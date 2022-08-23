Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
Sudbay Automotive Makes $100,000 Gift To Sawyer Free 2025 CampaignGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Help Say Goodnight to Hunger by Staying at an Omni Hotels & Resorts LocationMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boston, MA
You're Invited! Rockland Fall Festival Will Include Face-Painting, Beer Garden & Live Music!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
True North Trinktisch Table LagerHoppy BostonBelmont, MA
Related
markerzone.com
BOSTON BRUINS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THE SYSTEM
With rookie tournaments around the National Hockey League getting underway in less than four weeks, it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to what players classify as a prospect. For my lists over the next couple of weeks, I will be using Corey Pronman's guide from 2019, as that's the most updated I could find. For Pronman's guide, he uses the following two requirements:
Yardbarker
Bruins News & Rumors: Pastrnak, Montgomery, Lysell & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, a Boston sports radio host fires back at a Czech source who suggested David Pastrnak is in no rush to sign a contract extension. Meanwhile, new head coach Jim Montgomery explained how he envisions his top two forward lines to work for the start of the 2022-23 season. In other news, Fabian Lysell is considered a serious candidate to crack the opening night roster this fall. Aside from his bright future, however, the Bruins were recently ranked as having the worst prospect pipeline in the league.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens 2022-23 Training Camp Predictions
Rookie training camp is coming up, and the main camps are not far behind. For the Montreal Canadiens, a team in transition, there will be several jobs available for newcomers to compete for and win. Despite a very busy year for general manager (GM) Kent Hughes, his work is far from over.
Yardbarker
Former Maple Leafs Forward Phil Kessel Signs With Vegas Golden Knights
The 34-year-old Kessel has appeared in 982 consecutive NHL regular season games, the longest active streak and is seven games away from tying Keith Yandle's all-time record of 989. The streak began when Kessel made his debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs back in 2009. He spent six of his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
The World Cup of Hockey is coming back and should feature a number of Leafs
PARIS — The NHL and NHL Players’ Association are moving forward with plans for a World Cup of Hockey in 2024, targeting a 17-day window in February to hold the tournament. The World Cup of Hockey was last played in 2016, when all games were played in Toronto. There were also tournaments in 1996 and 2004.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Reveals Plans for Team’s Top-6
The hours keep ticking by. In less than 50 days, the Boston Bruins will be playing a meaningful game as they open up their season against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 12. Missing from that lineup will be mainstays Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy, along with Matt Grzelcyk. As fans have looked towards opening night, questions have surrounded about how the Bruins’ lines will look under new head coach, Jim Montgomery.
Yardbarker
Capitals’ Cap Management Looks Solid Before 2022-23 Season
If you wanted a brief assessment of whether the Washington Capitals have managed their cap space effectively under general manager Brian MacLellan, ‘it’s complicated’ would be the response. Following another first-round exit, the team from D.C. is preparing for the new season while surrounded by several major question marks.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ U-23 pipeline ranks 19th in the NHL in latest rankings
The Philadelphia Flyers’ U-23 pipeline is ranked 19th in the NHL. Before 2021-2022, Philadelphia was ranked 17th. For a team that finished with the fourth worst record during the 2021-2022 season, a pipeline ranked 19th doesn’t help decrease the odds stacked against them. These prospects do have a ton of potential to offer and could perform better than their 2022-2023 preseason rankings.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Tkachuk Unlikely to Live Up to Expectations with Panthers
Very shortly after losing Johnny Gaudreau to free agency, the Calgary Flames were once again put in a difficult situation after Matthew Tkachuk revealed he wasn’t interested in signing a long-term deal. This forced general manager Brad Treliving to seek out trading partners for the 24-year-old, and he was quickly able to find one in the Florida Panthers.
Yardbarker
Bruins and Pastrnak Have Plenty of Time to Work on an Extension
Since getting drafted in the first round of the 2014 NHL Entry Level Draft and making his NHL debut as an 18-year-old on Nov. 24, 2014, David Pastrnak has cemented himself as an instrumental part of the Boston Bruins’ offense. They are a drastically better team with him on the ice versus not on it, which is why many have started to become concerned about his future with the team. It was made worse by comments he made this past week in a Czech article that seem to imply his frustrations with the team’s lack of a Stanley Cup.
NHL
World Cup of Hockey expected to return in 2024
PARIS -- The NHL and NHL Players' Association are moving forward with plans for a World Cup of Hockey in 2024, targeting a 17-day window in February to hold the tournament. The World Cup of Hockey was last played in 2016, when all games were played in Toronto. There were also tournaments in 1996 and 2004.
The Hockey Writers
San Jose Sharks News & Rumors: Subban, Gregor, Wiseman
In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, P.K. Subban remains a free agent, and some are suggesting the Sharks may be a fit. Meanwhile, the team announced on Monday that they have re-signed forward Noah Gregor to a one-year contract. In other news, Brian Wiseman has been named as an assistant coach on David Quinn’s staff.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Red Wings Prospects Report: Checking in on Farm System Depth
As you know, the Red Wings prospect pool is remarkably deep and full of shining talents. The big European names are typically Simon Edvinsson, William Wallinder, Jonatan Berggren, Elmer Soderblom, and Albert Johansson. Looking at North America, there’s Sebastian Cossa and Carter Mazur. However, these names don’t even make a dent in the list of prospects that give this organization so much depth.
markerzone.com
HAMPUS LINDHOLM'S HOME IN SWEDEN DESTROYED BY FIRE
Some bad news for Hampus Lindholm of the Boston Bruins. The defenceman's home in the area of Lerberget in Sweden was destroyed by a fire which started Monday afternoon. "I was not at home and no one was in the house. It was my alarm system that sounded the alarm and I had to hurry home," Lindholm told Aftonbladet.se.
Comments / 1