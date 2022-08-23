Read full article on original website
Radio Iowa
Officials in several Iowa cities discuss panhandling ordinances
The city council in Atlantic has given initial approval to an ordinance to make aggressive panhandling illegal within city limits. It’s modeled after a new ordinance in Manchester, where city officials have moved to prohibit what they define as aggressive panhandling at gas stations as well as on sidewalks, streets, parking lots, and other places open to the general public.
Iowa School District Will Now Arm Staff Members with Guns
The shooting in Uvalde, Texas that took place this May rocked our nation. Whether you're on the left or the right, pro-gun or anti-gun, apolitical, moderate, or whatever, no one can say they heard that news story and felt nothing. Then, the shootings came to us in Iowa. At Cornerstone...
UPMATTERS
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
WCTV
Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
KETV.com
Iowa law enforcement spends Thursday catching up with speeders
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Iowa state troopers joined Council Bluffs police to crack down on excessive speeders on Thursday. Law enforcement conducted another enforcement project near Interstate 29 and 9th Avenue. Police said on Wednesday they pulled over 84 drivers for speeding in less than four hours. A full...
Southern Indiana girl reported missing is found in Florida
A multi-state search for a 15-year-old girl reported missing has come to an end after law enforcement located her in Florida, police say.
Iowa Gas Prices in Historic Drop, Why do They Still Stink?
Man, once upon a time gas was almost $5 a gallon in Iowa. Oooh, that was rough. There, that's a sentence I hope to one day tell my kids. Why? Because that would mean we never get there again. Right now, gas in eastern Iowa ranges from $3.15/gallon to the...
Farm Progress Show returns to Iowa
BOONE, Iowa — The Farm Progress show returns to Iowa after an absence of four years. The show alternates between Iowa and Illinois each year. In the year 2020 there was a pandemic, which forced the show to not be held. “Here’s a little fun fact for you the first Farm progress show was held […]
ABC7 Chicago
Nearly 200 neglected dogs seized from Illinois property
MERCER COUNTY, Ill. -- Authorities in Illinois recently seized nearly 200 neglected dogs from a property in rural Mercer County, near the Iowa border. Most of the animals were collies, KWQC reported. The dogs urgently need care and rehabilitation, and, when word got out, support poured in. That includes help...
West Virginia and Ohio will see Jehovah’s Witnesses knocking on doors again
After a two-and-a-half-year-long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their door-to-door efforts soon, the ministry announced Thursday.
KCRG.com
One Iowa school district to allow some staff to be armed
Larry Witzel from Strategic Financial Solutions joins us to talk about financial challenges of parenthood. Police investigate shooting on I-380 in Cedar Rapids, no injuries reported. Updated: 2 hours ago. Police investigate shooting on I-380 in Cedar Rapids, no injuries reported. Warehouse devastated by fire at Iowa State Fairgrounds impacts...
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
Alabama city is 11th on list of where people are most likely to have an affair
When you think of Huntsville, what comes to mind? Rockets? Military? Fast-growing city full of buttoned-up engineers consumed with the work and the latest technology?. Apparently not, at least to one recent ranking. MyDatingAdviser.com looked at different categories to determine the rankings of the most unfaithful cities in the U.S....
An Iowa Lake has 10 Times Over The Acceptable Level of E.coli
Much like several of our previous stories (black widows, pythons, brain-eating amoeba, etc), this one grosses me out and gives me the heebie-jeebies. Any reference to the bacterium E.coli, and I'll have some shivers down my spine. Ew. If you were to jump into one Iowa lake, it'd do a...
KCCI.com
Drivers on rural roads in Iowa asked to pay attention at uncontrolled crossings
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office shared images from a two-vehicle accident between a truck and a livestock trailer Tuesday on Facebook. The sheriff's office said in the post that the crash occurred at an uncontrolled intersection in a rural area south of Zearing. No one...
kscj.com
HARD ROCK SALE APPROVED BY IRGC
THE IOWA RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION HAS APPROVED THE SALE OF THE HARD ROCK CASINO IN SIOUX CITY TO CHRCHILL DOWNS, THE COMPANY WHICH RUNS THE KENTUCKY DERBY. RACING AND GAMING ADMINISTRATOR BRIAN OHORILKO SAYS THE HARD ROCK NAME WILL STAY. HARDROCK1 OC………IS EXPECTED” :14. CHURCHILL...
This Hidden Iowa Road Runs Through the Best Part of the State
Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
beeherald.com
Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests
The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
Purchase of Sioux City Hard Rock nears end with Iowa approval
Officials have announced that the purchase acquisition of Sioux City Hard Rock has cleared another hurdle.
