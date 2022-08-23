ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Victims in last week's deadly collisions on Highway 299 west of Redding identified

By David Benda, Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xrb64_0hS4PCWs00

Both victims of two separate deadly collisions on Highway 299 last week have been identified.

The first crash occurred at 11:55 a.m. Thursday just east of John F. Kennedy Memorial Drive at the Whiskeytown National Recreation Area.

Michael Merlyn Mead, 69, of Hayfork, was killed in that crash, the Shasta County Coroner's Office said Tuesday.

The victim of the second crash, which happened at 6:30 p.m. Thursday just east of Buckhorn Summit, was Christopher Merle Watson, 46, of Red Bluff, the coroner's office said.

Both collisions involved a semi-truck being struck head-on by a vehicle that crossed over into the opposing lane of traffic, the California Highway Patrol said. Both collisions also started vegetation fires on the side of the highway.

The CHP said Mead was driving a SUV that collided with a big rig east of John F. Kennedy MemorDrive. The fiery wreck sparked the Kennedy Fire, which burned an estimated 35 acres before it was contained.

"The big rig was coming east on 299 headed toward Redding about 50 to 60 mph. The red SUV was going west on 299. As the red SUV proceeded west, it crossed over the double-yellow lines and into the path of the big rig," CHP Sgt. Tim Hinkson said the day of the crash.

The truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the CHP said.

In the second collision, Watson was driving a white Kia four-door west and tried to pass other vehicles in the passing lane on a sharp corner, when he lost control and drifted across the center line into the other lane of traffic and hit a semi-truck, the CHP said.

The driver of the truck was able to get out of the vehicle before it caught fire and the flames spread to the roadside vegetation, the CHP said. The truck driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at Mercy Medical Center.

David Benda covers business, development and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding. He also writes the weekly "Buzz on the Street" column. He’s part of a team of dedicated reporters that investigate wrongdoing, cover breaking news and tell other stories about your community. Reach him on Twitter @DavidBenda_RS or by phone at 1-530-338-8323. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

Comments / 5

Related
krcrtv.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 3 reopens in Weaverville following crash

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 25, 4:15 PM:. Caltrans District 2 officials said Highway 3 has reopened just north of Highway 299 in Weaverville following a crash in the area. -- UPDATE, AUG. 25, 4:08 PM:. Caltrans District 2 officials said one-way traffic control is currently in place...
WEAVERVILLE, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

FIRE UPDATE: Fires Top 28,000 Acres; All Eyes On the Northeast Front of the Campbell Fire

Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 28,107 acres with 80% containment and 1,845 personnel assigned to the incident.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person killed in Highway 299 crash that sparked Kennedy Fire ID’d

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in the crash that started the Kennedy Fire on Highway 299 last week. Deputies said 69-year-old Michael Mead of Hayfork died in the crash. The crash happened on Thursday in the area of Highway...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Semi-Truck Accident on Highway 299 [Redding, CA]

Victim Dead after Head-On Crash near Whiskeytown Lake. The collision occurred near the Whiskeytown Recreation Center, in the area of Kennedy Memorial Drive. Investigators said a red Ford Explorer collided head-on with a semi-truck, causing the SUV to spin out of control. Furthermore, the big-rig started to catch on fire...
REDDING, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Whiskeytown, CA
Redding, CA
Accidents
Hayfork, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Hayfork, CA
City
Redding, CA
Redding, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
kymkemp.com

Hayfork Man Killed in Crash That Started Wildfire Near Whiskeytown Last Week

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Department identified the driver who died five days ago, on August 18, when a big rig carrying produce and an SUV collided around noon. 69-year-old Michael Merlyn Mead of Hayfork, California was driving westbound on Hwy 299 in an SUV when his vehicle drifted over the line and crashed head on into a semi, according to a CHP Officer interviewed at the incident.
HAYFORK, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man hit and killed by car on Highway 273

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police were on scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. Highway 273 southbound lanes were closed at Wyndham Lane, but the road is back open. Redding Police told Action News Now that the man who was hit was pronounced dead on scene....
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Trinity County Sheriff's Office releases county wide evacuation zones

