Victims in last week's deadly collisions on Highway 299 west of Redding identified

Both victims of two separate deadly collisions on Highway 299 last week have been identified.

The first crash occurred at 11:55 a.m. Thursday just east of John F. Kennedy Memorial Drive at the Whiskeytown National Recreation Area.

Michael Merlyn Mead, 69, of Hayfork, was killed in that crash, the Shasta County Coroner's Office said Tuesday.

The victim of the second crash, which happened at 6:30 p.m. Thursday just east of Buckhorn Summit, was Christopher Merle Watson, 46, of Red Bluff, the coroner's office said.

Both collisions involved a semi-truck being struck head-on by a vehicle that crossed over into the opposing lane of traffic, the California Highway Patrol said. Both collisions also started vegetation fires on the side of the highway.

The CHP said Mead was driving a SUV that collided with a big rig east of John F. Kennedy MemorDrive. The fiery wreck sparked the Kennedy Fire, which burned an estimated 35 acres before it was contained.

"The big rig was coming east on 299 headed toward Redding about 50 to 60 mph. The red SUV was going west on 299. As the red SUV proceeded west, it crossed over the double-yellow lines and into the path of the big rig," CHP Sgt. Tim Hinkson said the day of the crash.

The truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the CHP said.

In the second collision, Watson was driving a white Kia four-door west and tried to pass other vehicles in the passing lane on a sharp corner, when he lost control and drifted across the center line into the other lane of traffic and hit a semi-truck, the CHP said.

The driver of the truck was able to get out of the vehicle before it caught fire and the flames spread to the roadside vegetation, the CHP said. The truck driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at Mercy Medical Center.

