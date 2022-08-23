Teenager takes plea deal in Mishawaka's Central Park murder case

SOUTH BEND — Tayshawn Malczynski, a teenager convicted of attempted murder as part of a drug deal gone wrong at Mishawaka's Central Park, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday, bringing a close to criminal proceedings against the 17-year-old.

Malczynski had been charged with murder, attempted murder and armed robbery in connection to the December 2020 shooting death of 18-year-old Vincenzo Trozzy and the case went to trial last month. Joseph McFarland, another teen with Trozzy at the time, was injured in the shooting. After multiple days of evidence, a St. Joseph County jury found Malczynski guilty of attempted murder, but was unable to reach a consensus on whether Malczynski killed Trozzy or intentionally planned to rob the pair.

The hung jury left the the next steps in the case uncertain, but the plea agreement puts to rest the state's case against Malczynski and will see him plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter in exchange for prosecutors dropping the murder and attempted robbery charges.

Malczynski is now convicted on two felony counts related to the shooting, in addition to a firearm sentencing enhancement. His plea agreement indicates the sentences for the offenses are to run consecutively meaning the 17-year-old faces between 35 and 90 years in prison. Malczynski will be sentenced by St. Joseph Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Hurley.

According to court documents filed by prosecutors, Trozzy and McFarland arrived at Central Park in the evening of Dec. 15, 2020, in a Jeep intending to sell some marijuana in a deal arranged through one of Malczynski’s social media accounts, though the parties “were not very well acquainted.” A white Impala arrived and parked in a lot near the park's basketball courts. A passenger in the Impala began talking to the pair about the deal.

Then another male, later identified as Daniel Allen, got out of the Impala carrying a long gun, which caused McFarland to reach for his handgun, court documents say. Allen, in addition to Malczynski, then allegedly fired, hitting both Trozzy and McFarland. McFarland, who was 17 at the time, was able to fire one or two shots in return, documents say.

Allen is also charged with murder in connection to the incident, though his case has not yet gone before a jury. Allen did testify during Malczynski's trial.

Trozzy was shot in the head and declared clinically dead as a result of the shooting. He was later taken off life support.

Using the vehicle description of a white Impala and the social media account used to set up the exchange, investigators were able to identify Malczynski as a suspect in the case. During video-recorded statements that were shown to his jury, Malczynski appeared to lie to detectives before eventually admitting he planned the robbery.

During the trial, Malczynski maintained that he was not in on his friends' plan to rob Trozzy and McFarland and that he started shooting because he panicked as the situation spiraled out of control after Allen escalated things. Malczynski's attorney also emphasized that ballistic evidence was inconclusive as to who fired the shot that killed Trozzy because both Malczynski and McFarland had the same model of handgun.