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) released a map on Thursday showing newly created evacuation zones for the entire county. The TCSO worked with the Trinity County Resource Conservation District to create the map. It shows color-coded zones representing different evacuations: red for an evacuation order, and yellow for an evacuation warning.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Convoy Headed Up Perry Meadow West of Redway

This morning, a convoy of government vehicles headed up Perry Meadow Road west of Redway. There are six vehicles. At this point, we have not confirmed if this is a permit inspection, (possibly by the Department of Cannabis Control–the DCC). What was seen: one white unmarked suburban, one white...
REDWAY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F. Kennedy
actionnewsnow.com

Redding man arrested for DUI after rollover crash

REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested for driving under the influence after a rollover crash Sunday night in Redding, according to police. Police said 35-year-old Roderick Grossen, of Redding, was driving southwest on Lakewood Drive when he drove off the road and crashed into a brick mailbox. The vehicle...
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

Eureka Resident Arrested with Fentanyl and Firearms

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Tuesday August 23rd, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) served a search warrant...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Red Bluff family loses nearly everything in Sunday's fire

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Besides her mother being admitted to Mercy Medical Center, Brittney and her family say they are lucky to be alive after Sunday's Red Bluff neighborhood fire took nearly everything from them. "I had to wake Blaine up and yelled for us to get out of...
RED BLUFF, CA
kymkemp.com

Air Ambulance Requested for Medical Call Northwest of Redway

An air ambulance has been dispatched to the 3500 block of Road Z northwest of Redway for a possible heat stroke victim. Briceland Volunteer Fire Department and Cal Fire were dispatched to the medical call around 1 p.m. August 23rd, according to scanner traffic. Initial reports stated the patient was...
REDWAY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collisions#Traffic Accident#Kia
actionnewsnow.com

Attic fire at Redding dog grooming business contained

REDDING, Calif. - Redding firefighters extinguished an attic fire on Monday evening off of Bechelli Lane. When crews arrived at the commercial building on the 2600 block of Bechelli Lane, they found light smoke coming from the roof. When firefighters made their way into the building, they confirmed the fire...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Man struck by multiple vehicles dies after early morning crash.

REDDING, Calif. — Early Sunday morning around 5:20 am, a white Ford Fusion driving northbound on SR-99 at Hutchinson Road drove off the roadway and crashed into a ditch east of the highway. The unidentified male driver exited the vehicle and was reported by witnesses to be standing in...
REDDING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
kymkemp.com

Local Sportfishing Boat Rescues Man in Humboldt Bay

Yesterday morning, the crew of one of Humboldt Bay’s sportfishing boats, The Reel Steel, rescued a man from the cold, salty waters near Snyder Dock. According to Captain Tim Klassen, “We left the dock a little later than normal about 7:30. We were headed down the Bay.” The fog sat in thick that morning and blurred the contours of what they saw. So when they saw something bobbing in the water, Klassen told us, “We thought it was a seal…and, then we thought it might be a log.”
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire destroys multiple homes in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - On Sunday, there were two separate fire incidents within the City of Red Bluff, one of which destroying multiple homes. The first fire was dispatched at 4:55 p.m. as residential structure fire on the 500 block of Johnson Street. There was a “pretty significant plume,” according...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

West Nile Virus case reported in Tehama County

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A case of West Nile Virus has been diagnosed within Tehama County, according to officials with the Tehama County Health Services Agency. On Thursday officials announced the first confirmed occurrence of West Nile Virus in Tehama County this year. The agency is requesting their citizens to take measures to reduce their risk of contracting West Nile Virus.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Fatal Crash Near Ferndale Early This Morning

About 2:30 this morning, a silver sedan was discovered overturned on Grizzly Bluff Road near Coppini Road west east of Ferndale. The single occupant was declared deceased at the scene, according to the incident commander speaking over the scanner to emergency dispatch. My father was killed in an accident years...
FERNDALE, CA
Redding Record Searchlight

Redding Record Searchlight

2K+
Followers
804
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, lifestyle and more for Redding, Shasta County and the North State from the Redding Record Searchlight.

 http://redding.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy