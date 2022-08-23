Since getting drafted in the first round of the 2014 NHL Entry Level Draft and making his NHL debut as an 18-year-old on Nov. 24, 2014, David Pastrnak has cemented himself as an instrumental part of the Boston Bruins’ offense. They are a drastically better team with him on the ice versus not on it, which is why many have started to become concerned about his future with the team. It was made worse by comments he made this past week in a Czech article that seem to imply his frustrations with the team’s lack of a Stanley Cup.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO