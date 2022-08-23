Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. Lesinski
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. Lesinski
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. Lesinski
Related
What Bruce Smith said about Bills pass rusher Von Miller
Bruce Smith knows all too well how much of a difference a Hall of Fame pass rusher can make on a team. He was exactly that for the Buffalo Bills, after all. But Smith sees similar potential for the team with Von Miller. The future Hall of Famer signed on...
Sportico: Buffalo Bills valued at $2.99 billion
The Buffalo Bills franchise is valued at $2.99 billion according to a study conducted by Sportico. The figures released show that the Bills are the 29th most-valuable team in the NFL. The teams Buffalo outranked included:. Jacksonville Jaguars ($2.94B) Detroit Lions ($2.86B) Cincinnati Bengals ($2.84B). While there are 28 teams...
NFL・
Could Will Grier win Cowboys' backup QB job? How his 'swagger,' command have impressed
Will Grier should see extended action on Friday, which could mark the quarterback's best shot at making a push to be the Cowboys' backup.
Bills at Panthers: Baker Mayfield will play extended time
The Buffalo Bills will see a steady dose of Baker Mayfield in their third and final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. According to Panthers Wire, Carolina head coach Matt Rhule said that Mayfield, who was named the team’s starting quarterback, will be on the field and playing against the Bills on Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo Bills place OL Ike Boettger on Reserve/PUP list
The Buffalo Bills have placed offensive lineman Ike Boettger on the team’s Reserve/PUP list according to general manager Brandon Beane. On Tuesday, the window for placing players on the designation opened. Boettger, 27, was originally injured last season. He made 10 starts on Buffalo’s offensive line in 2021, including...
Josh Allen, 'most' Bills starters won't play in preseason finale
The Buffalo Bills will take a low-key approach to their preseason finale. On Friday, the Bills visit the Carolina Panthers for their third exhibition contest of 2022. Buffalo will not ask anything from their starters, including quarterback Josh Allen. According to Bills head coach Sean McDermott, Allen and “most” first-team...
FB Andy Janovich already cut by Texans
A minor but interesting move made by the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason was releasing FB Andy Janovich. Janovich was set to make a little over a million dollars and had been the team’s starter for the past two seasons. While the Browns may have been looking to go...
Texans sign K Matt Ammendola
The foregone conclusion is now official. The Houston Texans have signed former New York Jets kicker Matt Ammendola to their active roster ahead of Thursday night’s preseason finale with the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. Kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn is dealing with a short-term injury and will not available....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bills' Nick McCloud shows off stitches after Broncos preseason win
Nick McCloud had to get stitched up against the Denver Broncos. The Buffalo Bills defensive back got himself cut up on the face during a kick-coverage play on special teams. After the 42-15 win, McCloud explained that he didn’t even fully realize what was unfolding. “I just ran down...
Bills' Josh Allen gives candid reason why Ken Dorsey belongs in press box
The Buffalo Bills named Ken Dorsey their new offensive coordinator some months ago. It was long anticipated that Dorsey would be the next man up to replace Brian Daboll, who was hired as the New York Giants head coach, and that happened in February. Once an OC settles into their...
NFL・
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0