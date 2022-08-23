ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

Sportico: Buffalo Bills valued at $2.99 billion

The Buffalo Bills franchise is valued at $2.99 billion according to a study conducted by Sportico. The figures released show that the Bills are the 29th most-valuable team in the NFL. The teams Buffalo outranked included:. Jacksonville Jaguars ($2.94B) Detroit Lions ($2.86B) Cincinnati Bengals ($2.84B). While there are 28 teams...
