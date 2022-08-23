ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

Have y'all meet Chris Dodson - Candidate for League City Council

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47d7PB_0hS4PHwV00
Chris Dodson - Candidate for League City Council

Hello everyone.

I made the decision to run for city council because I want to be involved with the city that I love.

I want to see League City grow economically.

I want to make sure that taxpayer dollars are not wasted.

I am not a yes man and if something doesn't make sense for my family, chances are I will not vote to pass it.
I believe in letting kids grow up and just be kids without interference.

I am a God-loving family man that also supports the 2nd amendment and does not believe in the government telling us how we should live our life.

I am a big supporter of first responders and believe they have the toughest job of all of us!
Please don't hesitate to reach out I would love to hear from you and answer anything that I can to earn your vote!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A4lJr_0hS4PHwV00
Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Area Entertainer

Retiring after 32 years...

· RETIRING AFTER 32 YEARS WITH LEAGUE CITY PARKS DEPT. If you've ever wondered whose green thumb is behind the beautiful gardens at Helen's Garden or the colorful flowers in front of City Hall, it's the one and only.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Emails show a top city of Houston director had history of working outside of City Hall in favor of airport businessman

The liaison officer between Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office and City Council, who pled guilty to a federal conspiracy charge involving cash bribes from a bar owner, appears to have previously worked to help other private businesses on deals against the best interest of the City of Houston, according to emails obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
League City, TX
League City, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
Community Impact Houston

See who has filed for the Nov. 8 Conroe ISD board of trustees election

Ten candidates have filed for election for the Conroe ISD board of trustees. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) Positions 1, 2 and 3 on the Conroe ISD board of trustees are up for election Nov. 8. As of the end of the filing period Aug. 22, 10 candidates have filed applications as candidates. Board President Skeeter Hubert and Trustee Ray Sanders have filed for re-election for their respective positions. Position 1 trustee Dale Inman is not running for re-election.
CONROE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Yes Man#Politics Local#Election Local
Focus Daily News

Governor Abbott Condemns Harris County Plan To Defund Law Enforcement

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today denounced Harris County attempts to reduce funding available to two Harris County Constables’ Offices for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Last month, the criminal justice division of the Office of the Governor referred complaints of defunding law enforcement, filed by Harris County Constable Mark Herman, representing Precinct 4, and Constable Ted Heap, representing Precinct 5, to the Texas Comptroller for investigation. The Comptroller recently released its finding that the Harris County Commissioners Court acted to significantly reduce resources available to the county’s Constables Office.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Texas comptroller rules Harris County defunded constables; calls for reversal or election

HOUSTON - Texas Comptroller Glen Hager has ruled that Harris County commissioners have defunded constables. Hegar sent a letter to state leaders along with Judge Lina Hidalgo and the rest of the Commissioners Court on Monday, saying the county ending its policy to "automatically rollover" funds from one fiscal year to the next fiscal year, resulted in more than $3 million in funds that were meant for local constables to be returned to the general fund.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
thekatynews.com

Activity Continues on Katy Boardwalk District Trail System, Entry Roads

Construction has started on the second phase of Katy Boardwalk District’s 2.3-mile outer loop trail, one of the project’s four trail experiences, while work nears completion on the first of three roadways into the property with the second starting in September. The phase-two trail project includes the build...
KATY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texas officials accuse Harris County of slashing constables’ budgets — but they’re actually going up

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar threatened to block Harris County from enacting its proposed $2.2 billion annual spending plan over accusations that officials in the state’s most populous county have cut spending on its constables — even though those offices would get big boosts to their budgets.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Sheriff: Liberty County Jail fails Jail Commission inspection, receives praise for improvements

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards paid a visit to the Liberty County Jail last week. While Liberty County failed the overall inspection due to overcrowding, the county jail, with a maximum bed space of 291, received praise for numerous inspection points related to recordkeeping, security checks, food service, medical services, hygiene, jail sanitation, recreation logs, suicide logs, and compliance with the Prison Rape Elimination Act, according to Warden Anne Marie Mitchell.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Hammered by Hurricane Harvey, Dickinson residents prepare for next storm

DICKINSON, Texas - When Hurricane Harvey's torrential rains hammered down, no community was arguably hit harder and deeper than Dickinson. In a matter of hours, a full 85 percent of Dickinson's homes and businesses were inundated with water. Calls for rescue soon followed. Hundreds of them. Police Chief Ron Morales remembers clearly the outcries.
DICKINSON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

A Woodlands World of Wonder with two galas last weekend

THE WOODLANDS, TX – There was a gaggle of galas last weekend as two venerable Woodlands-area organizations held their showcase events to thousands of festive attendees. On Friday, Interfaith of The Woodlands held its inaugural runway-themed event, The Walk. The next night at the same location of The Woodlands Waterway Marriott, The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Chairman’s Ball. Woodlands Online was at both.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
640K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy