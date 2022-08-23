ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Officials in several Iowa cities discuss panhandling ordinances

The city council in Atlantic has given initial approval to an ordinance to make aggressive panhandling illegal within city limits. It’s modeled after a new ordinance in Manchester, where city officials have moved to prohibit what they define as aggressive panhandling at gas stations as well as on sidewalks, streets, parking lots, and other places open to the general public.
Iowa School District Will Now Arm Staff Members with Guns

The shooting in Uvalde, Texas that took place this May rocked our nation. Whether you're on the left or the right, pro-gun or anti-gun, apolitical, moderate, or whatever, no one can say they heard that news story and felt nothing. Then, the shootings came to us in Iowa. At Cornerstone...
Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
Iowa law enforcement spends Thursday catching up with speeders

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Iowa state troopers joined Council Bluffs police to crack down on excessive speeders on Thursday. Law enforcement conducted another enforcement project near Interstate 29 and 9th Avenue. Police said on Wednesday they pulled over 84 drivers for speeding in less than four hours. A full...
Farm Progress Show returns to Iowa

BOONE, Iowa — The Farm Progress show returns to Iowa after an absence of four years. The show alternates between Iowa and Illinois each year. In the year 2020 there was a pandemic, which forced the show to not be held. “Here’s a little fun fact for you the first Farm progress show was held […]
Nearly 200 neglected dogs seized from Illinois property

MERCER COUNTY, Ill. -- Authorities in Illinois recently seized nearly 200 neglected dogs from a property in rural Mercer County, near the Iowa border. Most of the animals were collies, KWQC reported. The dogs urgently need care and rehabilitation, and, when word got out, support poured in. That includes help...
One Iowa school district to allow some staff to be armed

Police investigate shooting on I-380 in Cedar Rapids, no injuries reported. Updated: 2 hours ago. Police investigate shooting on I-380 in Cedar Rapids, no injuries reported. Warehouse devastated by fire at Iowa State Fairgrounds impacts
HARD ROCK SALE APPROVED BY IRGC

THE IOWA RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION HAS APPROVED THE SALE OF THE HARD ROCK CASINO IN SIOUX CITY TO CHRCHILL DOWNS, THE COMPANY WHICH RUNS THE KENTUCKY DERBY. RACING AND GAMING ADMINISTRATOR BRIAN OHORILKO SAYS THE HARD ROCK NAME WILL STAY. HARDROCK1 OC………IS EXPECTED” :14. CHURCHILL...
Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests

The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

