesitate to reach out I would love to hear from you and answer anything that I can to earn your vote!